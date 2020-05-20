Moody's affirms CPI Property Group's Baa2 long-term issuer rating and changes outlook to negative

Frankfurt am Main, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed CPI Property Group's ("CPI") Baa2 long-term issuer rating. Consequently, Moody's affirmed the (P)Baa2 senior unsecured rating of its €8 billion multi-currency medium-term note (MTN) programme and the (P)Ba1 rating of its junior subordinated programme. All Baa2 ratings on its senior unsecured issuances as well as the Ba1 ratings on its junior subordinated issuances under the programme, were affirmed. The company's rating outlook was also changed to negative from stable. A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

We have changed the company's outlook to negative following the expected more challenging operating environment for CPI's commercial real estate operations amid the coronavirus outbreak and its negative impact on the economies where the company operates. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The real estate segment will be also negatively affected by the shock given its sensitivity to economic activity. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety

RATINGS RATIONALE

Against the backdrop of an economic contraction in 2020, uncertainty around the pace of recovery in 2021 and expected rise in unemployment rates, we expect knock-on effects on occupier demand for commercial properties and a potentially more restrained investment sentiment. CPI could face more challenging operating conditions, including weaker rental growth prospects and pressure on property valuations, notably in its retail and hotel segments (24% and 9% of total portfolio value respectively as at 31 December 2019), which have been the most strained by the social confinement measures implemented to contain the spread of the coronavirus in its core countries of operation, being the Government of Czech Republic (Aa3 stable), Government of Germany (Aaa stable) and Government of Poland (A2 stable). While these measures are being lifted, we expect a slow recovery of footfall and sales at its retail properties (helped by the presence of food anchors at its properties) as well as dampened visitor demand at its hotels, most likely not reaching the levels seen in 2019 before 2022. On the office side, a rise in unemployment rates, weaker white collar employment prospects as well as rising insolvencies could put pressure on net rental income, considering CPI's fairly short weighted average lease term. Also, in combination with potential yield widening, this can put pressure on the valuation of these assets, in particular those where rent levels are close to market rents. Its residential operations are expected to remain defensive and provide for a stable rental income stream.

The affirmation of CPI's Baa2 long-term issuer rating reflects the company's strong business profile supported by the good quality of its portfolio and its robust geographical and segment diversification. It further considers management's solid operational execution and its commitment to balanced financial policies. This, together with an excellent liquidity profile and strong access to debt capital markets, even in uncertain times, will help the company to navigate through the expected less benign operating environment.

CPI's excellent liquidity is underpinned by close to €500 million cash on hand, €510 million available under its RCF (undrawn), a large unencumbered assets ratio exceeding 70% and no meaningful debt maturities until 2022. Furthermore, the company has taken additional measures to preserve cash flows such as the reduction of operating and administrative costs, non-essential and non-committed capital spending, and suspension of further acquisitions. Liquidity is further enhanced by the company's policy to retain at least 50% of FFO annually.

CPI recently completed a successful liability management exercise, repurchasing over €750 million of bonds maturing in 2022-24 with proceeds from a new 6-year, Euro-denominated benchmark issuance. As a result, CPI substantially reduced debt maturities in the coming years, with the next benchmark-size bond not due until 2026.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook incorporates the risk that the coronavirus outbreak puts greater pressure on the occupier and investment sentiment in CPI's core markets. Against the backdrop of an economic contraction in 2020 and uncertainty around the pace of recovery in 2021, we anticipate that the company could face more challenging operating conditions, including weaker rental growth prospects and downside pressure on capital values. However, we recognize that CPI has financial flexibility to protect its rating, supported by its clear financial policy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Negative rating pressure could develop if a heightened uncertainty about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic translate into sustained weakened real estate market fundamentals leading to sharply declining rents and property values across its core operating segments and jurisdictions. Other factors that could lead to a downgrade include:

- Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets sustained above 45% or material deterioration of Moody's-adjusted net debt to EBITDA beyond the current level (below 13x prior to the impact of COVID-19)

- Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio sustained below 3x

- A widespread and structural inability to maintain or improve footfall, overall retail sales or retail sales per square metre (sqm) in its retail assets

- Its hotel operations contributing a materially higher proportion than the current 9% of the company's portfolio

- A sharp and persistent depreciation of local currencies against the euro that would force the company to heavily discount rents (particularly in its retail portfolio) on a long-term basis

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Upward rating pressure is unlikely at this point given the negative outlook, but could arise if:

- Continued demonstration of solid execution and prudent financial policies through real estate cycles, alongside a balanced growth strategy and an excellent track record of access to all forms of debt and equity capital

- Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets falls towards 35% coupled with a declining net debt to EBITDA ratio from the pre-crisis level below 13x , alongside financial policies that support the lower leverage

- Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio sustained above 4x

- Maintenance of strong liquidity and a long-dated well-staggered debt maturity profile, with a record of successfully addressing any refinancing needs well ahead of maturity, combined with a high-quality unencumbered asset pool in strong jurisdictions and an unencumbered asset ratio well above 60%.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CPI Property Group

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1

....Junior Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture , Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CPI Property Group

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

CPI Property Group (CPI) owns a diversified and good-quality €9.1 billion portfolio of 332 properties as of 31 December 2019 (which includes offices, retail properties, hotels with 12,416 beds) and 11,919 residential units. The company's properties in the Czech Republic (Aa3 stable) and Land of Berlin (Aa1 stable) account for 73% of its portfolio. The portfolio generates around €345 million annual net business income.

The company's portfolio split by value as of 31 December 2019 is 46% office, 24% retail, 9% hotels, 8% residential and a sizeable land bank that makes up around 8% of its portfolio, as well as 2% developments. Other properties represent 2%. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with a market capitalisation of ca. €6.6 billion as of 19 May 2020. Radovan Vitek controls 94% of CPI's voting shares.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

