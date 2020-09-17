Moody's affirms CFLD's Ba3 ratings and revises outlook to negative

Hong Kong, September 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlook to negative from
stable on China Fortune Land Development Co., Ltd.'s
(CFLD) Ba3 corporate family rating and CFLD (Cayman) Investment Ltd.'s
backed Ba3 senior unsecured rating.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed both ratings.
"The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects our concerns over
CFLD's weakened operating performance and the uncertainty around
the pace of recovery over the next 12-18 months," says Danny
Chan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.
"The change in outlook also reflects CFLD's weakened liquidity,
with sizable unpaid committed land premiums and a high level of debt maturing
or becoming puttable over the coming 12-18 months," adds
Chan.
RATINGS RATIONALE
CFLD's Ba3 CFR reflects its standalone credit strength and a one-notch
rating uplift based on Moody's expectation that Ping An Life Insurance
Company of China, Ltd. (A2 stable), the company's
second-largest shareholder with a 25% equity stake,
will provide support to CFLD in times of need.
CFLD's standalone credit strength reflects its track record of developing
and operating industrial parks and developing residential properties in
the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area, and the company's
diversified revenue sources.
However, CFLD's standalone credit strength is constrained
by its high debt leverage because of high funding needs, and its
concentrated geographic coverage.
In 1H 2020, CFLD's contracted sales from residential property
development fell 59% year-over-year to RMB19.6
billion, partly because of weakened sales in Pan-Beijing
areas amid coronavirus-related lockdowns. Moody's
expects CFLD's sales performance from residential property development
to recover but remain sluggish in the coming 12-18 months,
because it will take time for the company to ramp up its operations following
its shift in focus to non-Beijing areas in recent years.
At the same time, the company increased land acquisitions for its
commercial property development business in the 1H of 2020, which
it mainly funded by debt.
Consequently, CFLD's leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted
debt, deteriorated to 50.0% for the 12 months ended
June 2020 from 56.3% in 2019. Its EBIT/interest also
weakened to 2.8x from 3.1x during the same period.
Moody's expects CFLD's leverage to remain at around 51% over the
next 12-18 months while its adjusted EBIT/interest will slightly
decline to around 2.5x over the same period. This weakening
will be driven by likely higher interest expenses and narrowing profit
margins. These ratios position CFLD weakly at the current rating
level.
Nevertheless, the company's diversified income sources will
help offset its volatile property development business. Sales from
its industrial segment grew 40% year-over-year to
RMB20 billion in H1 2020, following 19% growth in 2019.
Moody's also expects the company to curb its debt growth in the
next 12-18 months by controlling the pace of its land acquisitions
and enhancing cash collections for both its property and non-property
businesses.
CFLD's liquidity is weak. At the end of June 2020, the company
had RMB88 billion in debt maturing through June 2021, as well as
an estimated RMB10-15 billion unpaid committed land premiums.
Its cash holdings of RMB41 billion at the end of June 2020 and estimated
operating cash flows will not be sufficient to cover these obligations.
Nevertheless, this liquidity risk is mitigated by CFLD's track
record of accessing different funding channels, including banks
and the capital markets, for debt refinancing to support its high
funding needs.
With regards to governance risk, Moody's has considered the ownership
concentration by its controlling shareholder, Mr. Wen-Xue
Wang, who collectively with persons acting in concert held a 37.20%
stake in the company at the end of June 2020, with 32.13%
of this stake pledged as of the same date. This risk is partly
mitigated by the presence of Ping An Life, which owns a 25.0%
stake, holds two seats on the board of directors out of a total
of ten, and oversees CFLD's corporate governance and financial
management.
CFLD Cayman's senior unsecured rating is unaffected by subordination risk
from claims at the operating companies, because Moody's expects
financial support from Ping An Life to flow through the holding company
of CFLD rather than directly to the main operating companies, thereby
mitigating any difference in the expected loss that could result from
structural subordination.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of CFLD's corporate family rating is unlikely in the near term,
given the negative rating outlook.
However, the rating outlook could return to stable if the company
(1) improves its execution and contracted sales growth, (2) maintains
stable margins, (3) strengthens its liquidity, and (4) improves
its credit metrics, such that revenue/adjusted debt trends to 55%-60%
and EBIT/interest to 3x.
On the other hand, CFLD's ratings could be downgraded if (1) contracted
sales and/or revenues from its industrial park business decline,
(2) credit metrics remains weak, such that revenue/adjusted debt
stays below 50%-55% and EBIT/interest below 2.25x-2.5x,
or (3) its liquidity position weakens.
Any material reduction in the ownership by or signs of weakening support
from Ping An Life could also result in a downgrade of CFLD's ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
China Fortune Land Development Co., Ltd. was established
in 1998 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2011. The
company engages in residential property development and the investment
and operation of integrated industrial parks. The company's industrial
park businesses include primary land development, infrastructure
development and construction, industry development services,
and property management and public services.
