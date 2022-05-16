Moody's affirms CMB Financial Leasing's A3/P-2 ratings; outlook remains positive

Hong Kong, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.'s (CMB Financial Leasing) A3 long-term and P-2 short-term issuer ratings. The company's standalone assessment remains unchanged at ba2.

Moody's has also affirmed the (P)Baa1/(P)P-2 backed senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program ratings and Baa1 backed senior unsecured note rating of CMB International Leasing Management Limited (CMBILM). The notes issued under CMBILM's MTN program are supported by a keepwell and liquidity support deed and a deed of asset purchase undertaking from CMB Financial Leasing.

At the same time, Moody's has lowered the standalone assessment of CMBILM to b3 from b2 to reflect the uncertainties on its profitability due to its previous aircraft leasing exposures to Russian airlines. CMBILM's MTN program and note ratings do not change as the impact is offset by a widening of uplift from affiliate support.

CMBILM, incorporated in Hong Kong and indirectly wholly-owned by CMB Financial Leasing, mainly engages in offshore aircraft leasing, shipping leasing and cross-border equipment leasing.

The outlook on CMB Financial Leasing and its offshore subsidiaries remains positive, in line with the positive outlook on China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (CMB, A3 positive).

A list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CMB Financial Leasing

The affirmation of CMB Financial Leasing's ratings reflects the company's good financial metrics and Moody's assessment that the impact of risks on its previous exposures to Russian airlines is not substantial on a group consolidated basis.

Like other aircraft lessors, the company's previous aircraft leasing exposures to Russian airlines are facing high uncertainty due to a new Russian legislation that allows the country's airlines to effectively impound aircraft leased from foreign lessors. Although CMB Financial Leasing has terminated the lease contract, the company may need to charge impairment losses if it cannot repossess these aircraft assets under good maintenance conditions. However, the company's previous exposures to Russian airlines are not substantial when compared with its consolidated assets and equity. Apart from that, the company's aircraft leasing business will likely benefit from the gradual recovery of the global airline industry.

Moody's expects the company's asset quality to be challenged by the slowdown in China's economic growth and disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic in many cities in the next 12-18 months. The company's nonperforming leasing assets increased to 1.09% of its total leasing assets as of 31 March 2022, from 0.39% as of the end of 2021, mainly because the sector adopted a new practice of including restructured projects in nonperforming assets. Moody's expects the impact of new practice to diminish as some restructured projects will be repaid in 2022.

CMB Financial Leasing's profitability has outperformed that of most of its peers in recent years. Despite the global disruption caused by the pandemic, the company's annualized return on average assets remained steady at 1.4% in 2021 and 1.3% in 2020. However, Moody's expects the company's profitability to be negatively affected by higher impairment losses over the next 12-18 months.

CMB Financial Leasing's capital position is supported by its moderate asset growth in recent years. The company's total assets grew 17.9% to RMB226.6 billion as of the end of 2021, following 1.9% asset growth in 2020 when the company's operations were disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. As of 31 March 2022, the company's total capital adequacy ratio was 12.5%, higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.5%.

Similar to other bank-affiliated leasing companies, CMB Financial Leasing's domestic business depends heavily on short-term wholesale funding, with most of its funding coming from bank loans and interbank borrowings. The company has been diversifying its funding channels and increasing its proportion of long-term funding. As of the end of 2021, bond issuances accounted for 23.4% of its total liabilities, up from 16.2% as of the end of 2016.

CMB Financial Leasing's A3 long-term issuer rating is on par with the long-term deposit rating of its parent, CMB. As a fully owned subsidiary, CMB Financial Leasing holds important roles in facilitating CMB's businesses, and its operations are closely integrated with those of the parent. A failure by the parent to support CMB Financial Leasing would result in significant business, operational and reputational risks for the parent.

CMBILM's MTN program and note ratings

The affirmation of CMBILM's MTN program and senior unsecured note ratings and the change of its standalone assessment to b3 from b2 reflect Moody's assessment that affiliate support from CMB Financial Leasing and CMB could offset potential losses from CMBILM's previous aircraft leasing exposures to Russian airlines.

CMB Financial Leasing's previous exposures to Russian airlines were extended through vehicles under CMBILM. Potential losses from these aircrafts could have a material impact on CMBILM's profitability, asset quality and capital positions, due to CMBILM's high leverage.

The risk on CMBILM's previous exposures to Russia airlines is offset by Moody's assumption of affiliate-backed level of support from CMB Financial Leasing and CMB. CMBILM is fully owned by CMB Financial Leasing and serves as a primary overseas leasing platform of CMB Financial Leasing for its offshore leasing business. CMB Financial Leasing has commitment in the keepwell deeds to ensure CMBILM's solvency and provide support in times of need.

Moody's believes that a failure for CMB Financial Leasing to support the notes to be issued under the MTN program would result in significant reputational risk, which could negatively affect CMB Financial Leasing's ability to access onshore and offshore bond and bank loan markets, so CMB Financial Leasing has strong motivation to provide timely support to CMBILM.

The one-notch difference between CMB Financial Leasing's A3 long-term issuer rating and CMBIL's (P)Baa1 MTN rating reflects Moody's view that keepwell deeds are different from explicit guarantees in terms of the nature of judgement and procedures of enforcement.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CMB Financial Leasing

Because CMB Financial Leasing's ratings are aligned with the ratings of its parent, an upgrade of its ratings would require an upgrade of CMB's ratings.

CMB Financial Leasing's standalone assessment could be raised if the company reduces the tenor mismatches between its assets and liabilities and increases liquid assets on the balance sheet, maintains good asset quality, and strengthens its capital position with its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets ratio above 12% on a sustained basis.

Moody's is unlikely to downgrade CMB Financial Leasing's ratings given the positive outlook. However, Moody's could change its outlook to stable if CMB's outlook is changed to stable from positive.

CMB Financial Leasing's standalone assessment could be lowered if the company shows deteriorating asset quality and rising credit costs, weakening liquidity and funding profiles, or weakening capital position with its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets ratio below 9.5% on a sustained basis.

CMBILM's MTN program and note ratings

Moody's could upgrade CMBILM's MTN program and note ratings if CMB Financial Leasing's issuer ratings are upgraded, or if CMB Financial Leasing provides a direct guarantee to CMBILM's debts.

CMBILM's standalone assessment could improve if the company (1) successfully disposes its aircrafts previously leased to Russian airlines without material losses, (2) materially improves its capital adequacy, with its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets sustained at above 8%, and (3) reduces the residual value risk of its leasing assets. However, a higher standalone assessment will not necessarily translate into a rating upgrade because its credit assessment post affiliate support is already the same as CMB's Baseline Credit Assessment of baa3.

Moody's is unlikely to downgrade CMBILM's ratings given the positive outlook. However, Moody's could change its outlook to stable if CMB's outlook is changed to stable from positive.

Moody's could lower CMBILM's standalone assessment if it records huge amounts of losses that significantly erode its capital base, or if the company's liquidity and funding profiles deteriorate.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Shanghai, CMB Financial Leasing reported assets of RMB226.6 billion as of the end of 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.:

• Long-term (local and foreign currency) issuer rating of A3 affirmed

• Short-term (local and foreign currency) issuer rating of P-2 affirmed

• Entity-level outlook remains positive

CMB International Leasing Management Limited:

• Backed long-term (local and foreign currency) senior unsecured medium-term-note (MTN) program rating of (P)Baa1 affirmed

• Backed other short-term (local and foreign currency) MTN program rating of (P)P-2 affirmed

• Backed long-term (foreign currency) senior unsecured debt rating of Baa1 affirmed

• Entity-level outlook remains positive

