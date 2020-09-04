Moody's affirms CDK's Ba1 corporate family rating; outlook is stable

New York, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed CDK Global, Inc.'s ("CDK") Ba1 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Ba1-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") and Ba1 senior unsecured rating. The Speculative Grade Liquidity ("SGL") rating was downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The ratings outlook is stable.

Financial leverage has been elevated since the 2018 acquisition of ELEAD. The ratings affirmation reflects the expectation that CDK will continue to allocate free cash flow to pay down debt until the company returns to its target leverage range. Ratings could be lowered if leverage remains elevated and management pursues more aggressive financial policies. The SGL downgrade reflects lower cash balances, compared to historical levels, and the upcoming $300 million term loan(unrated) maturity in August 2021.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CDK Global, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD4) from (LGD3)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: CDK Global, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CDK Global, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

CDK's Ba1 corporate family rating is supported by its leading market position as a provider of technology and services to the automotive retail dealer community, with roughly 40-45% share of the dealer management systems ("DMS") market in North America. A stable revenue base with a high percentage of recurring software subscriptions, strong EBITDA margins in the 35-40% range and consistent annual free cash flow generation also provide credit support despite a cyclical end market that has been impacted by the COVID-19 downturn. We anticipate CDK will seek growth by expanding the company's solutions beyond the mature DMS business in North America. In April 2020, CDK completed the divestiture of its digital advertising business, which had been a drag on growth and margins. The new strategic direction seeks to complement core DMS growth by increasing investments in digital channels, layered applications, cloud-based systems (Drive Flex), connectivity (Fortellis), analytic solutions and other opportunities that could lead to mid single-digit or above long-term growth rates.

With roughly $2 billion in annual revenue, CDK's scale is small compared to other peers in the Ba1 rating category. Leverage has been over historical levels due to divestitures and the incremental debt to finance the 2018 ELEAD acquisition, but debt repayments and revenue growth have supported deleveraging. As of June 2020, Moody's adjusted leverage was 4.0x, which is still high but closer to long-term expectations for the rating. The company has announced it will not pursue material share repurchases in FY2021. The expectation that CDK will continue to allocate free cash flow to pay down debt in FY2021 supports the credit. Per the company's definition, leverage as of June 2020 was 3.3x, which is still over management's 2.5-3.0x target. Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA (net of capitalized software) is expected to trend towards 3.5x over the next 12 months, driven by debt reduction. After a remarkable profitability boost following the 2014 spin-off from ADP, we expect growth investments will limit additional deleveraging from margin growth.

The rapid and wide spread of the coronavirus pandemic and weak global economic outlook are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. CDK faces challenges from COVID-19-related social distancing restrictions and the overall recessionary environment. To strengthen liquidity, CDK's clients will delay investments in DMS systems and other technology services, which will reduce demand for CDK's offerings in the near term. CDK also faces operational constraints as social distancing measures delay on-site implementations. In addition, volume-based transactional revenue (roughly 8% of total revenue) will continue to be impacted by lower dealer activity.

CDK's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects the company's good liquidity position, supported by cash balances of $216 million as of June 2020 and expected steady annual free cash flow of more than $250 million (Moody's adjusted, net of dividends) in fiscal year 2021. Although approximately 80% of the cash balance is held internationally, we believe more than half of the non-US cash balances could be repatriated with the remaining amount needed to support daily operations outside the US. The company's liquidity is supplemented by a $750 million revolving credit facility (unrated) maturing in 2023. We expect CDK will maintain a solid headroom relative to its Credit Agreement maintenance covenants, including a maximum 4.75x Indebtedness to EBITDA (stepping down to 4.25x and 3.75x after March 2021 and September 2021, respectively) and minimum 3.0x EBITDA to Interest Expense. We expect CDK will be able to address its $300 million term loan (unrated) due August 2021 with cash on hand, internal free cash flow generation and revolver capacity.

Instrument ratings for the senior unsecured notes (Ba1, LGD4) are in line with the Ba1 corporate family rating, reflecting their pari passu ranking with the senior unsecured credit facilities (unrated). Ratings also reflect the overall Ba1-PD probability of default and the expectation for an average family recovery in a default scenario. Instrument ratings could change if the credit facilities become secured. The credit facilities would become secured in the event leverage (per the Credit Agreement definition) exceeds 4.25x or the company's ratings are downgraded by one notch or more.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that revenue will grow in the low single-digit percentage range over the next 12 months, pressured by the COVID-19 downturn. EBITDA margins are expected to decline slightly towards the 34-36% range, as management invests in long-term growth initiatives. Leverage is expected to trend down towards 3.5x, driven by debt repayments (all metrics Moody's adjusted). The outlook assumes that CDK will not pursue material share repurchases over the next 12 months and will prioritize debt repayments as a use of free cash flow, in order to manage leverage back to the 2.5-3.0x target range (per the company's definition). Ratings could be pressured if leverage is sustained at current levels.

CDK's ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to increase its long-term growth rate, leading to additional scale over time while sustaining strong profitability and free cash flow generation. An upgrade would also require a return to highly conservative financial policies over an extended period, such that debt/EBITDA leverage remains under 2.5x (Moody's adjusted).

Ratings could be downgraded if CDK pursues more aggressive financial policies, such that Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained around 4.0x or above. Additionally, any meaningful market share losses or reversal of profitability gains, such that EBITDA margin falls back towards 30% (Moody's adjusted), or significant deterioration in the company's free cash flow generation or liquidity, could lead to lower ratings.

CDK Global, Inc., headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, is a global provider of technology services to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. The company provides automotive software solutions to dealers in over 100 countries, serving roughly 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. We expect CDK will generate revenues of roughly $2 billion over the next 12 months.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

