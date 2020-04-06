Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Rating Action: Moody's affirms CNX's B3 bond ratings and CNXM's B3 bond ratings, changes outlooks to negative 06 Apr 2020 New York, April 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed CNX Resources Corporation's (CNX) B1 Corporate Family Rating, its B1-PD Probability of Default Rating and B3 ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating was unchanged at SGL-3. The rating outlook was changed to negative from stable. Moody's also affirmed CNX Midstream Partners LP' (CNXM) B1 Corporate Family Rating, its B1-PD Probability of Default Rating and B3 ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating was unchanged at SGL-3. The rating outlook was changed to negative from stable. "CNX demonstrates high resilience of its operating model and is well positioned to withstand a period of low natural gas prices, with built-in capital investment flexibility and extensive hedging that will support solid credit metrics and FCF generation, while the company is taking measures to address its significant 2022 maturities," said Elena Nadtotchi, VP-Senior Credit Officer at Moody's. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating was unchanged at SGL-3. The rating outlook was changed to negative from stable. Moody's also affirmed CNX Midstream Partners LP' (CNXM) B1 Corporate Family Rating, its B1-PD Probability of Default Rating and B3 ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating was unchanged at SGL-3. The rating outlook was changed to negative from stable. "CNX demonstrates high resilience of its operating model and is well positioned to withstand a period of low natural gas prices, with built-in capital investment flexibility and extensive hedging that will support solid credit metrics and FCF generation, while the company is taking measures to address its significant 2022 maturities," said Elena Nadtotchi, VP-Senior Credit Officer at Moody's. Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: CNX Midstream Partners LP ....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable ..Issuer: CNX Resources Corporation ....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable Affirmations: ..Issuer: CNX Midstream Partners LP .... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD .... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1 ....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed B3 (LGD5) ..Issuer: CNX Resources Corporation .... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD .... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1 ....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed B3 (LGD5) RATINGS RATIONALE The change of outlook on CNX's ratings to negative reflects elevated refinancing risks in 2021-22. CNX is taking proactive measures to manage its sizable 2022 maturity and will rely on generating sufficient positive FCF in 2020-2021. The negative outlook on the ratings of CNXM mirrors the negative outlook on the ratings of its sponsor. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil and natural gas prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The E&P and midstream sectors have been some of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given their sensitivity to demand and oil prices. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the limited impact on credit quality of CNX and CNXM of the breadth and severity of the natural gas demand and supply shocks, and the companies' resilience to a period of low natural gas prices. CNX maintains adequate liquidity reflected in SGL-3 rating. The liquidity position is underpinned by Moody's expectation that the E&P business will generate sizable positive FCF in 2020-21 as it cut its capital investment and benefits from extensive hedging. Liquidity is also supported by its committed secured revolving credit facility that matures in April 2024 and which, as of the date of this release, had a borrowing base of $2.1 billion. The terms of the facility include the springing maturity clause bringing its maturity forward to January 2022, if more than $500 million of CNX's senior unsecured 2022 notes remain outstanding at that time. At the end of 2019, CNX reported $895 million in outstanding 2022 notes. The company raised $175 million from an asset based borrowing. Moody's expects that CNX will use proceeds from the borrowing and most of its FCF to proactively manage its 2022 maturities. At the end of 2019, CNX reported $1.2 billion availability under its secured credit facility and full compliance under covenants. The facility includes two financial covenants (a maximum net leverage ratio of 4.0x and a minimum current ratio of 1x) and Moody's expects CNX to remain in compliance with covenants though 2020. CNXM maintains adequate liquidity backed by its $600 million senior secured revolving facility that matures in April 2024. The facility has several leverage covenants, including debt/EBITDA not exceeding 5.25x, secured debt/EBITDA not exceeding 3.5x and minimum interest coverage of at least 2.5x. We expect the MLP company will maintain good headroom for future compliance with these covenants through 2020. The partnership has limited alternative liquidity given its assets are encumbered. CNXM benefits from an extended maturity profile. Its first maturity of the senior notes is in 2026. CNX's B1 CFR is supported by its proactive management of commodity price risks in advance of the decline in natural gas prices. CNX maintains an extensive hedging program with minimal commodity price risk in 2020 and high coverage in 2021-22 and beyond. In response to declining natural gas prices, CNX reduced capital investment to keep production level flat in 2020-2021 and should generate sizable positive FCF, supported by its hedging revenues. Moody's expects CNX to maintain solid leverage metrics underpinned by its hedging arrangements. The B1 rating further reflects CNX's single basin concentration in Appalachia, subjecting its natural gas production to material basis differentials, that the company hedges. Taking into account the high degree of operational integration and co-dependence with its sponsor, as well as joint executive management of the two companies and that the substantial majority of CNXM's EBITDA comes from CNX, CNXM's CFR is unlikely to be rated higher than CNX. CNXM's B1 CFR reflects its modest size and high degree of geographical and counterparty concentration with CNX. Long term fixed fee contracts between the sponsor and its MLP limit commodity and commercial risks for CNXM, while it retains some exposure to volume risks, mitigated in part under CNX's minimum well drilling obligations that last through 2023. CNXM is set to reduce its capital investment because its sponsor E&P company has scaled back production growth plans in 2020-21 amid decline in natural gas prices. We expect CNXM to increase its distributions to unit holders and to generate negative FCF that will drive its leverage moderately higher towards 3.6x in 2021 and within the expectations of its B1 CFR. CNX's senior unsecured notes are rated B3, two notches below the CFR level, given the significant size of the secured credit facility in the capital structure that has a priority claim and security over substantially all of the company's assets. The senior notes are unsecured and guaranteed by subsidiaries (other than CNXM, its majority owned midstream MLP) on a senior unsecured basis. The B3 rating assigned to CNXM's senior notes is two notches below its CFR, reflecting the high proportion of secured debt in its corporate structure. CNXM's revolving credit facility is senior secured and has a priority claim to substantially all of CNXM's assets. The senior notes are unsecured and guaranteed by subsidiaries of CNXM on a senior unsecured basis. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS For CNX, weaker refinancing position, deteriorating cash margins, capital returns and operating cash flow or a substantial increase in leverage with RCF/debt declining below 20% could result in a downgrade of the ratings. While unlikely in the environment of low natural gas prices, the ratings may be upgraded if CNX demonstrates replacement of reserves and production amid modest growth in production and broader recovery in natural gas sector and maintains lower leverage with RCF/debt above 30% and debt/production below $10,000/boe, with sustained solid profitability and capital returns, with LFCR maintained above 1.5x. CNXM's ratings could be downgraded if it accelerates its leverage with Debt/EBITDA above 5x and distribution coverage below 1x. The downgrade of CNX's ratings would likely lead to the downgrade of CNXM. The upgrade of CNXM's ratings would require an upgrade of ratings of CNX. CNXM's ratings may also be upgraded if its business profile improves by achieving larger scale and adding new third party business. An upgrade would require the company to maintain conservative credit metrics with debt/EBITDA below 3.5x and distribution coverage of 1.2x. CNX Resources Corp. is a sizable publicly traded independent exploration and production company operating in the Appalachian Basin. It controls substantial resources in Marcellus and Utica Shale. CNX Midstream Partners LP is a publicly traded MLP formed by CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) to own, operate and develop midstream facilities in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. Its assets include natural gas gathering pipelines and compression, dehydration facilities, as well as condensate gathering pipelines and separation and stabilization facilities and are well integrated with producing and developing assets of CNX. The principal methodology used in rating CNX Resources Corporation was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. The principal methodology used in rating CNX Midstream Partners LP was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Elena Nadtotchi

