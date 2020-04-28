Moody's affirms CK Hutchison's A2 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the ratings of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CKHH) and its subsidiaries.

Specifically, Moody's has affirmed the following ratings:

- CKHH's A2 issuer rating;

- the Baa1 ratings for the subordinated perpetual capital securities issued by CK Hutchison Capital Securities (17) Limited and CK Hutchison Capital Securities (Europe) Ltd. and guaranteed by CKHH.

- the A2 senior unsecured ratings for the bonds issued by CK Hutchison Europe Finance (18) Ltd., CK Hutchison Finance (16) (II) Limited, CK Hutchison Finance (16) Limited, CK Hutchison International (16) Limited, CK Hutchison International (17) (II) Limited, CK Hutchison International (17) Limited, CK Hutchison International (19) (II) Limited, CK Hutchison International (19) Limited, Hutchison Whampoa Europe Finance (12) Limited, Hutchison Whampoa Finance (14) Limited, Hutchison Whampoa Finance (CI) Limited, Hutchison Whampoa Finance UK plc, Hutchison Whampoa Int'l (12) (II) Ltd., Hutchison Whampoa International (03/33) Ltd., Hutchison Whampoa International (11) Limited, and Hutchison Whampoa International (14) Limited. These bonds are guaranteed by CKHH.

The outlooks on all the companies above are stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The ratings affirmation reflects CKHH's strong business position, diversified exposure by industry and geography, high operating stability, and excellent liquidity," says Gloria Tsuen, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"Most of the group's businesses have strong competitive positions in their respective markets or are in defensive industries, and generate steady cash flow. Such strengths mitigate the group's moderate leverage metrics," adds Tsuen.

CKHH's earnings and cash flow will fall in 2020 because of the economic downturn amid disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, and its credit ratios will weaken. However, the company's less-cyclical businesses across multiple sectors will contain the decline at a moderate level.

In particular, earnings in its telecommunications and infrastructure, which collectively represented 59% of its reported EBITDA in 2019, should remain largely stable. And the earnings impact in its retail and ports businesses should also be moderate.

Taking into account also the company's prudent investment strategy to preserve cash flow, Moody's expects adjusted FFO/net debt to decline to 22%-23% in 2020 from around 24% in 2019, and FFO interest coverage to around 5.5x from 6.1x over the same period. However, CKHH's credit ratios will return to 2019 levels in 2021, which are appropriate but at the lower end of the A2 rating category.

CKHH also has excellent liquidity that will help it weather the economic downturn. It had cash, cash equivalents and liquid funds — excluding listed equity securities — of about HKD142 billion as of the end of December 2019. Combined with available committed bank facilities of about HKD8 billion, these resources are more than sufficient to cover its HKD42 billion debt due in 2020 and HKD44 billion due in 2021.

The ratings continue to consider event risks in terms of potential acquisitions, which would increase CKHH's financial leverage. However, this risk is mitigated by the company's disciplined approach and pursuit only of transactions that are earnings and cash flow accretive.

The ratings also take into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

In terms of governance considerations, the ratings reflect CKHH's concentrated ownership by the Li family and related-party transactions between various CK-related entities. These risks are mitigated by the company's listed status, an extensive 20-member board including eight independent non-executive directors, disclosure transparency, a proven track record of prudent management and no major cash leakage to shareholders.

The stable outlooks reflect Moody's expectation that the group's financial profile will remain steady, in the absence of any event risk, and that the group will maintain significant liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE AND DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if CKHH's (1) major operations show a sustained improvement in terms of business stability and market position; and (2) adjusted FFO/net debt rises above 35%, adjusted FFO interest coverage exceeds 7.0x, and unadjusted and adjusted net debt/net capitalization remain below 20% and 30%, respectively.

On the other hand, the ratings could be downgraded if (1) CKHH's key debt metrics weaken; (2) the stable income from the group's non-telecommunications businesses is disrupted; (3) the improving trend at 3 Group Europe reverses; or (4) the group makes large debt-funded acquisitions.

Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include CKHH's (1) adjusted FFO/net debt falling below 23%; (2) adjusted FFO interest coverage falling below 5.0x; or (3) unadjusted and adjusted net debt/net capitalization rising above 25% and 40%, respectively.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited is one of the largest Hong Kong-based conglomerates with a strong presence in Asia and Europe. Its five core businesses are: (1) ports; (2) retail; (3) infrastructure; (4) energy; and (5) telecommunications.

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, CKHH is approximately 30.1%-owned by Li Ka-shing's family trust, Li Ka-shing and his son Li Tzar Kuoi. At 27 April 2020, CKHH had a market capitalization of about HKD215 billion (USD28 billion).

