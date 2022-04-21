Moody's affirms CRDA, NJ's Baa2 Luxury, Ba2 Hotel, & Ba3 Parking ratings; Lux outlook to positive, Hotel & Parking outlooks remain stable and negative respectively

New York, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Casino Reinvestment Development Agency, NJ's (CRDA) Luxury Tax Revenue Bonds at Baa2; the outlook has been revised to positive from stable. We have also affirmed CRDA's Hotel Room Fee Revenue Bonds at Ba2 with a stable outlook. Finally, we have affirmed CRDA's Parking Fee Revenue Bonds at Ba3 with a negative outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Baa2 luxury bond rating reflects the security's narrow pledge but adequately resilient trend in luxury tax revenues. The rating also takes into account a cash funded debt service reserve fund and satisfactory debt service coverage. The luxury tax levied on all city-wide hotel rooms, alcohol by the drink, and entertainment provides the broadest degree of coverage of the three bonds and produced the largest coverage rebound post pandemic

The affirmation of the Ba2 hotel bond rating also reflects a narrow security pledge but with weaker trends and a more limited security provided by a surety from Ambac Assurance Corporation for the debt service reserve fund, which would be needed under stressed projections. The tax levied on hotel rooms at casinos is narrower than that of the luxury tax and, though it also rebounded, coverage remains narrow.

The affirmation of the Ba3 parking bond rating also reflects a narrow security pledge with a very weak revenue trend. Coverage was below sum-sufficient in 2020, and continues to hover at just above sum sufficient at year end 2021. The rating takes into account a cash-funded debt service reserve fund, which could help to mitigate modest revenue shortfalls through debt maturity in 2025. The tax levied on parking at casinos was already pressured before the pandemic and remains so even as the pandemic recovery continues.

The pandemic, which Moody's views as a social risk under our ESG framework, has been the major driver of the recent substantial fluctuations in debt service coverage which plummeted when the casinos were forced to close. Once they reopened, coverage rebounded swiftly. Today's action reflects the amelioration of the impact of the crisis on all three CRDA special tax ratings. In late March 2020, the governor of New Jersey (A2 stable) ordered all the Atlantic City (Ba3 positive) casinos closed. Restrictions have since been lifted, allowing for a rapid recovery, though coverage on the parking and hotel bonds remains narrow.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on the luxury tax bonds reflects demonstrated revenue resilience and ongoing rebound. Even during the depths of the pandemic, coverage remained satisfactory, a condition likely to continue as the recovery proceeds.

The stable outlook on the hotel bonds reflects our expectation that the rebound in revenues will be sustained as the region moves past the closures of the pandemic.

The negative outlook on the parking bonds reflects our expectations that coverage will remain trim even under a positive economic scenario.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved debt service coverage (all)

- Increase in luxury tax revenues (Luxury)- Increase in hotel fee revenues (Hotel)- Stabilization or increase in parking fee revenues (Parking)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration in Atlantic City's tourism and casino economy (all)

- Further permanent casino or hotel closures (all)- Reduced debt service coverage (all)- Reduction in luxury tax revenues (Luxury)- Decrease in hotel fee revenues (Hotel)- Decrease in parking fee revenues (Parking)- Reliance on debt service reserve funds to pay debt service (all)

LEGAL SECURITY

The luxury bonds are secured by a senior lien on gross revenues from a luxury tax levied on three activities within Atlantic City: hotel rooms, alcohol by the drink, and entertainment. There is a debt service reserve fund, cash-funded, at the lesser of 10% of principal, maximum annual debt service, or 125% of debt service.

The hotel bonds are secured by a senior lien on a $3 per diem fee imposed on each occupied hotel room in Atlantic City casinos, whether paid or complimentary. There is a debt service reserve fund, surety-funded, at the lesser of 10% of principal, maximum annual debt service, or 125% of debt service.

The parking bonds were secured by three streams of economically related revenues, one of which has now expired: two separate pledges of parking fees levied on vehicles at Atlantic City casinos, and a now expired portion of a gross revenue tax levied on the casinos (Investment Alternative Tax, or IAT). There is a debt service reserve fund, cash-funded, at maximum annual debt service.

PROFILE

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is a component unit of the State of New Jersey established in 1984 to collect and distribute certain taxes and fees paid by the then 12 Atlantic City Casinos for development projects in Atlantic City, Southern, and Northern New Jersey. After 2011, all available revenues and assets were directed by statute to be invested in the Atlantic City tourism district. Gaming revenues in Atlantic City declined by 54% between 2006 and 2015 but have been rebounding. Four of the city's 12 casinos closed in 2014 and another closed in 2016. HardRock (the former Trump Taj Mahal) and Ocean (the former Revel) opened in June 2018, bringing the number of casinos back up to 9.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

