Moody's affirms CME's ratings (Aa3 senior) with stable outlook

New York, November 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed CME Group Inc.'s (CME) Aa3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings and its Prime-1 commercial paper rating. CME's outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CME Group Inc.

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa3

.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Aa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CME Group Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said today's rating action reflects CME's consistent delivery of exceptionally strong profit margins via its widely diversified derivatives product offerings, global scale and conservative financial and strategic policies. Moody's said that CME has a long track record of consistently strong financial performance as a market-leading operator of derivatives exchanges and a central counterparty clearing house (CCP).

CME derives considerable credit strength from the strong barriers to entry, substantial liquidity pools and customer stickiness in its vertically integrated clearing and trading activities. These attributes strongly contribute to CME's exceptional profitability, said Moody's. Although its CCP is a key strategic asset, it also presents risks to CME via the structural subordination of the holding company's debt obligations and necessitates strong counterparty and operational risk management. Moody's continues to view CME's CCP as being very strong, and supportive of CME's creditworthiness.

CME had 1.0x Moody's-adjusted debt leverage for the trailing-12 months through September 2022 and generated $5 billion in net revenue during this period. The firm has one of the highest profitability profiles among the securities firms industry with a peer-leading 69% pretax margin over this period.

CME's rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that it will continue to generate substantial cash flows and maintain its conservative financial policies, and will continue to effectively manage risks at its CCP.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's said CME's Aa3 long-term ratings could be upgraded should it further diversify its business activities such that its holding company becomes less structurally subordinated to its CCP, whilst maintaining or improving its existing profitability and debt leverage.

Moody's said CME's ratings could be downgraded should there be a sustained worsening in Moody's-adjusted debt leverage above 1.3x, resulting from a significant reduction in operating cash flows, a shift in shareholder distribution practices or a large debt-funded acquisition. Lower scale or profitability via a sustained reduction in revenue across multiple products could also result in a downgrade. Further, a material operational or risk control failure or changes in regulatory requirements that would worsen the holding company's financial position through increased capital or liquidity needs at its CCP could also cause downward rating pressure, said Moody's.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fadi Abdel Massih

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald Robertson

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

