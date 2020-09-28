Moody's affirms CRG's A3 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A3 issuer rating of China
Railway Group Limited (CRG).
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the A3 senior unsecured rating
on the bonds issued by China Railway Xunjie Co., Limited
and guaranteed by CRG.
The outlook on the ratings remains stable.
"The affirmation of CRG's ratings reflects the company's leading
role in China's railway construction and infrastructure development;
its high revenue visibility, given its very strong order backlog;
and projected solid earnings growth, which will partly mitigate
its rising debt level," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President
and Senior Credit Officer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
CRG's A3 issuer rating incorporates its standalone credit strength
and a three-notch uplift based on the expectation of high support
from the Government of China (A1 stable) through its parent, China
Railway Engineering Group Co Ltd (CREGC), in times of need.
CRG's standalone credit strength reflects the company's (1) large
scale, strong market position and long operating track record of
70 years; (2) new contract wins and strong order backlog, which
provide good revenue visibility; (3) diversified business portfolio,
which bring stable margins; and (4) solid financial profile.
However, the company's standalone credit strength is also
constrained by (1) execution risks associated with its overseas expansion
and its involvement in large and complex projects globally; and (2)
its investments in build, operate and transfer (BOT) and public-private
partnership (PPP) projects, as well as real estate development,
which increase its debt leverage.
CRG's leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA, peaked at
6.5x in H1 2020 due to high investment in BOT and PPP projects
and its increased working capital needs amid coronavirus. Moody's
expects CRG's leverage to remain modestly high at around 6.4x in
2020, before declining to 6.1x-6.2x in 2021
and 2022 as earnings increase to offset its debts. This leverage
level is in line with CRG's standalone credit profile.
Moody's assessment of support reflects (1) CRG's important policy
role in China's railway construction sector, (2) the government's
47.21% ownership in the company through CREGC, (3)
the company's large employee base of around 285,000 as of
the end of June 2020, and (4) the Chinese government's strong
ability to provide support, as reflected in the sovereign's
A1 rating.
CRG accounted for around 99% of CREGC's consolidated assets
and 99% of its revenue in 2019. Given this, Moody's
considers the credit profiles of both companies closely linked.
The ratings also take into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) factors.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
In terms of governance, the ratings consider the fact that CRG is
controlled, supervised and monitored by CREGC, which is fully
owned by the central government.
As a listed company on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges,
CRG adheres to disclosure requirements and provides good disclosure of
its businesses and financial performance. The company is led by
an experienced management team and has a sound track record of successful
project execution. Additionally, its tendency to fund its
growth using debt is counterbalanced by government's oversight and
directive to deleverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook on the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that
over the next 12-18 months, (1) CRG's standalone credit
profile will remain strong; and (2) it remains important to the Chinese
government and its parent, and the government continues to be able
to provide support through CREGC.
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if CRG's standalone credit
profile improves, without any material changes in the support assessment.
Its standalone profile could improve if it (1) successfully expands its
infrastructure construction and overseas businesses while minimizing execution
risks; (2) maintains a prudent investment strategy when investing
in BOT and PPP projects and real estate development; and (3) lowers
its leverage such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 4.5x
and its adjusted EBITDA/interest rises above 4.5x on a sustained
basis.
Moody's could also upgrade CRG's ratings, without upgrading
its standalone credit strength, if it assesses that the company's
importance to its parent and ultimately the Chinese government has increased.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade CRG's ratings
if the company's standalone credit profile weakens because of a deterioration
in its business or financial profile, without any material changes
in the support assessment. Specifically, its standalone credit
profile could deteriorate because of (1) a weakening in CRG's financial
profile, driven by aggressive investments in BOT and PPP projects
and real estate development; (2) a substantial decline in revenue
from new contracts, with its order backlog falling below 2.0x
of revenue; and (3) large cost overruns and delays in its projects.
Key credit metrics that would create downward rating pressure include
(1) CRG's adjusted debt/EBITDA rising above 6.5x-7.0x,
and (2) its adjusted EBITDA/interest falling below 3.0x on a sustained
basis.
Moody's could also downgrade CRG's ratings, without lowering its
standalone credit strength, if it assesses that the Chinese government's
ability to support or CRG's importance to CREGC and the government
has weakened.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Industry
published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
China Railway Group Limited is one of the largest construction companies
globally, with a focus on building and infrastructure construction.
It also has sizable operations in other construction and non-construction
businesses.
As of the end of June 2020, the company was 47.21%-owned
by China Railway Engineering Group Co Ltd, a central state-owned
enterprise. The parent company is wholly owned by the State Council
of China and supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
Chenyi Lu
Gary Lau
