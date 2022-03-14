Moody's affirms CITGO's ratings; outlook stable

New York, March 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed CITGO Holding, Inc.'s ("CITGO Holding") Caa1 corporate family rating. Simultaneously, Moody's affirmed CITGO Petroleum Corporation's ("CITGO Petroleum") B3 corporate family rating. The outlook on all rating remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CITGO Holding, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD4)

..Issuer: CITGO Petroleum Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Gulf Coast Industrial Development Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Illinois Development Finance Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CITGO Holding, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: CITGO Petroleum Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

CITGO Holding's Caa1 ratings are primarily based on the credit profile of CITGO Petroleum, its main subsidiary, and consider the structural subordination of CITGO Holding's debt to that of CITGO Petroleum. In turn, CITGO Petroleum's B3 ratings primarily reflect the company's large scale, complex refining system, historic solid credit metrics for its rating category, and the location of its assets in the United States of America, Government of (Aaa stable). Both companies' loans and notes have certain protections to lenders provided by credit agreements; these protections are in place to ring-fence the company from its ultimate owner, Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA), with clauses for limitations on increase in debt leverage, payment of dividends, change of control and use of proceeds from asset sales.

In 2022-23, Moody's expects CITGO Holding to post an annual EBITDA of around $1.2 billion, fueled by a strong US economy and solid exports to Latin American countries. However, EBITDA will be below historic averages of $1.5 billion per year. Moody's expects CITGO Holding's debt metrics to improve in 2022-23 from weak levels in 2020 and the company to remain in compliance with its financial covenants. The majority of CITGO Holding's cash flow is generated at CITGO Petroleum.

CITGO Petroleum's refineries have high conversion capacity that provides flexibility to adjust crude slate and to optimize operations based on market dynamics; the company also has significant export capability that supports sales. However, Moody's notes that CITGO Holding remains vulnerable to US actions against Venezuela and the political situation in that country, which could affect the company's operating and financial activities.

Both CITGO Holding's and CITGO Petroleum's respective liquidity positions are adequate, and the companies have maintained capital market access to refinance maturing debt and sustain liquidity.

CITGO Petroleum's ESG Credit Impact Score is 4 (highly negative), reflecting very highly negative environmental and social risks and highly negative governance risk, including exposure to hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico and the fact that CITGO is owned by PDVSA, which has been sanctioned by the US since 2017. CITGO Petroleum's G-4 score also incorporates the fact that the company is based in the U.S. and that its management maintains a limited administrative relationship with PDVSA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Both CITGO Holding's and CITGO Petroleum's ratings could be upgraded if the risk arising from PDVSA's ownership, mostly related to legal procedures that could result in change of control or asset sales declines. The companies' ratings could be downgraded if (1) they lack access to capital markets for refinancing debt, (2) their margins decline because of lack of access to an optimum mix of crudes or operating inefficiencies, or if (3) PDVSA exerts negative influence on management's decisions, increasing the companies' credit risk, although it should be noted that the current sanctions by the US have resulted in a severing of financial and operational ties.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277301. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CITGO Holding, based in Delaware, US, is holding company with no direct operations and no significant assets other than its ownership of 100% of the capital stock of CITGO Petroleum Corporation (B3 stable) and 100% of the limited liability company interests of CITGO Holding Terminals, Southwest Pipeline Holding and Midwest Pipeline Holding, all operating companies. PDVSA is the ultimate controlling shareholder of CITGO Holding.

CITGO Petroleum, headquartered in Texas, US, is an independent refining company with a capacity of 769,000 barrels per day (bpd) across three large refineries that have good logistical and market positions in the US Gulf Coast and Upper Midwest markets. The company is a wholesale refiner that sells a large portion of its refined products under the CITGO brand through around 4,400 independently owned and operated service stations. CITGO Petroleum is a wholly owned subsidiary of PDVSA, the state oil company of Venezuela. As of 30 September 2021 CITGO Petroleum reported assets and last-twelve-month Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of $8.25 billion and $535 million, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

