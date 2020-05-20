Moody's affirms CPI Property Group's Baa2 long-term issuer rating and changes outlook to negative

Frankfurt am Main, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed CPI Property Group's ("CPI") Baa2 long-term
issuer rating. Consequently, Moody's affirmed the (P)Baa2
senior unsecured rating of its €8 billion multi-currency medium-term
note (MTN) programme and the (P)Ba1 rating of its junior subordinated
programme. All Baa2 ratings on its senior unsecured issuances as
well as the Ba1 ratings on its junior subordinated issuances under the
programme, were affirmed. The company's rating outlook
was also changed to negative from stable. A full list of affected
ratings can be found at the end of this press release.
We have changed the company's outlook to negative following the
expected more challenging operating environment for CPI's commercial
real estate operations amid the coronavirus outbreak and its negative
impact on the economies where the company operates. The rapid and
widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The real estate segment will be also negatively
affected by the shock given its sensitivity to economic activity.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety
RATINGS RATIONALE
Against the backdrop of an economic contraction in 2020, uncertainty
around the pace of recovery in 2021 and expected rise in unemployment
rates, we expect knock-on effects on occupier demand for
commercial properties and a potentially more restrained investment sentiment.
CPI could face more challenging operating conditions, including
weaker rental growth prospects and pressure on property valuations,
notably in its retail and hotel segments (24% and 9% of
total portfolio value respectively as at 31 December 2019), which
have been the most strained by the social confinement measures implemented
to contain the spread of the coronavirus in its core countries of operation,
being the Government of Czech Republic (Aa3 stable), Government
of Germany (Aaa stable) and Government of Poland (A2 stable). While
these measures are being lifted, we expect a slow recovery of footfall
and sales at its retail properties (helped by the presence of food anchors
at its properties) as well as dampened visitor demand at its hotels,
most likely not reaching the levels seen in 2019 before 2022. On
the office side, a rise in unemployment rates, weaker white
collar employment prospects as well as rising insolvencies could put pressure
on net rental income, considering CPI's fairly short weighted
average lease term. Also, in combination with potential yield
widening, this can put pressure on the valuation of these assets,
in particular those where rent levels are close to market rents.
Its residential operations are expected to remain defensive and provide
for a stable rental income stream.
The affirmation of CPI's Baa2 long-term issuer rating reflects
the company's strong business profile supported by the good quality
of its portfolio and its robust geographical and segment diversification.
It further considers management's solid operational execution and
its commitment to balanced financial policies. This, together
with an excellent liquidity profile and strong access to debt capital
markets, even in uncertain times, will help the company to
navigate through the expected less benign operating environment.
CPI's excellent liquidity is underpinned by close to €500 million
cash on hand, €510 million available under its RCF (undrawn),
a large unencumbered assets ratio exceeding 70% and no meaningful
debt maturities until 2022. Furthermore, the company has
taken additional measures to preserve cash flows such as the reduction
of operating and administrative costs, non-essential and
non-committed capital spending, and suspension of further
acquisitions. Liquidity is further enhanced by the company's
policy to retain at least 50% of FFO annually.
CPI recently completed a successful liability management exercise,
repurchasing over €750 million of bonds maturing in 2022-24
with proceeds from a new 6-year, Euro-denominated
benchmark issuance. As a result, CPI substantially reduced
debt maturities in the coming years, with the next benchmark-size
bond not due until 2026.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook incorporates the risk that the coronavirus outbreak
puts greater pressure on the occupier and investment sentiment in CPI's
core markets. Against the backdrop of an economic contraction in
2020 and uncertainty around the pace of recovery in 2021, we anticipate
that the company could face more challenging operating conditions,
including weaker rental growth prospects and downside pressure on capital
values. However, we recognize that CPI has financial flexibility
to protect its rating, supported by its clear financial policy.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
Negative rating pressure could develop if a heightened uncertainty about
the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic translate into sustained
weakened real estate market fundamentals leading to sharply declining
rents and property values across its core operating segments and jurisdictions.
Other factors that could lead to a downgrade include:
- Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets sustained above
45% or material deterioration of Moody's-adjusted
net debt to EBITDA beyond the current level (below 13x prior to the impact
of COVID-19)
- Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio sustained
below 3x
- A widespread and structural inability to maintain or improve
footfall, overall retail sales or retail sales per square metre
(sqm) in its retail assets
- Its hotel operations contributing a materially higher proportion
than the current 9% of the company's portfolio
- A sharp and persistent depreciation of local currencies against
the euro that would force the company to heavily discount rents (particularly
in its retail portfolio) on a long-term basis
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
Upward rating pressure is unlikely at this point given the negative outlook,
but could arise if:
- Continued demonstration of solid execution and prudent financial
policies through real estate cycles, alongside a balanced growth
strategy and an excellent track record of access to all forms of debt
and equity capital
- Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets falls towards
35% coupled with a declining net debt to EBITDA ratio from the
pre-crisis level below 13x , alongside financial policies
that support the lower leverage
- Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio sustained
above 4x
- Maintenance of strong liquidity and a long-dated well-staggered
debt maturity profile, with a record of successfully addressing
any refinancing needs well ahead of maturity, combined with a high-quality
unencumbered asset pool in strong jurisdictions and an unencumbered asset
ratio well above 60%.
The following rating actions were taken:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: CPI Property Group
....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2
....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1
....Junior Subordinate Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
, Affirmed Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: CPI Property Group
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
CPI Property Group (CPI) owns a diversified and good-quality €9.1
billion portfolio of 332 properties as of 31 December 2019 (which includes
offices, retail properties, hotels with 12,416 beds)
and 11,919 residential units. The company's properties in
the Czech Republic (Aa3 stable) and Land of Berlin (Aa1 stable) account
for 73% of its portfolio. The portfolio generates around
€345 million annual net business income.
The company's portfolio split by value as of 31 December 2019 is 46%
office, 24% retail, 9% hotels, 8%
residential and a sizeable land bank that makes up around 8% of
its portfolio, as well as 2% developments. Other properties
represent 2%. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange, with a market capitalisation of ca. €6.6
billion as of 19 May 2020. Radovan Vitek controls 94% of
CPI's voting shares.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
