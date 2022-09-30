Moody's affirms COGO's Baa2 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited's (COGO) Baa2 issuer rating and the Baa2 senior unsecured rating for the bonds issued by China Overseas Grand Oceans Fin IV Cayman Ltd and guaranteed by COGO.

The outlooks remain stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that COGO will maintain its disciplined financial management, solid financial profile, good liquidity through industry cycles. We also expect COGO to receive ongoing support from China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI, Baa1 stable), in times of need," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that COGO's solid credit metrics and good liquidity will provide it with some buffer against operating challenges in low tier cities over the next 12-18 months," adds Lai.

RATINGS RATIONALE

COGO's Baa2 ratings incorporate its standalone credit profile and a two-notch uplift stemming from Moody's expected support from the company's largest shareholder, COLI.

COGO's standalone credit profile reflects the company's (1) good track record in its core markets; (2) ability to leverage COLI's reputation and brand when executing sales and land acquisitions; (3) association with a state-owned enterprise, which ensures good access to bank financing; (4) prudent financial management and good liquidity; (5) solid credit metrics; and (6) risks associated with the weak fundamentals of lower-tier cities when compared to major cities, and with its business growth aspirations.

The two-notch rating uplift reflects Moody's expectation that COLI will provide financial support when needed given COGO's strategic value in complementing COLI's business focus on the property market of major cities in China, and COLI's track record of providing support to COGO. COGO also shares the same brand as COLI for its property projects and the company's key management team members are mostly from COLI, reflecting its strategic linkage with COLI.

COGO's contracted sales fell 50% to RMB26.1 billion during the first eight months of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021 because of weak market conditions in low-tier cities and pandemic-induced disruptions.

Moody's expects COGO's contracted sales to decline to around RMB48 billion in 2022 and around RMB46 billion in 2023 from RMB71 billion in 2021 amid a challenging market environment. However, the rating agency expects COGO's contracted sales to pick up gradually from the second half of 2022, supported by the company's strong market position in its key core cities.

Moody's expects COGO's debt leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt, to stay at around 110%-115% over the next 12-18 months, as compared with 114% during the 12 months ended June 2022. Moody's also forecasts the company's EBIT/interest coverage will slightly improve to 5.6x-5.7x over the next 12-18 months from 5.4x over the 12 months ended June 2022, driven by prudent debt reduction that offsets the slight decline in revenue recognition.

COGO's liquidity is good. Its unrestricted cash balance of RMB19.8 billion as of the end of June 2022 could cover 1.4x of its short-term debt as of the same date. Moody's expects COGO's cash balance, together with its operating cash flow, can cover its short-term debt, committed land premiums and dividend payments over the next 12 months.

China Overseas Grand Oceans Fin IV Cayman Ltd's senior unsecured bond rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level. Despite COGO's status as a holding company with most of the claims at the operating subsidiaries, Moody's expects support from COLI to COGO to flow through the holding company rather than directly to its main operating companies, which mitigates structural subordination risk.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Moody's has considered the company's largest shareholder, COLI's 38.3% stake as of 30 June 2022. Moody's expects COGO to follow COLI's prudent financial and liquidity management. In addition, COGO's established internal governance structures and standards, as required under the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, help strengthen COGO's governance practice.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if COGO: (1) improves its geographic diversity and business scale; and (2) credit metrics improve, with its EBIT/interest rising above 6.5x on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, the ratings could be downgraded if: (1) sales fall significantly that weaken the company's financial and liquidity; (2) credit metrics deteriorate, with its EBIT/interest falling below 4.5x on a sustained basis or (3) COLI reduces its ownership in COGO, or COLI's issuer rating is downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited (COGO) is a 38.3%-owned affiliate of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI), which is a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd (CSCECL, A2 stable). CSCECL is a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation, a central government-owned enterprise under the State Council of China.

COGO primarily develops residential housing in lower-tier cities in China. As of the end of June 2022, COGO had an attributable land bank of 23.5 million square meters in gross floor area across 40 Chinese cities.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

