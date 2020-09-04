Moody's affirms CDK's Ba1 corporate family rating; outlook is stable

New York, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
CDK Global, Inc.'s ("CDK") Ba1 corporate family rating ("CFR"),
Ba1-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") and Ba1 senior unsecured
rating. The Speculative Grade Liquidity ("SGL") rating was downgraded
to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The ratings outlook is stable.
Financial leverage has been elevated since the 2018 acquisition of ELEAD.
The ratings affirmation reflects the expectation that CDK will continue
to allocate free cash flow to pay down debt until the company returns
to its target leverage range. Ratings could be lowered if leverage
remains elevated and management pursues more aggressive financial policies.
The SGL downgrade reflects lower cash balances, compared to historical
levels, and the upcoming $300 million term loan(unrated)
maturity in August 2021.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: CDK Global, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba1-PD
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1 (LGD4) from (LGD3)
Downgrades:
..Issuer: CDK Global, Inc.
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: CDK Global, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
CDK's Ba1 corporate family rating is supported by its leading market
position as a provider of technology and services to the automotive retail
dealer community, with roughly 40-45% share of the
dealer management systems ("DMS") market in North America.
A stable revenue base with a high percentage of recurring software subscriptions,
strong EBITDA margins in the 35-40% range and consistent
annual free cash flow generation also provide credit support despite a
cyclical end market that has been impacted by the COVID-19 downturn.
We anticipate CDK will seek growth by expanding the company's solutions
beyond the mature DMS business in North America. In April 2020,
CDK completed the divestiture of its digital advertising business,
which had been a drag on growth and margins. The new strategic
direction seeks to complement core DMS growth by increasing investments
in digital channels, layered applications, cloud-based
systems (Drive Flex), connectivity (Fortellis), analytic solutions
and other opportunities that could lead to mid single-digit or
above long-term growth rates.
With roughly $2 billion in annual revenue, CDK's scale is
small compared to other peers in the Ba1 rating category. Leverage
has been over historical levels due to divestitures and the incremental
debt to finance the 2018 ELEAD acquisition, but debt repayments
and revenue growth have supported deleveraging. As of June 2020,
Moody's adjusted leverage was 4.0x, which is still high but
closer to long-term expectations for the rating. The company
has announced it will not pursue material share repurchases in FY2021.
The expectation that CDK will continue to allocate free cash flow to pay
down debt in FY2021 supports the credit. Per the company's definition,
leverage as of June 2020 was 3.3x, which is still over management's
2.5-3.0x target. Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA
(net of capitalized software) is expected to trend towards 3.5x
over the next 12 months, driven by debt reduction. After
a remarkable profitability boost following the 2014 spin-off from
ADP, we expect growth investments will limit additional deleveraging
from margin growth.
The rapid and wide spread of the coronavirus pandemic and weak global
economic outlook are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across
many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards
the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
CDK faces challenges from COVID-19-related social distancing
restrictions and the overall recessionary environment. To strengthen
liquidity, CDK's clients will delay investments in DMS systems and
other technology services, which will reduce demand for CDK's offerings
in the near term. CDK also faces operational constraints as social
distancing measures delay on-site implementations. In addition,
volume-based transactional revenue (roughly 8% of total
revenue) will continue to be impacted by lower dealer activity.
CDK's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects the
company's good liquidity position, supported by cash balances
of $216 million as of June 2020 and expected steady annual free
cash flow of more than $250 million (Moody's adjusted, net
of dividends) in fiscal year 2021. Although approximately 80%
of the cash balance is held internationally, we believe more than
half of the non-US cash balances could be repatriated with the
remaining amount needed to support daily operations outside the US.
The company's liquidity is supplemented by a $750 million
revolving credit facility (unrated) maturing in 2023. We expect
CDK will maintain a solid headroom relative to its Credit Agreement maintenance
covenants, including a maximum 4.75x Indebtedness to EBITDA
(stepping down to 4.25x and 3.75x after March 2021 and September
2021, respectively) and minimum 3.0x EBITDA to Interest Expense.
We expect CDK will be able to address its $300 million term loan
(unrated) due August 2021 with cash on hand, internal free cash
flow generation and revolver capacity.
Instrument ratings for the senior unsecured notes (Ba1, LGD4) are
in line with the Ba1 corporate family rating, reflecting their pari
passu ranking with the senior unsecured credit facilities (unrated).
Ratings also reflect the overall Ba1-PD probability of default
and the expectation for an average family recovery in a default scenario.
Instrument ratings could change if the credit facilities become secured.
The credit facilities would become secured in the event leverage (per
the Credit Agreement definition) exceeds 4.25x or the company's
ratings are downgraded by one notch or more.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that revenue will grow in
the low single-digit percentage range over the next 12 months,
pressured by the COVID-19 downturn. EBITDA margins are expected
to decline slightly towards the 34-36% range, as management
invests in long-term growth initiatives. Leverage is expected
to trend down towards 3.5x, driven by debt repayments (all
metrics Moody's adjusted). The outlook assumes that CDK will not
pursue material share repurchases over the next 12 months and will prioritize
debt repayments as a use of free cash flow, in order to manage leverage
back to the 2.5-3.0x target range (per the company's
definition). Ratings could be pressured if leverage is sustained
at current levels.
CDK's ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to increase
its long-term growth rate, leading to additional scale over
time while sustaining strong profitability and free cash flow generation.
An upgrade would also require a return to highly conservative financial
policies over an extended period, such that debt/EBITDA leverage
remains under 2.5x (Moody's adjusted).
Ratings could be downgraded if CDK pursues more aggressive financial policies,
such that Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained around 4.0x
or above. Additionally, any meaningful market share losses
or reversal of profitability gains, such that EBITDA margin falls
back towards 30% (Moody's adjusted), or significant
deterioration in the company's free cash flow generation or liquidity,
could lead to lower ratings.
CDK Global, Inc., headquartered in Hoffman Estates,
IL, is a global provider of technology services to the automotive
retail and adjacent industries. The company provides automotive
software solutions to dealers in over 100 countries, serving roughly
30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers.
We expect CDK will generate revenues of roughly $2 billion over
the next 12 months.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ignacio Rasero
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653