Moody's affirms CHG's B2 CFR, outlook changed to stable from negative

New York, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating of CHG Healthcare Services, Inc. ("CHG"). Moody's also affirmed the B1 rating of the company's senior secured first lien credit facility consisting of a term loan and a revolver. At the same time, Moody's changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The rating affirmation reflects the company's improving business which experienced a temporary downturn in 2020 and early 2021. The company has regained its capacity to generate consistent positive free cash flow and it remains the leader in the locum tenens industry subsector.

The outlook change to stable reflects CHG's moderating financial leverage profile. The company's debt/EBITDA spiked above 8 times in late 2021 when it paid a substantial one-time dividend, partially funded by incremental debt. The company has brought down its financial leverage to 5.6 times at the end of June 2022, thus supporting a change in outlook.

Ratings affirmed:

Issuer: CHG Healthcare Services, Inc.

...… Corporate Family Rating, affirmed at B2

...… Probability of Default Rating affirmed at B2-PD

...… $150 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility expiring in 2026, affirmed at B1 (LGD3)

...… $1.58 billion senior secured first lien term loan due 2028, affirmed at B1 (LGD3)

Outlook action:

Issuer: CHG Healthcare Services, Inc.

Outlook changed to stable from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

CHG's B2 CFR reflects its high leverage and niche focus in the locum tenens business. With improved business volumes, Moody's expects that the company's debt/EBITDA will remain in 5.0-6.0 times range. The company's CFR is constrained by its aggressive financial policies reflected by its recent history of payment of shareholder dividends. The company's ratings benefit from good scale and leading market position in the fragmented locum tenens market, positive long-term fundamental demand trends in locum tenens, and a demonstrated track record of good cash flow and earnings growth. CHG further benefits from diversification of physician specialty and minimal concentration across customers.

CHG rating is constrained by the company's aggressive financial policies. In the three years prior to the pandemic (i.e 2017-2019), the company has paid out approximately $237 million in dividends. The company did not pay any dividend in 2020, which was most affected year by the pandemic. However, it resumed dividends with a $560 million payout in September 2021, a portion of which was funded by debt raised through the refinancing transaction. Moody's expects the company to continue to pay dividends with cash on hand.

Moody's views CHG's liquidity as very good. Liquidity is supported by ~$55 million of cash on hand and ~$140 million availability under the company's $150 million revolver. Moody's expects CHG to generate $160-$180 million in cash flow from operations in the next 12 months, which will easily cover $55-$65 million in capex, and approximately $16 million in mandatory debt amortization.

CHG's B1 rating on the senior secured first lien revolver and term loan is one notch above its B2 CFR. This reflects the first loss absorption provided by a material amount of junior debt in the form of $430 million of junior second lien debt due 2029 (not rated).

Social and governance considerations are material to the rating, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Although CHG does not face direct reimbursement risk, pricing pressure placed on its clients as a result of regulatory changes could partially flow through to the company as clients look to reduce costs. This could also lead to weakened volume growth as providers may become more prudent in their use of locum tenens. Governance risks include CHG's aggressive financial policies reflecting its private equity ownership and debt-funded dividend payout.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be downgraded if CHG's financial policy becomes more aggressive, liquidity deteriorates, and demand for CHG's services/supply of locum tenens physicians declines on a sustained basis. While the historical level of dividend payout is already incorporated in Moody's analysis, any outsized dividend payout will pressure the company's ratings. Quantitatively, if the company's debt/EBITDA is sustained above 6.0 times, the rating could be downgraded.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if CHG reduces its leverage on a sustained basis such that total debt/EBITDA is maintained below 5.0 times. An upgrade would also require the company to maintain strong organic earnings growth and a good liquidity profile with growing levels of free cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CHG is a provider of temporary healthcare staffing services to hospitals, physician practices and other healthcare settings in the United States. CHG derives the majority of its revenue from temporary physician staffing but also provides travel nurse, allied health, and permanent placement services. CHG reported $2.5 billion in revenues for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

