Moody's affirms CNG's B3 CFR; downgrades sr. secured debt to B3 from B2

New York, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Charter Next Generation, Inc.'s ("CNG") B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Moody's also downgraded the first lien senior secured credit facility, including the revolving credit facility, the term loan and proposed $250 million fungible add-on to the term loan, to B3 from B2. The outlook remains stable.

CNG is issuing the proposed add-on to its first lien senior secured term loan to pay down a part of its existing $500 million unsecured payment-in-kind (PIK) toggle notes due 2028.

"The downgrade of the senior secured debt reflects a reduced amount of the unsecured PIK toggle notes, which provided loss absorption to the senior secured debt," said Motoki Yanase, VP - Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

"After the proposed add-on to the first lien term loan and the partial repayment of unsecured PIK toggle notes, senior secured debt will account for the preponderance of CNG's total debt, which aligns the rating of the senior secured debt to the CFR," added Yanase.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Charter Next Generation, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Charter Next Generation, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Charter Next Generation, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that CNG's leverage will improve to below 6.5x and fall within the range assumed for the CFR in the next 12-18 months with lower growth in profit during 2023 relative to the historical levels. Moody's expects that sales to consumer and industrial end markets will trend softer in the first half of 2023 relative to their historical levels and pick up in the second half of 2023. With modest volume growth relative to the past several years and a decline in pricing due to deflationary resin prices, Moody's forecasts sales growth for full year in 2023 will likely remain single-digit, much less than 38% in 2021 and 12% in 2022.

At the same time, Moody's expects CNG to maintain positive free cash flow, supported by its high margin products. Positive free cash flow will support the company's debt service.

CNG's credit strengths include high exposure to relatively stable end markets, such as food, consumer and healthcare. Most of CNG's products are engineered films for which the company continues to invest in R&D. CNG also has many blue-chip customers, which adds stability to its revenue.

These strengths are counterbalanced by CNG's credit weaknesses, including volatile input costs, primarily resins, and a lag in cost pass-through, which could strain its profit, similar to other plastic packaging manufacturers. Also, about 10-15% of the company's sales are directed to industrial end users, which are more volatile relative to the other end markets.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a steady improvement in CNG's credit metrics for the next 12-18 months, backed by its high profitability and positive free cash flow generation.

CNG's good liquidity is supported by its free cash flow generation and nearly full availability under the $100 million cash revolver as of September 2022. CNG also has an $140 million account receivable securitization facility, $50 million of which will be utilized in February 2023 to pay down a part of the senior unsecured PIK toggle notes. The next debt maturity is the account receivable securitization facility that expires in August 2025, followed by the cash flow revolver expiring in December 2025.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if CNG fails to improve its credit metrics, or there is a deterioration in its liquidity or the competitive environment. Additionally, acquisitions that alter the company's business and operating profile, significant debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions may also prompt a downgrade. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is above 6.5x, EBITDA/interest expense is below 2.5x or free cash flow/debt is below 1.0%.

The ratings could be upgraded if CNG sustainably improves its credit metrics within the context of stability in the competitive environment and the maintenance of good liquidity. The company would also need to adequately maintain its asset base to support its high margins and adopt more conservative financial policies. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is below 5.75x, EBITDA/interest expense is above 3.5x and free cash flow/debt is above 4.0%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Charter Next Generation, Inc. (CNG) is a producer of specialty films primarily for food, consumer, industrial and healthcare customers. Revenue for the 12 months that ended September 2022 was about $1.5 billion.

Since July 2021, CNG is majority-owned by KKR & Co. Inc. and Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. as equal co-owners of the business and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority as a minority owner.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Motoki Yanase

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gretchen French

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

