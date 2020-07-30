Moody's affirms CMGC and MCC's Baa1 issuer ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 issuer ratings of China Metallurgical Group Corporation (CMGC) and its key subsidiary, Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. (MCC).

In addition, Moody's has affirmed the Baa1 backed senior unsecured ratings and the Baa2 backed subordinate rating on the bonds issued by MCC Holding (Hong Kong) Corporation Limited and guaranteed by MCC.

The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

"The ratings affirmation reflects our expectation that CMGC will maintain a stable business profile, grow its revenues, and contain its capital expenditure and debt growth over the next 12 to 18 months," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CMGC's Baa1 issuer rating reflects its standalone credit profile and a three-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation that CMGC will continue to receive strong support from the Government of China (A1 stable) through its parent, China Minmetals Corporation (Baa1 stable), if times of need.

Moody's support assessment reflects (1) CMGC's status as a core subsidiary of China Minmetals, accounting for 51%, 56% and 45% of total assets, revenue and adjusted EBITDA respectively at the end of 2019, (2) the integral and important role that CMGC plays in the engineering and construction (E&C) businesses of China Minmetals, which are strategically important to the Chinese government; and (3) the government's strong ability to provide support, as reflected in its A1 rating.

CMGC's standalone credit profile reflects the company's (1) long track record, strong market position and large operating scale in the Chinese E&C sector, particularly in the construction of steel plants; (2) expansion into non-metallurgical construction, which helps reduce its reliance on the matured metallurgical construction sector; and (3) good access to domestic banks and capital market financing.

However, CMGC's standalone credit profile is constrained by (1) its exposure to the cyclical nature of property development and steel industries; and (2) the execution and financial risks associated with its large E&C and overseas mining projects.

CMGC recorded 15.9% growth in revenue in the first quarter of 2020 and 21.9% growth in new orders in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year, despite the temporary disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The company's order backlog/revenues was 2.8x at end of 2019, providing good visibility for its expected revenues over the next two years. Moody's expects the company to register 5% and 8% revenue growth in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

That said, the company's EBITDA margins will decrease to around 6.8% in 2020-21 from 7.1% in 2019, as it will gain more construction orders from infrastructure projects, which typically have lower margins than the company's metallurgical construction and engineering services.

But Moody's expects the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA will be maintained at around 5.5x in 2020-21, supported by company's prudence in containing its capital expenditure at around RMB5 billion per annum and in maintaining its adjusted debt at around RMB136 billion. Such level of leverage supports the company's standalone credit profile.

MCC's Baa1 issuer rating reflects its standalone credit strength and a three-notch uplift reflecting Moody's expectation that the company will receive strong support from its parent, CMGC, in times of stress.

The credit profiles of MCC and CMGC are closely linked, given that MCC is the key operating subsidiary of the group, accounting for over 97% of CMGC's assets and revenues at the end of 2019.

CMGC and MCC's issuer ratings also take into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

CMGC's resource development segment has elevated environmental risks. They include pollution from mining and smelting, management of soil, water and waste, and natural and man-made disasters such as tailing dam failures and pit wall collapses. Nevertheless, CMGC's mining businesses are small in scale and have a track record of compliance with relevant regulations.

In terms of governance risk, Moody's has considered (1) CMGC's 100% indirect ownership by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission under the State Council of China, which supervises the company's operations and financials; and (2) the fact that both CMGC and MCC have exercised prudence in managing their debt leverage by limiting investments in BOT/PPP projects.

The stable outlook on CMGC reflects Moody's expectation that (1) the company's credit metrics will be maintained at levels appropriate for its standalone credit profile; and (2) its important role in China's metallurgical and construction sectors, and the Chinese government's ability to support the company through its parent, will remain intact.

The stable outlook on MCC mirrors that of CMGC.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if CMGC's standalone credit profile improves and its parent, China Minmetals, is upgraded.

CMGC's standalone credit profile could improve if it achieves steady revenue growth, stable profitability and debt reductions, such that the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 4.5-5.0x on a sustained basis.

An upgrade of CMGC's rating will trigger an upgrade of MCC's rating.

Moody's could downgrade CMGC's rating if the company's standalone credit profile weakens or its parent, China Minmetals, is downgraded.

CMGC's standalone credit profile could weaken because of a material deterioration in its business or financial profile. Credit metrics indicative of a weakening standalone profile include a fall in its order backlog, lower profitability or an increase in debt, such that the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA stays above 6.0x-6.5x on sustained basis.

A downgrade of CMGC will trigger a downgrade of MCC's rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Industry published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Metallurgical Group Corporation (CMGC) is engaged in the business of engineering and construction, equipment manufacturing, property development and resources development.

Headquartered in Beijing, CMGC is 100% owned by China Minmetals Corporation, which is in turn fully owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission under the State Council of China. In 2019, CMGC reported total revenue of RMB339 billion and total assets of RMB471 billion.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. (MCC) is the key subsidiary of CMGC. MCC accounted of 99% and 97% of CMGC's adjusted EBITDA and assets in 2019. MCC is one of the largest E&C companies in China, and the market leader in the construction of domestic steel plants. As of July 2020, MCC was 49.18% owned by CMGC.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Jin Wu, +86 (212) 057-4021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Chenyi Lu

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Gary Lau

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

