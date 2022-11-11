Moody's affirms C.H. Guenther's B2 CFR; changes outlook to negative

New York, November 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of CHG PPC Parent LLC ("C.H. Guenther" or "CHG"), including the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), and the B1 rating on the company's first lien senior secured debt, which includes a $250 million revolver due 2026, a €190 million term loan due 2025, and a $910 million term loan due 2028. The $289 million second lien term loan is not rated. Moody's changed the outlook to negative from stable.

The outlook revision to negative from stable reflects that CHG faces challenges to reducing leverage and improving free cash flow to levels in line with Moody's expectation for the rating. Moody's anticipates that CHG's operating performance in the next 12 to 18 months will be weaker than previously expected as a result of inflationary pressures and supply chain headwinds, which factors have led to elevated debt/EBITDA leverage of 6.9x for the LTM period ended June 25, 2022 (on a Moody's adjusted basis, and pro forma for the November 21, 2021 acquisition of Baldinger and Bagos bakeries), which is high for the B2 CFR given the company's operating profile. In addition, free cash flow is likely to be negative this fiscal year ended March 2023 due to higher interest rates and elevated capital expenditures as the company is investing in additional capacity. Higher interest rates impact the company's cash flow meaningfully given the floating rate nature of its approximately $1.4 billion term loan debt, partially mitigated by the company's interest rate collar hedging arrangements. Moody's projects free cash flow to turn positive in fiscal 2024, but still below its previous expectations due to a more challenging operating environment and higher interest rates.

Moody's nonetheless affirmed the ratings because the company's good liquidity provides some flexibility for CHG to execute its operating plans and reduce leverage. The company should be able to reduce its debt/EBITDA leverage below 6.5x within 18 months as pricing catches up to higher costs later in fiscal 2023, absent further inflationary pressure or significant supply chain headwinds. However, Moody's remains cautious on this front as commodity markets remain volatile, and CHG has significant input exposure to commodities such as wheat and edible oils that have experienced material price spikes due to the Russia-Ukraine military conflict. Additionally, while Moody's expects volumes to grow modestly, channels such as casual dining, which Moody's estimates to be roughly 15-20% of total sales, are likely to see pressure as consumers pull back on spending.

CHG's liquidity is good, supported by $189 million of availability on its $250 million revolving credit facility and $36 million of cash on the balance sheet as of June 25, 2022. Moody's projects free cash flow will be negative roughly $5 million in fiscal 2023, turning to positive $20-$30 million in fiscal 2024 as profitability improves and elevated capital spending begins to normalize once the UK project comes to completion in the first half of the fiscal year. CHG's seasonal working capital needs typically peak in the second fiscal quarter. The company also has $2.3 million in required quarterly term loan amortization. Working capital, along with other short term needs, are funded through internally generated cash and drawings under the revolving credit facility. Moody's expects utilization of the revolver to peak in the second fiscal quarter at more than $100 million (compared to $61 million outstanding as of June 25, 2022), with a significant portion of the revolver balance projected to be repaid by the end of the fiscal year as the company should benefit from margin improvement and working capital cash inflows in the second half of the fiscal year. There are no meaningful debt maturities until the €190 million term loan comes due in March 2025. The $250 million revolving credit facility expires in December 2026, but the maturity springs to 91 days prior to the maturity of the Euro term loan if the Euro term loan is not addressed by that date (December 2024). The revolving credit facility contains a springing first lien net leverage covenant (7.7x) that is triggered when drawings exceed 35% of the amount of the revolver size, or approximately $88 million. Moody's expects the covenant to spring into effect in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. If it does, Moody's expects that the company will have sufficient cushion. The term loans do not have financial maintenance covenants. Alternative sources of liquidity are limited given that the credit facility is secured by substantially all of the company's assets.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: CHG PPC Parent LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....GTD Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CHG PPC Parent LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

CHG'S B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's high, but manageable financial leverage, acquisitive growth strategy, and low organic sales growth. The credit profile is supported by good product and geographic diversity, stable product demand from consumers, low earnings volatility, and good liquidity. Debt/EBITDA leverage is elevated at 6.9x for the LTM period ended June 25, 2022 (on a Moody's adjusted basis, and pro forma for the November 21, 2021 acquisition of Baldinger and Bagos bakeries), driven by inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, and increased capital spending related to capacity investments. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA leverage to decline below 6.5x within 18 months and free cash flow to turn positive in fiscal 2024 as pricing catches up to higher costs later in fiscal 2023, absent further inflationary pressure or significant supply chain headwinds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating downgrade could occur if operating performance fails to improve, liquidity deteriorates, or the financial policy becomes more aggressive. Quantitatively, a downgrade could occur if debt/EBITDA is not sustained below 6.5x, or free cash flow is not restored to a comfortably positive level.

A rating upgrade could occur if CHG is able to meaningfully increase scale and improve operating performance including higher profitability, and consistent and solid free cash flow generation. CHG would also need to sustain debt/EBITDA at or below 5x.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations have a highly negative credit impact (CIS-4) on CHG's rating. The CIS score reflects the weight placed on CHG's governance, including its private equity ownership and Moody's expectation for an aggressive financial policy. CHG is also moderately negatively exposed to environmental and social risks.

CHG's credit exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3). Moderately negative exposure to natural capital risks reflects the company's reliance on many agricultural inputs (including wheat, oils, sugar, dairy products, and others) that require use of land and fertilizers that could harm the environment, and which could additionally be affected by climate change. CHG also has moderately negative exposure to waste and pollution risks as the company creates waste in food manufacturing, packaging, and disposal. Regulations and consumer preferences are likely to evolve to reduce packaging or improve recyclability or biodegradability of packaging, which could increase the cost of compliance in the future.

CHG's credit exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3). Moderately negative exposure to customer relations and responsible production risks reflects the need to invest in product development and marketing to maintain relevance with consumers and minimize exposure to potential litigation related to product labeling, marketing, recalls, and contamination. A significant portion of CHG's business is private label, where brand perception is less of a risk, but product quality is a key attribute that retail and foodservice partners look for when choosing a supplier, so reputational risk important. CHG is also moderately negatively exposed to demographic and societal trends as the company faces the risk of shifts in consumer behavior as well as health and wellness considerations, which can influence the consumption of its products. Moderately negative health & safety risks reflect CHG's exposure as a food manufacturer to protect employees from workplace injuries and from health concerns that could arise from contact with raw materials and chemicals.

CHG's credit exposure to governance risks is highly negative (G-4). This reflects CHG's private equity ownership and Moody's expectation for an aggressive financial policy, including high leverage along with the potential for debt funded acquisitions and shareholder distributions. Concentrated decision making creates potential for event risk and decisions that favor shareholders over creditors.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CHG produces a broad set of grain-based and seasoning products, including artisan breads, buns, rolls, biscuits, cookies, desserts, dry gravy mixes, spices, frozen appetizers and snacks, and pizza dough. Revenue was $1.4 billion for the last twelve months ended June 25, 2022. CHG is indirectly owned by investors led by the private capital firm Pritzker Private Capital.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

