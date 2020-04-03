Moody's affirms CIT's ratings (Ba1 long-term senior unsecured), changes outlook to stable from positive

New York, April 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the ratings
of CIT Group Inc. (CIT) and its bank subsidiary, CIT Bank,
N.A., following the affirmation of CIT Bank's baa3
standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). CIT has a long-term
senior unsecured debt rating of Ba1 and CIT Bank is rated Baa1/Prime-2
for deposits. The Baa2(cr)/Prime-2(cr) Counterparty Risk
Assessments and the Baa3/Prime-3 Counterparty Risk Ratings of CIT
Bank were also affirmed.
The outlooks on both CIT and CIT Bank were changed to stable from positive,
reflecting Moody's assessment that the US economy will contract in 2020
as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which will likely have
a direct negative impact on CIT's and other US banks' asset
quality and profitability. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance
(ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: CIT Group Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1, Stable from Positive
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba1, Stable from Positive
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Ba1
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1
....Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba1
....Pref. Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba2
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative,
Affirmed Ba3(hyb)
....Pref. Shelf Non-cumulative,
Affirmed (P)Ba3
..Issuer: CIT Bank, N.A.
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed baa3
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa3
....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-2(cr)
....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Baa2(cr)
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-3
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-3
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed Baa3
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Baa3
....LT Bank Deposits, Affirmed Baa1,
Stable from Positive
....ST Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-2
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Ba1,
Stable from Positive
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1, Stable from Positive
....Senior Unsecured Bank Note Program,
Affirmed (P)Ba1
....Subordinate Bank Note Program, Affirmed
(P)Ba1
..Issuer: CIT Group Inc. (Old)
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1, Stable from Positive
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: CIT Group Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: CIT Bank, N.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of CIT's BCA and ratings reflects the company's
ongoing financial transformation, including the reduced use of market
funds, improved predictability of operating earnings, and
increased emphasis on less risky secured lending. CIT's recent
acquisition of Mutual of Omaha Bank further advances the company's transformation.
The lending portfolios CIT has acquired are complimentary to its well-established
competitive positioning in multiple commercial finance businesses.
In addition, the acquisition further expands and diversifies CIT's
deposit franchise and adds to its treasury management capabilities.
CIT expects its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio to fall to 10%
following the acquisition from 12.0% as of 31 December 2020,
weakening the bank's capitalization. However, CIT has suspended
share repurchases and stated its intention to rebuild its CET1 ratio toward
10.5%. Moody's believes the company's CET1 ratio
target range of 10%-11% is reasonable given CIT's
asset risk profile.
CIT's ratings also reflect the company's continued efforts to refine
its deposit strategy and improve deposit quality, which the Mutual
of Omaha Bank acquisition further strengthened. However,
despite the improvements, the quality and diversity of CIT's deposits
are not yet as fully developed as many traditional competitor banks,
and its funding costs are not as low. Additionally, certain
of CIT's earning assets have a higher risk profile compared to other banks,
reflecting the company's finance company heritage.
In changing the rating outlook to stable from positive, Moody's
cited the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak,
deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. CIT and other US
banks have been affected by the shock given their direct lending exposures
to consumer and commercial clients and the likelihood of asset quality
and profitability deterioration in 2020.
Moody's believes that CIT is particularly at risk of asset quality
deterioration in its oil and gas extraction/services portfolio (loans
and railcar leases), which accounted for 4.4% of total
loans and leases or 31% of Moody's adjusted tangible common
equity (TCE), as of 31 December 2019. CIT also has some exposure
to the oil and gas sector through its energy and utilities portfolio.
The energy sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected
by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. Moody's
expects the rapid and abrupt decline in demand resulting from the broad
global shutdown of economic activity will create stress conditions for
the world oil market, peaking in the second or third quarters of
2020. Without knowing the severity or duration of the shortfall
in demand, Moody's expects low oil prices to persist in 2020
followed by a more meaningful recovery in 2021 as economic activity,
international trade and supply-chain disruptions normalize over
time.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade CITs ratings if the company: 1) is likely
to sustain a ratio of net income to tangible assets of 1% (annualized)
while demonstrating improved earnings stability based on effective management
of credit and cyclical business challenges, and achieving targeted
reductions in operating costs; 2) continues to strengthen the stability
and quality of deposits; and 3) maintains a TCE to risk-weighted
assets ratio at or above 10.5%, given the anticipated
composition of business risks.
Moody's could downgrade CITs ratings if the company's net finance margin
or net income weaken materially, asset quality declines materially,
or the TCE to risk-weighted assets ratio declines to less than
10%. In addition, indications of an increase in risk
appetite could lead to a downgrade of the ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joseph Pucella
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653