Moody's affirms COSL's A3 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, June 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed China Oilfield Services Limited's (COSL) issuer rating of A3. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the following ratings:

(1) the (P)A3 provisional rating on the backed senior unsecured euro medium-term note (EMTN) program of COSL Singapore Capital Ltd., and the A3 backed senior unsecured debt ratings on the notes issued by COSL Singapore Capital Ltd. The MTN program and notes are guaranteed by COSL.

(2) the A3 backed senior unsecured debt rating on the notes issued by COSL Finance (BVI) Limited and guaranteed by COSL.

The outlooks remain stable.

"The affirmation of COSL's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's performance will remain steady, and that its financial leverage -- as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA -- will remain healthy over the next 1-2 years, at a level appropriate for its rating," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

COSL's A3 issuer rating incorporates its standalone credit profile and a three-notch uplift reflecting Moody's expectation that the company will receive a high level of support from its parent, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC, A1 stable), in times of need.

COSL's standalone credit profile is supported by its diversified product and service lines, dominant position and strong franchise in China, sizable captive business from its parent CNOOC, strong credit metrics, and excellent liquidity profile.

However, the company's standalone credit profile is constrained by its earnings volatility, with a high exposure to the cyclical international drilling and oilfield services (OFS) businesses, and its geographic and high customer concentration.

COSL derived around 73%-84% of its revenue in 2020 and 2021 from CNOOC group companies, which provides good operating stability. CNOOC has steadily increased its capital investments in recent years under the Chinese government's (A1 stable) policy direction to increase domestic oil and gas production and reserves.

The company has actively diversified into well services, geophysical and surveying services, and marine support services in recent years, which have reduced its operating volatility. For instance, despite a drop in revenue from its drilling business in 2021, its total revenue remained largely stable in 2021 compared with 2020's level.

Moody's expects strong capital spending by CNOOC over the next 1-2 years to continue supporting COSL's revenue and earnings. Moody's also expects COSL to continue prudently managing its capital spending and control debt to keep its leverage at around 2.5x during the same period.

Moody's support assessment reflects (1) COSL's 50.53% controlling ownership by and close operational links with CNOOC; (2) COSL's high strategic importance to CNOOC given its integral role as the primary provider of CNOOC's drilling and oilfield services, as well as its leading position in the Chinese OFS industry, which is important for national energy independence; (3) high reputational risk for CNOOC if COSL defaults; and (4) CNOOC's strong ability to provide support, which is indicated by its A1 issuer rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if COSL's standalone credit profile strengthens significantly through continued debt reduction and controlled capital spending, and further increases its business diversification and scale compared with global peers', without any significant adverse change in the support assessment.

Credit metrics indicative of upgrade pressure include Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA staying below 2.0x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if CNOOC's ability to provide support to the company weakens, which would be indicated by a downgrade of CNOOC's rating; or if there is evidence of weakening support from CNOOC or CNOOC ceases to own a controlling stake in COSL.

COSL's rating would also come under pressure if its standalone credit profile deteriorates significantly because of unexpected market conditions or operational accidents, or the company significantly increases debt-funded capital spending and investments that weaken its financial profile.

Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure include Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74277. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2002 and Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2007, China Oilfield Services Limited — the largest integrated oilfield services provider in China by revenue — is a 50.53% owned subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation as of the end of 2021.

The parent company is an exploration and production firm and a dominant player in the Chinese offshore oil and gas sector.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Mike Zhu, +86 (010) 631-96506.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Chenyi Lu

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Gary Lau

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Chris Park

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

