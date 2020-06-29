Moody's affirms COGO's Baa2 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed China Overseas Grand Oceans
Group Limited's (COGO) Baa2 issuer rating and the Baa2 senior unsecured
rating for the bonds issued by China Overseas Grand Oceans Finance IV
(Cayman) Limited and guaranteed by COGO.
The outlooks remain stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"COGO's Baa2 issuer rating reflects its standalone credit profile
and a the two-notch rating uplift based on the strong support from
its largest shareholder, China Overseas Land & Investment Limited
(COLI, Baa1 stable)," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior
Vice President and the Lead Analyst for COGO.
COGO's standalone credit profile reflects the company's (1) developing
scale and track record in its core markets; (2) ability to leverage
COLI's reputation and brand when executing sales and land acquisitions;
(3) association with a state-owned enterprise, which ensures
good access to bank financing; (4) prudent financial management and
good liquidity; (5) solid credit metrics; and (6) risks associated
with the weak fundamentals of lower-tier cities when compared to
major cities, and with its fast business growth aspirations.
COGO has registered strong growth in contracted sales over the past three
years, reflecting the company's abilities in identifying cities
with good housing demand and in executing its sales plan.
Its contracted sales, including joint ventures and associates,
grew 25% year-on-year to around HKD63 billion (or
RMB54 billion) in 2019, after achieving 36% annual growth
in 2018 and 54% annual growth in 2017. Such strong contracted
sales will underpin future revenue growth for the company.
Despite the sales disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak in Q1
2020, the company's contracted sales rose 5% year on year
to RMB17.3 billion in the first five months of 2020. Moody's
expects the company's contracted sales will grow modestly to around RMB55
billion - RMB60 billion over the next 12-18 months from
around RMB54 billion in 2019.
Moody's expects COGO's debt leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted
debt, will stay healthy at 95%-100% over the
next 12-18 months, as compared with 93% in 2019,
as expected growth in revenue will offset an increase in debt to support
its expansion.
Moody's also expects COGO will maintain its prudent financial management
and control its debt leverage while pursuing growth.
Although COGO's EBIT/interest coverage will moderate to 5.4x-5.9x
over the next 12-18 months from 7.2x in 2019 due to a decline
in its gross margin to 27%-28% from a high of 33%
in 2019, these levels remain supportive of the company's standalone
credit profile.
The two-notch rating uplift reflects Moody's expectation
that COLI will provide financial support when needed given COGO's
strategic value in complementing COLI's business focus on the property
market of major cities in China, and COLI's track record of
providing support to COGO.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations,
Moody's has considered the company's largest shareholder, COLI's
38.3% stake as of 31 December 2019. Moody's
expects COGO to follow COLI's prudent financial and liquidity management.
In addition, COGO's established internal governance structures
and standards, as required under the Corporate Governance Code for
companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, help strengthen
COGO's governance practice.
COGO's liquidity is good. Its cash balance of RMB27.4
billion at the end of December 2019 could cover 235% of its short-term
debt of RMB11.7 billion as of the same date. Moody's
expects its cash balance, together with its operating cash flow,
can cover its short-term debt, committed land premiums and
dividend payments over the next 12 months.
The rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation
that COGO will (1) execute its business growth strategies as planned while
controlling its debt leverage; (2) maintain adequate liquidity;
and (3) receive strong operating and financial support from COLI,
if needed.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if COGO: (1) achieves a track record
of sustainable sales growth on a larger scale; and (2) lowers its
debt leverage, as illustrated by revenue/adjusted debt in excess
of 115%-120% on a sustained basis.
On the other hand, the ratings could be downgraded if: (1)
sales execution weakens, as illustrated by negative sales growth;
(2) its gross profit margin deteriorates to below 25% for an extended
period; (3) debt leverage rises, such that revenue/adjusted
debt falls below 75%, on a sustained basis; (4) cash/
short-term debt falls below 150%; or (5) COLI reduces
its ownership in COGO, or COLI's issuer rating is downgraded.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited (COGO) is a 38.3%-owned
affiliate of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI),
which in turn is a state-owned enterprise.
COGO primarily develops residential housing in lower-tier cities
in China. At the end of 2019, COGO had an attributable land
bank of 21.9 million sqm in gross floor area across 26 Chinese
cities.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Kaven Tsang
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Franco Leung
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
