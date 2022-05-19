Moody's affirms CK Hutchison's A2 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the ratings of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CKHH) and its subsidiaries.

Specifically, Moody's has affirmed the following ratings:

- CKHH's A2 issuer rating;

- the Baa1 rating on the subordinated perpetual capital securities issued by CK Hutchison Capital Securities (Europe) Ltd. and guaranteed by CKHH.

- the A2 senior unsecured ratings on the bonds issued by CK Hutchison Europe Finance (18) Ltd., CK Hutchison Europe Finance (21) Limited, CK Hutchison Finance (16) (II) Limited, CK Hutchison Finance (16) Limited, CK Hutchison International (16) Limited, CK Hutchison International (17) (II) Limited, CK Hutchison International (17) Limited, CK Hutchison International (19) (II) Limited, CK Hutchison International (19) Limited, CK Hutchison International (20) Limited, CK Hutchison International (21) Limited, Hutchison Whampoa Europe Finance (12) Limited, Hutchison Whampoa Finance (CI) Limited, Hutchison Whampoa Finance UK plc, Hutchison Whampoa International (03/33) Ltd., Hutchison Whampoa Int'l (12) (II) Ltd., and Hutchison Whampoa International (14) Limited. These bonds are guaranteed by CKHH.

The outlooks on all the companies above are stable.

"The ratings affirmation reflects the proven resilience of CKHH's operations through the pandemic and our expectation that the company will maintain stable cash flow and financial leverage over the next couple of years," says Gloria Tsuen, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CKHH's A2 issuer rating mainly reflects the company's strong business position, diversified exposure by industry and geography, high operating stability, and excellent liquidity with large cash holdings.

Most of the group's businesses have strong competitive positions in their respective markets or are in defensive industries, and generate steady cash flow. These strengths mitigate the group's moderate leverage metrics, its telecommunications segment's moderate market positions, and event and operational risks arising from potential acquisitions.

The company's performance during the pandemic also demonstrated the defensive nature of its businesses. Its adjusted funds from operations (FFO) fell only 5% in 2020, amid the significant impacts of the pandemic, from the previous year, anchored by steady performances at its two largest segments, telecom and infrastructure.

CKHH's earnings and cash flow will remain solid in the next 12-18 months, and cash proceeds from the sale of its telecommunications towers in the United Kingdom (Aa3 stable) will allow the company to reduce its net debt.

In this regard, Moody's expects the company's adjusted FFO/net debt to improve to 27%-28% in 2022-23 from 25% in 2021, and its adjusted FFO interest coverage to remain strong in the 7.0x-7.5x range. These levels support the company's A2 rating.

The ratings also consider event risk in terms of potential acquisitions, which would increase CKHH's financial leverage. However, the company's disciplined approach and pursuit of only transactions that are earnings and cash flow accretive mitigate this risk.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, the ratings reflect CKHH's concentrated ownership by the Li family, and related-party transactions between the various CK-related entities. These risks are mitigated by the company's listed status and proven track record of prudent management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the group's financial profile will remain steady in the absence of any event risk, and that the group will maintain excellent liquidity.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if (1) the business stability and market position of CKHH's major operations show a sustained improvement; and (2) the company's adjusted FFO/net debt rises above 37%, and adjusted FFO interest coverage exceeds 7.0x, following the completion of all the telecom tower sales.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) CKHH's key debt metrics weaken, (2) the stable income from the group's non-telecommunications businesses is disrupted, (3) the improving trend at 3 Group Europe reverses, or (4) the group makes large debt-funded acquisitions.

Indicators of downward pressure on the rating include, following the completion of all the tower sales, CKHH's (1) adjusted FFO/net debt below 25%, or (2) adjusted FFO interest coverage below 5.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited is one of the largest conglomerates based in Hong Kong SAR, China, with a strong presence in Asia and Europe. Its four core businesses are telecommunications, infrastructure, retail and ports. The company, which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is approximately 30.2%-owned by Li Ka-shing's family trust; Li Ka-shing; and his son, Li Tzar Kuoi.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Gloria Tsuen, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Chris Park

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

