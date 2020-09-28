Moody's affirms CRCC's A3 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A3 issuer rating of China Railway Construction Corp Ltd (CRCC).

Moody's has also affirmed the following ratings:

(1) The A3 rating of the senior unsecured convertible bonds issued by CRCC

(2) The A3 rating of the senior unsecured notes issued by CRCC Yuxiang Limited and guaranteed by CRCC

(3) The Baa1 rating of the subordinated perpetual securities issued by CRCC Chengan Limited and guaranteed by CRCC

The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

"The affirmation of the ratings reflects (1) CRCC's leading role in China's railway construction and infrastructure development, (2) its high revenue visibility, given its very strong order backlog, and (3) its solid credit metrics and good leverage management," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CRCC's A3 issuer rating incorporates its standalone credit strength and a three-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation that the company will receive a high level of support from the Government of China (A1 stable) through its parent, China Railway Construction Group Co., Ltd. (CRCCG), in times of stress.

CRCC's standalone credit strength reflects its strong market position, solid operational capabilities, long operating track record and good financial and liquidity profile. The company is well-positioned to benefit from continued government investment in railways and other infrastructure development.

However, its standalone credit strength is also constrained by the cyclical nature of the construction industry, which is subject to evolving government policies and execution risks. In addition, CRCC's business involves large working capital and capital expenditure requirements, partly driven by its investments in build-operate-transfer (BOT) and public-private partnership (PPP) projects as well as real estate development.

Moody's expects CRCC's leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA, will remain at around 5.0x-5.5x over the next 1--2 years, rising from 4.8x recorded at the end of 2019. The leverage increase will be driven by increased investments in BOT and PPP projects and real estate businesses, although larger earnings from these businesses, which have higher margins than traditional railway construction projects, partly mitigate the leverage increase. This projected leverage level is consistent with CRCC's standalone credit strength.

Moody's assessment of support reflects (1) CRCC's strategic importance to China's railway sector, (2) the government's 51.13% ownership in the company through its parent, CRCCG, and (3) the company's large employee base of around 294,000 as of the end of June 2020. The support assumption also factors in the Chinese government's strong ability to support CRCC, as reflected in the sovereign's A1 rating.

CRCC accounted for around 99% of CRCCG's consolidated assets and 99% of its revenue in 2019. Given this, Moody's considers the credit profiles of both companies closely linked.

The ratings also take into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

In terms of governance, the ratings consider the fact that CRCC is controlled, supervised and monitored by CRCCG, which is fully owned by the central government.

As a listed company on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges, CRCC adheres to disclosure requirements and provides good disclosure of its businesses and financial performance. The company is led by an experienced management team and has a sound track record of successful project execution. Additionally, its tendency to fund its growth using debt is counterbalanced by the government's oversight and directive to deleverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain both strong execution on its projects and its stable financial profile over the next 12-18 months, and that it will continue to receive the same level of government support through its parent.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if CRCC's standalone credit profile improves, without any material changes in the support assessment. Its standalone credit profile could improve if it (1) improves its operating cash flow through the disciplined management of its working capital; (2) maintains a prudent investment strategy when investing in BOT and PPP projects, and expanding in real estate development and overseas markets; (3) improves its profit margin and order backlog while growing its new contract gains; and (4) lowers its leverage such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 4.5x or its adjusted EBITDA/interest rises above 4.5x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also upgrade CRCC's ratings, without upgrading its standalone credit strength, if it assesses that the company's importance to its parent and ultimately the Chinese government has increased.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade CRCC's issuer rating if the company's standalone credit profile weakens because of a deterioration in its business or financial profile, without any material changes in the support assessment. Specifically, its standalone credit profile could deteriorate because of (1) a weakening in its operating cash flow, driven by aggressive investments in BOT and PPP projects and real estate development; (2) a substantial decline in revenue from new contracts, with its order backlog falling below 2.0x of revenue; (3) large cost overruns and project delays; or (4) increasing leverage, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA rises above 6.5x-7.0x and its adjusted EBITDA/interest falls below 3.0x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also downgrade CRCC's ratings, without lowering its standalone credit strength, if it assesses that the Chinese government's ability to support or CRCC's importance to CRCCG and the government has weakened.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Industry published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Railway Construction Corp Ltd is one of the largest integrated construction companies in China, with a focus on railway, highway, urban rail transit and building construction. It also has sizeable operations in other construction and non-construction businesses.

As of the end of June 2020, the company was 51.13%-owned by China Railway Construction Group Co., Ltd., a central state-owned enterprise. The parent company is wholly owned by the State Council of China and supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

