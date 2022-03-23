Moody's affirms CLEF's Baa2 ratings; outlook changed to stable

London, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa2 ratings of the senior subordinated Notes and the backed A2 senior secured ratings of the liquidity Notes issued by Channel Link Enterprises Finance plc (CLEF), the financing vehicle for the companies in the Eurotunnel Holding SAS group (Eurotunnel). The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The backed senior secured A1 ratings, related to the existing Class G3 and Class G6 senior subordinated Notes, which benefit from a guarantee by Assured Guaranty UK Limited (Insurance Financial Strength rating A1 stable), are unaffected by this rating action.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation and change in outlook to stable reflect Moody's expectation that the continued lifting of the restrictions imposed by the French and UK Governments over the past two years to contain the spread of coronavirus will support the recovery of Eurotunnel's traffic levels, in particular its car shuttle and rail passenger services. In addition, the last significant milestone in the Brexit process, the imposition of full border checks on goods imported from the EU into the UK in January 2022, coupled with Eurotunnel's implementation of technological solutions aimed at facilitating those checks, have dimensioned the uncertainty around the full short-term impact of Brexit on Eurotunnel's truck shuttle volumes. The rating action recognises that the clearer and more supportive environment will underpin Eurotunnel's financial profile, which is anticipated to return to a level more commensurate with the current rating by next year.

From January 2022, the French and UK Governments have progressively implemented the lifting of coronavirus-related travel restrictions. In particular, from 18 March 2022, the UK completely eliminated all remaining restrictions, with both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers no longer required to undertake pre-departure testing or complete passenger locator forms. Conversely, in France some restrictions remain for unvaccinated travellers. In Moody's view these developments, coupled with high vaccination rates in France and the UK, reduce the probability of further nationwide lockdowns, thus enabling a continuation of the rebound in economic activity which will support, in particular, the recovery in Eurostar passengers and car volumes transiting through the Channel Tunnel. This is evidenced by early traffic data for January and February 2022, with car shuttle volumes reporting a 121% increase vs. the first two months of 2021.

The continued lifting of travel restrictions will also benefit the truck shuttle segment, which will also be supported by the reduced uncertainties surrounding the impact of the introduction of full border checks on the majority of imports from the EU into the UK. Whilst additional checks on some residual imports are expected to be implemented in the second half of 2022, these are not anticipated to be material in the context of volumes transported through the Channel Tunnel. Truck traffic data for January and February 2022 reported a 29% increase compared to the first two months in 2021.

The more supportive environment, coupled with Eurotunnel's flexibility in respect of tariff-setting decisions in the shuttle segment, will underpin a recovery of Eurotunnel's financial profile to levels more commensurate with the current rating by 2023. Moody's generally expects a moderate and gradual recovery in traffic levels, with car shuttle volumes and train passenger levels not anticipated to reach 2019 pre-pandemic levels until 2026 at the earliest, while truck shuttle traffic is also expected to remain subdued, with a recovery to 2018 levels only materialising well after 2030, reflecting the structurally weaker trade and economic fundamentals in the UK compared to pre-Brexit. The financial profile will also be supported by Moody's expectation that CLEF will proactively take steps aimed at refinancing its EUR425 million Notes due 2050, prior to the implementation of the 4% interest rate step-up in June 2022.

More generally, CLEF's Baa2 ratings continue to be supported by the protective features of CLEF's debt structure, which include trigger covenants ensuring that cash is kept in the business in the event of more severe downside scenarios. CLEF's ratings also reflect its good liquidity position. The Baa2 ratings of CLEF's senior subordinated Notes also positively reflect (1) Eurotunnel's ownership and exploitation of a major piece of European infrastructure providing a reliable all-weather connection between France and the UK; (2) its leading position in the cross-channel freight and railway markets; and (3) the economic growth in the UK and France, which supports demand for Eurotunnel's services. These strengths are, however, partially balanced by (1) a greater exposure to competition, mainly from ferries and airlines, than is usual for a major infrastructure provider; (2) a fairly leveraged financial profile, partially mitigated by the structural features embedded within its debt facilities, and (3) the residual uncertainty over the long-term impact of post-Brexit trading arrangements between the UK and EU.

The A2 ratings of CLEF's senior secured liquidity Notes reflect an opinion of the likelihood of timely payment of interest and, ultimately, principal, taking into account the financial strength of the Eurotunnel group and the senior position of the Notes in CLEF's priority of payments.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS

The Eurotunnel group's liquidity position remains strong. As of December 2021, Eurotunnel had EUR428 million of cash and cash equivalents. In addition, liquidity is supported by a EUR260 million reserve facility at CLEF and a EUR90 million liquidity guarantee facility at Eurotunnel group. With an increasing but manageable capital expenditure profile and no refinancing needs, Moody's expects Eurotunnel to have sufficient cash flow to meet its cash requirements, including operating expenses and debt repayments, during the year.

Given the still relatively subdued operating environment expected in 2022, Moody's anticipates Eurotunnel's ratios to exhibit limited headroom against covenants included in CLEF´s debt documentation (i.e., Synthetic Debt Service Cover Ratio of 1.25x lock-up trigger and Senior Debt Service Cover Ratio of 1.1x default level) compared to historical standards. Nevertheless, in this context Moody's also notes that Eurotunnel has secured default covenant waivers until the end of 2022 as a precaution.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

In light of the still ongoing recovery of the financial profile to levels more commensurate with current ratings, upward pressure on CLEF's ratings is unlikely in the near future. Over the longer term, upward pressure on the ratings is dependent on visibility over the permanent impact of UK's economic and trading arrangements with the EU on volumes handled by Eurotunnel, coupled with a continued good liquidity profile and an improvement in cash flow generation and business prospects such that, on a sustainable basis, the Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) reached 2.0x.

Downward pressure on CLEF's ratings could arise as a result of (1) a weakening of the covenant DSCR to levels persistently below 1.4x; (2) an increased risk of default covenant breaches; (3) a deterioration of the liquidity profile; or (4) evidence that the UK-EU trade agreement results in a permanently more severe than anticipated detrimental impact on the level of trade volumes handled by the company.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Channel Link Enterprises Finance plc

Affirmations:

....Backed Senior Subordinated Collateralized Note, Affirmed Baa2

....Underlying Senior Subordinated Collateralized Note, Affirmed Baa2

....Backed Senior Subordinated Pass-Through, Affirmed Baa2

....Underlying Senior Subordinated Pass-Through, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....Backed Senior Secured Pass-Through, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Toll Roads Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244932. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Channel Link Enterprises Finance plc (CLEF), is a bankruptcy-remote orphan entity, which serves as the financing vehicle for companies in the Eurotunnel Holding SAS group (Eurotunnel), a fully-owned subsidiary of Getlink S.E. (Getlink). CLEF issues senior secured bonds and lends proceeds to companies in the Eurotunnel group. Eurotunnel holds a concession granted by the UK and French Governments to exploit the fixed rail link between France and the UK (i.e., the Channel Tunnel) for a period to 2086.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

