Moody's affirms COGO's Baa2 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited's (COGO) Baa2 issuer rating and the Baa2 senior unsecured rating for the bonds issued by China Overseas Grand Oceans Finance IV (Cayman) Limited and guaranteed by COGO.

The outlooks remain stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"COGO's Baa2 issuer rating reflects its standalone credit profile and a the two-notch rating uplift based on the strong support from its largest shareholder, China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI, Baa1 stable)," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President and the Lead Analyst for COGO.

COGO's standalone credit profile reflects the company's (1) developing scale and track record in its core markets; (2) ability to leverage COLI's reputation and brand when executing sales and land acquisitions; (3) association with a state-owned enterprise, which ensures good access to bank financing; (4) prudent financial management and good liquidity; (5) solid credit metrics; and (6) risks associated with the weak fundamentals of lower-tier cities when compared to major cities, and with its fast business growth aspirations.

COGO has registered strong growth in contracted sales over the past three years, reflecting the company's abilities in identifying cities with good housing demand and in executing its sales plan.

Its contracted sales, including joint ventures and associates, grew 25% year-on-year to around HKD63 billion (or RMB54 billion) in 2019, after achieving 36% annual growth in 2018 and 54% annual growth in 2017. Such strong contracted sales will underpin future revenue growth for the company.

Despite the sales disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak in Q1 2020, the company's contracted sales rose 5% year on year to RMB17.3 billion in the first five months of 2020. Moody's expects the company's contracted sales will grow modestly to around RMB55 billion - RMB60 billion over the next 12-18 months from around RMB54 billion in 2019.

Moody's expects COGO's debt leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt, will stay healthy at 95%-100% over the next 12-18 months, as compared with 93% in 2019, as expected growth in revenue will offset an increase in debt to support its expansion.

Moody's also expects COGO will maintain its prudent financial management and control its debt leverage while pursuing growth.

Although COGO's EBIT/interest coverage will moderate to 5.4x-5.9x over the next 12-18 months from 7.2x in 2019 due to a decline in its gross margin to 27%-28% from a high of 33% in 2019, these levels remain supportive of the company's standalone credit profile.

The two-notch rating uplift reflects Moody's expectation that COLI will provide financial support when needed given COGO's strategic value in complementing COLI's business focus on the property market of major cities in China, and COLI's track record of providing support to COGO.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Moody's has considered the company's largest shareholder, COLI's 38.3% stake as of 31 December 2019. Moody's expects COGO to follow COLI's prudent financial and liquidity management. In addition, COGO's established internal governance structures and standards, as required under the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, help strengthen COGO's governance practice.

COGO's liquidity is good. Its cash balance of RMB27.4 billion at the end of December 2019 could cover 235% of its short-term debt of RMB11.7 billion as of the same date. Moody's expects its cash balance, together with its operating cash flow, can cover its short-term debt, committed land premiums and dividend payments over the next 12 months.

The rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that COGO will (1) execute its business growth strategies as planned while controlling its debt leverage; (2) maintain adequate liquidity; and (3) receive strong operating and financial support from COLI, if needed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if COGO: (1) achieves a track record of sustainable sales growth on a larger scale; and (2) lowers its debt leverage, as illustrated by revenue/adjusted debt in excess of 115%-120% on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, the ratings could be downgraded if: (1) sales execution weakens, as illustrated by negative sales growth; (2) its gross profit margin deteriorates to below 25% for an extended period; (3) debt leverage rises, such that revenue/adjusted debt falls below 75%, on a sustained basis; (4) cash/ short-term debt falls below 150%; or (5) COLI reduces its ownership in COGO, or COLI's issuer rating is downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited (COGO) is a 38.3%-owned affiliate of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI), which in turn is a state-owned enterprise.

COGO primarily develops residential housing in lower-tier cities in China. At the end of 2019, COGO had an attributable land bank of 21.9 million sqm in gross floor area across 26 Chinese cities.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Kaven Tsang

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

