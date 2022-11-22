Moody's affirms CRCC's A3 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A3 issuer rating of China Railway Construction Corp Ltd (CRCC).

Moody's has also affirmed the following ratings:

(1) The A3 rating of the senior unsecured notes issued by CRCC Yuxiang Limited and guaranteed by CRCC.

(2) The Baa1 rating of the subordinated perpetual securities issued by CRCC Chengan Limited and guaranteed by CRCC.

The outlook for all ratings is stable.

"The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect CRCC's leading role in China's railway construction and infrastructure development, high earnings visibility given its strong and diversified order backlogs, solid credit metrics and our expectation that the company's strategic importance to the Chinese economy will remain intact," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CRCC's A3 rating incorporates its standalone credit strength and a three-notch uplift to reflect Moody's expectation that the company will receive a high level of support from the Government of China (A1 stable) through its parent, China Railway Construction Group Co., Ltd. (CRCCG), in times of stress.

This support assessment reflects CRCC's strategic importance to China's railway sector and infrastructure construction, the government's majority ownership in the company through CRCCG, and CRCC's high business integration with CRCCG, accounting for over 99% of CRCCG's total assets, gross profit and revenue as of the end of 2021. Moody's support assumption also factors in the Chinese government's strong ability to provide support to the company.

CRCC's standalone credit strength reflects its strong market position, solid operational capabilities, long operating track record, and good earning visibility as robust and diversified order backlogs support revenue and margins.

The rating is constrained by CRCC's high and increasing capital spending in build-operate-transfer (BOT) and public-private partnership (PPP) projects and real estate development, and its exposure to industry cyclicality and execution risks related to infrastructure investment and overseas expansion.

CRCC's leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, increased to 5.8x over the 12 months ended June 2022 from 5.0x in 2021, partly driven by seasonal spikes in working capital needs. Moody's expects CRCC's leverage to remain around 5.6x-5.8x over the coming 12-18 months as its earnings grow in tandem with debt.

CRCC is evolving over the years from a traditional engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) company, into an integrated infrastructure constructor, investor, and operator. CRCC's exposure to PPP and BOT projects such as urban rails, toll roads and municipal infrastructure projects is modest among rated Chinese construction companies. Moody's estimates CRCC's leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA, would be around 4.5x, excluding consolidated PPP and BOT project debts, which are secured by the underlying project assets and are not guaranteed by CRCC. This leverage level appropriately positions CRCC at its standalone credit strength when compared with rated regional peers'.

CRCC's cash balance as of the end of September 2022 and projected operating cash flow over the next 12 months are not sufficient to cover its short-term debt and projected capital spending over the same period. However, given CRCC's state-owned background, the company has a very strong access to domestic capital markets and bank facilities, which supports its liquidity requirements if needed.

In terms of environmental, social and governance considerations, CRCC is exposed to inherently high human capital risks because it requires a large labor force that includes specialized talent and subcontractors. CRCC also faces potentially high health and safety risks that require continuing investment to monitor, mitigate and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

Governance consideration for CRCC is moderately negative. This reflects the company's financial policy that tolerates moderately high leverage, its relatively complex organizational structure that includes a large number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, as well as its board structure that features concentrated ownership.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CRCC will maintain its strong execution and stable financial profile over the next 12-18 months, and that it will continue to receive the same level of government support through its parent.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if CRCC's standalone credit profile improves, without any significant changes in the support assessment.

CRCC's standalone credit profile could improve if the company (1) improves its operating cash flow through disciplined working capital management; (2) maintains a prudent investment strategy when investing in BOT/PPP projects, or expanding in real estate development and overseas markets; (3) improves its profit margin and order backlog while growing its new contract gains; and (4) lowers its debt leverage, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 4.5x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also upgrade CRCC's rating without upgrading its standalone credit strength if the rating agency assesses that the company's importance to its parent and, ultimately, the Chinese government has increased.

On the other hand, CRCC's ratings could be downgraded if the company's standalone credit profile weakens because of a deterioration in its business or financial profile, without any significant changes in the support assessment.

CRCC's standalone credit profile could deteriorate due to: (1) aggressive investments in BOT/PPP projects and real estate development, resulting in weakening operating cash flow; (2) a substantial decline in new contracts, with its order backlog falling below 2x of revenue; (3) large cost overruns and project delays; or (4) increasing debt leverage, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA rises above 6.5x-7.0x for a prolonged time.

Moody's could also downgrade CRCC's rating without lowering its standalone credit strength if the rating agency assesses that the Chinese government's ability to support or the company's importance to CRCCG and the government has weakened.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Railway Construction Corp Ltd is the third largest construction company in China and globally by revenue. The company focuses on the railway, highway, urban rail transit as well as infrastructure and housing construction markets. The company's non-construction businesses include survey, design and consultancy; equipment manufacturing; real estate development; and logistics and materials trading.

As of the end of September 2022, the company was 51.13%-owned by China Railway Construction Group Co., Ltd (CRCCG), a central state-owned enterprise. CRCCG in turn is wholly owned by the State Council of China and supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Sue Su, +86 (10) 6319-6505.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Chenyi Lu

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Gary Lau

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

