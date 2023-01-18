Moody's affirms CMGC's and MCC's Baa1 issuer ratings, outlook positive

Hong Kong, January 18, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 issuer ratings of China Metallurgical Group Corporation (CMGC) and its key subsidiary, Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. (MCC).

In addition, Moody's has affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured rating and Baa2 subordinated ratings on the bonds issued by MCC Holding (Hong Kong) Corporation Limited and guaranteed by MCC.

All rating outlooks remain positive.

"The rating affirmation reflects the strategic importance of CMGC's and MCC's operations to their parent, and the companies' solid standalone credit profiles as their earnings continue growing steadily, backed by strong order backlogs. Moreover, their prudent financial policy will help them maintain leverage at a stable level," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The positive outlook on CMGC's rating reflects that of its parent, China Minmetals Corporation, given CMGC's status as a core subsidiary and its strategic importance as the national champion in the construction and engineering of domestic steel plants.

The positive outlook on MCC mirrors that of CMGC.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CMGC's Baa1 issuer rating incorporates the company's standalone credit profile and a two-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation that the company will receive support from the Government of China (A1 stable) through its parent, China Minmetals Corporation (Baa1 positive), when needed.

Moody's support assessment reflects (1) CMGC's status as China Minmetals' core subsidiary, accounting for 55%, 60% and 41% of total assets, revenue and adjusted EBITDA, respectively, as of the end of 2021, (2) the integral and important role that CMGC plays in China Minmetals' engineering and construction (E&C) businesses, which are strategically important to the Chinese government; and (3) the government's strong ability to provide support, as reflected in its A1 rating.

CMGC's standalone credit profile reflects the company's (1) long track record, strong market position and large operating scale in the Chinese E&C sector, particularly in the construction of steel plants; (2) expansion into non-metallurgical construction, which helps reduce its reliance on the mature metallurgical construction sector; (3) relatively low leverage compared with its rated domestic construction peers'; and (4) good access to domestic banks and capital market financing.

However, CMGC's standalone credit profile is constrained by (1) its exposure to the cyclical nature of the property development and steel industries; and (2) the execution and financial risks associated with its large E&C and overseas mining projects.

CMGC is the sixth-largest global contractor overall in 2021 in terms of revenue, according to Engineering News-Record. The company recorded a revenue growth rate of 14% in the first three quarters of 2022, and 7% growth in new orders. Although its high growth rates moderated in 2019-21, the company's order backlog-to-revenue was solid at around 3.2x as of the end of 2021, providing good visibility for its revenues over the next two years. Moody's expects CMGC's revenue to grow by 13% in 2022.

That said, the agency forecasts the company's EBITDA margin to decrease to around 5.5% in 2022 from 6.2% in 2021, as high competition in the non-metallurgical construction sector, China's property market downturn and rising costs will continue to pressure its profit margins.

Moody's expects CMGC will maintain its leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, at around 3.8x-3.9x in 2022-23, supported by its prudence in containing its capital expenditure at around RMB4 billion-RMB5 billion per annum and maintaining modest debt growth to support its construction business expansion. This level of leverage supports the company's current standalone credit profile.

MCC's Baa1 issuer rating incorporates the company's standalone credit strength and a two-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation that the company will receive support from its parent, CMGC, in times of stress.

The credit profiles of MCC and CMGC are closely linked, given that MCC is the group's key operating subsidiary, accounting for over 98% of CMGC's assets and revenue as of the end of 2021.

CMGC and MCC's issuer ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

ESG considerations have a moderately negative credit impact (CIS-3) on CMGC's rating. Its ESG attributes have a limited credit impact on the current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact over time.

CMGC's credit impact score reflects the company's neutral to low exposure to environmental risk; highly negative exposure to social risk, due to high human capital risks and health and safety risks associated with its large labor force in the construction sector; and moderately negative exposure to governance risk, reflecting its relatively complex organizational structure and concentrated ownership. However, CMGC's track record of responsible production and prudent financial policy, and Moody's expectation that the Chinese government (A1 stable) will provide support through its parent, China Minmetals Corporation, counterbalance those risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the CMGC's rating if the rating on its parent, China Minmetals, is upgraded.

CMGC's standalone credit profile could improve if the company achieves steady revenue growth and stable profitability and reduces debt, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 3.5x-4.0x on a sustained basis. However, improved standalone credit strength alone will not trigger an upgrade without an upgrade of China Minmetals' rating.

An upgrade of CMGC's rating will trigger an upgrade of MCC's rating.

A downgrade of CMGC's and MCC's ratings are unlikely, given the positive outlooks. Nevertheless, Moody's could revise the outlooks to stable if the outlook on China Minmetals' rating is changed to stable.

CMGC's and MCC's standalone credit profile could weaken because of a reduced order backlog, lower profitability or an increase in debt, such that the companies' respective adjusted debt/EBITDA stay above 6.0x-6.5x on sustained basis.

However, such a moderate weakening in their standalone credit profiles would not have any immediate rating pressure, given the expected support from the Chinese government through its parent.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Metallurgical Group Corporation (CMGC) is engaged in the business of engineering and construction, equipment manufacturing, property development and resources development.

Headquartered in Beijing, CMGC is 100% owned by China Minmetals Corporation, which is fully owned by the central government. In 2021, CMGC reported total revenue of RMB503 billion and total assets of RMB551 billion.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. (MCC) is the key subsidiary of CMGC. MCC accounted for 93% and 99% of CMGC's adjusted EBITDA and assets, respectively, in 2021. MCC is one of China's largest E&C companies and the market leader in the construction of domestic steel plants. As of the end of 2022, MCC was 49.18% owned by CMGC.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Jin Wu, +86 (212) 057-4021.

