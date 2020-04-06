Moody's affirms CNX's B3 bond ratings and CNXM's B3 bond ratings, changes outlooks to negative

New York, April 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
CNX Resources Corporation's (CNX) B1 Corporate Family Rating,
its B1-PD Probability of Default Rating and B3 ratings on the company's
senior unsecured notes. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity
(SGL) Rating was unchanged at SGL-3. The rating outlook
was changed to negative from stable.
Moody's also affirmed CNX Midstream Partners LP' (CNXM) B1
Corporate Family Rating, its B1-PD Probability of Default
Rating and B3 ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes.
The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating was unchanged at
SGL-3. The rating outlook was changed to negative from stable.
"CNX demonstrates high resilience of its operating model and is well positioned
to withstand a period of low natural gas prices, with built-in
capital investment flexibility and extensive hedging that will support
solid credit metrics and FCF generation, while the company is taking
measures to address its significant 2022 maturities," said Elena
Nadtotchi, VP-Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: CNX Midstream Partners LP
....Outlook, Changed to Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: CNX Resources Corporation
....Outlook, Changed to Negative from
Stable
Affirmations:
..Issuer: CNX Midstream Partners LP
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
B3 (LGD5)
..Issuer: CNX Resources Corporation
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
B3 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change of outlook on CNX's ratings to negative reflects elevated
refinancing risks in 2021-22. CNX is taking proactive measures
to manage its sizable 2022 maturity and will rely on generating sufficient
positive FCF in 2020-2021. The negative outlook on the ratings
of CNXM mirrors the negative outlook on the ratings of its sponsor.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil and natural gas prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The E&P and
midstream sectors have been some of the sectors most significantly affected
by the shock given their sensitivity to demand and oil prices.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the limited impact on credit quality of CNX and
CNXM of the breadth and severity of the natural gas demand and supply
shocks, and the companies' resilience to a period of low natural
gas prices.
CNX maintains adequate liquidity reflected in SGL-3 rating.
The liquidity position is underpinned by Moody's expectation that
the E&P business will generate sizable positive FCF in 2020-21
as it cut its capital investment and benefits from extensive hedging.
Liquidity is also supported by its committed secured revolving credit
facility that matures in April 2024 and which, as of the date of
this release, had a borrowing base of $2.1 billion.
The terms of the facility include the springing maturity clause bringing
its maturity forward to January 2022, if more than $500 million
of CNX's senior unsecured 2022 notes remain outstanding at that
time. At the end of 2019, CNX reported $895 million
in outstanding 2022 notes. The company raised $175 million
from an asset based borrowing. Moody's expects that CNX will
use proceeds from the borrowing and most of its FCF to proactively manage
its 2022 maturities.
At the end of 2019, CNX reported $1.2 billion availability
under its secured credit facility and full compliance under covenants.
The facility includes two financial covenants (a maximum net leverage
ratio of 4.0x and a minimum current ratio of 1x) and Moody's expects
CNX to remain in compliance with covenants though 2020.
CNXM maintains adequate liquidity backed by its $600 million senior
secured revolving facility that matures in April 2024. The facility
has several leverage covenants, including debt/EBITDA not exceeding
5.25x, secured debt/EBITDA not exceeding 3.5x and
minimum interest coverage of at least 2.5x. We expect the
MLP company will maintain good headroom for future compliance with these
covenants through 2020. The partnership has limited alternative
liquidity given its assets are encumbered. CNXM benefits from an
extended maturity profile. Its first maturity of the senior notes
is in 2026.
CNX's B1 CFR is supported by its proactive management of commodity
price risks in advance of the decline in natural gas prices. CNX
maintains an extensive hedging program with minimal commodity price risk
in 2020 and high coverage in 2021-22 and beyond. In response
to declining natural gas prices, CNX reduced capital investment
to keep production level flat in 2020-2021 and should generate
sizable positive FCF, supported by its hedging revenues.
Moody's expects CNX to maintain solid leverage metrics underpinned
by its hedging arrangements.
The B1 rating further reflects CNX's single basin concentration in Appalachia,
subjecting its natural gas production to material basis differentials,
that the company hedges.
Taking into account the high degree of operational integration and co-dependence
with its sponsor, as well as joint executive management of the two
companies and that the substantial majority of CNXM's EBITDA comes
from CNX, CNXM's CFR is unlikely to be rated higher than CNX.
CNXM's B1 CFR reflects its modest size and high degree of geographical
and counterparty concentration with CNX. Long term fixed fee contracts
between the sponsor and its MLP limit commodity and commercial risks for
CNXM, while it retains some exposure to volume risks, mitigated
in part under CNX's minimum well drilling obligations that last
through 2023. CNXM is set to reduce its capital investment because
its sponsor E&P company has scaled back production growth plans in
2020-21 amid decline in natural gas prices. We expect CNXM
to increase its distributions to unit holders and to generate negative
FCF that will drive its leverage moderately higher towards 3.6x
in 2021 and within the expectations of its B1 CFR.
CNX's senior unsecured notes are rated B3, two notches below
the CFR level, given the significant size of the secured credit
facility in the capital structure that has a priority claim and security
over substantially all of the company's assets. The senior
notes are unsecured and guaranteed by subsidiaries (other than CNXM,
its majority owned midstream MLP) on a senior unsecured basis.
The B3 rating assigned to CNXM's senior notes is two notches below
its CFR, reflecting the high proportion of secured debt in its corporate
structure. CNXM's revolving credit facility is senior secured
and has a priority claim to substantially all of CNXM's assets.
The senior notes are unsecured and guaranteed by subsidiaries of CNXM
on a senior unsecured basis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
For CNX, weaker refinancing position, deteriorating cash margins,
capital returns and operating cash flow or a substantial increase in leverage
with RCF/debt declining below 20% could result in a downgrade of
the ratings. While unlikely in the environment of low natural gas
prices, the ratings may be upgraded if CNX demonstrates replacement
of reserves and production amid modest growth in production and broader
recovery in natural gas sector and maintains lower leverage with RCF/debt
above 30% and debt/production below $10,000/boe,
with sustained solid profitability and capital returns, with LFCR
maintained above 1.5x.
CNXM's ratings could be downgraded if it accelerates its leverage
with Debt/EBITDA above 5x and distribution coverage below 1x. The
downgrade of CNX's ratings would likely lead to the downgrade of CNXM.
The upgrade of CNXM's ratings would require an upgrade of ratings
of CNX. CNXM's ratings may also be upgraded if its business
profile improves by achieving larger scale and adding new third party
business. An upgrade would require the company to maintain conservative
credit metrics with debt/EBITDA below 3.5x and distribution coverage
of 1.2x.
CNX Resources Corp. is a sizable publicly traded independent exploration
and production company operating in the Appalachian Basin. It controls
substantial resources in Marcellus and Utica Shale.
CNX Midstream Partners LP is a publicly traded MLP formed by CNX Resources
Corporation (CNX) to own, operate and develop midstream facilities
in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. Its assets include
natural gas gathering pipelines and compression, dehydration facilities,
as well as condensate gathering pipelines and separation and stabilization
facilities and are well integrated with producing and developing assets
of CNX.
The principal methodology used in rating CNX Resources Corporation was
Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
The principal methodology used in rating CNX Midstream Partners LP was
Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Elena Nadtotchi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653