Moody's affirms CITIC Securities' Baa1/P-2 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, March 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed CITIC Securities Company Limited's (CITIC Securities) Baa1/P-2 foreign currency long-term and short-term issuer ratings. The company's standalone assessment remains unchanged at Baa3.

Moody's has also affirmed the local currency (P)Baa1 backed senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program rating, the Baa1 local currency backed senior unsecured note rating and the P-2 backed euro commercial paper program (ECP) rating of CITIC Securities Finance MTN Co., Ltd., which are guaranteed by CITIC Securities.

CITIC Securities Finance MTN, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Securities. The subsidiary's principal activity is to act as a fundraising vehicle for CITIC Securities.

The entity-level outlook on CITIC Securities and CITIC Securities Finance MTN is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that CITIC Securities' credit profile will remain stable over the next 12-18 months, supported by its strong franchise, diversified revenue structure and prudent risk appetite. The rating affirmation also reflects the agency's expectation that the company will remain strategically important to CITIC Group Corporation (CITIC Group, A3 stable) and the Government of China (A1 stable).

CITIC Securities' Baa1 issuer rating incorporates its Baa3 assigned standalone assessment and a two-notch uplift based on Moody's assumption of a very high level of support from the Government of China in times of stress.

The Baa3 standalone assessment reflects CITIC Securities' (1) strong profitability supported by its leading franchise in China's securities industry, (2) good earnings volatility underpinned by its diversified revenue structure, and (3) moderate risk appetite. These credit strengths are offset by the company's (1) modest liquidity and funding positions that reflect the risks associated with its growing investments and short-term funding, mitigated by the fact that most of its investments are in highly liquid assets, and (2) low but increasing leverage.

Moody's expects that the company will maintain its leading position and good profitability over the next 12-18 months, despite intensified market competition and volatile capital markets. The company has a diversified revenue structure based on its leading position in China in brokerage, investment banking and asset management businesses, which supports its relatively stable financial performance. In 2022, while most securities companies recorded considerable profit declines due to unfavorable capital market conditions and an economic slowdown, CITIC Securities reported a sound return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.63%, compared with 2.04% in 2021 and 1.65% in 2020.

Moody's expects CITIC Securities' liquidity and funding positions to remain at a modest level over the next 12-18 months. The company grew its investments and increased the use of short-term funding over the past two years, which strained its liquidity and funding positions. Nevertheless, the company maintains abundant unused bank credit facilities, and has managed its asset risks prudently with most of the investments being highly liquid equities and high-grade bonds, which partially tempered its liquidity and refinancing risks. The company has also gradually increased its long-term funding by issuing subordinated bonds and additional rights over the past two years.

Moody's expects CITIC Securities' leverage to grow modestly from its current level along with the development of its capital intermediary businesses over the next 12-18 months. In 2022, CITIC Securities strengthened its capital base through rights issuances amounting to RMB27 billion. The capital replenishment, together with its reduced investment portfolio and margin lending, led to a lower leverage ratio (measured as total assets/total equity) of 5.2x in 2022, compared with 6.1x in 2021. Nevertheless, the company plans to deploy most of the proceeds from the rights issuance to develop its capital intermediary businesses, which are capital intensive and could further boost the company's asset size.

On 22 June 2022, CITIC Limited (A3 stable), the company's largest shareholder, together with CITIC Corporation Limited had entered into an agreement with CITIC Financial Holdings to transfer the former two parties' shareholdings in CITIC Securities (collectively 18.45%) to the latter. The transaction is subject to the China Securities Regulatory Commission's approval and upon the completion of this transfer, CITIC Financial Holdings will become the new largest shareholder of CITIC Securities. Moody's doesn't expect such arrangements to change CITIC Securities' strategic importance within CITIC Group. Thus, the agency continues to assume a very high level of support for the company from the Chinese government if needed, given CITIC Securities' position as China's leading securities company by total assets and its status as a key associate within CITIC Group.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CITIC Securities' ratings are unlikely to be upgraded because a further improvement in the firm's standalone credit profile would reduce the necessity for extraordinary government support and, therefore, narrow the government support uplift.

Moody's could upgrade the standalone assessment if CITIC Securities (1) improves its funding and liquidity positions by reducing investments in illiquid securities and increasing the use of long-term capital; (2) ensures smooth operations and effective risk controls; (3) maintains good profitability, despite intense competition and market fluctuations; and (4) reduces the volatility in its pretax earnings.

CITIC Securities' ratings could be downgraded if the government's willingness and ability to support the firm weakened.

The company's ratings could also be downgraded if the company (1) faces a significant deterioration in profitability; (2) records a material weakening in its financial position, in particular, because of a substantial increase in leverage or a deterioration in liquidity and funding; or (3) faces regulatory sanctions or risk management missteps that impair its franchises and management stability.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65549. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Beijing, CITIC Securities reported preliminary total assets of RMB1,310 billion as of the end of 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Eva Zheng

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

