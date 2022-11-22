Moody's affirms CRG's A3 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A3 issuer rating of China Railway Group Limited (CRG).

Moody's has also affirmed the A3 senior unsecured rating to the bonds issued by China Railway Xunjie Co., Limited and guaranteed by CRG.

The outlook for the ratings is stable.

"The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect CRG's leading role in China's railway construction and infrastructure development, high earnings visibility supported by a robust order backlog and stable margins that mitigate rising debts to fund investment. We also expect the company's strategic importance to the Chinese economy to remain intact," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CRG's A3 issuer rating incorporates its standalone credit strength and a three-notch uplift based on the high likelihood of support from the Government of China (A1 stable) through its parent, China Railway Engineering Group Co Ltd (CREGC), in times of need.

This support assessment reflects (1) CRG's strategically important role in China's railway and infrastructure construction sector; (2) the government's control and oversight over the company through CREGC; (3) CRG's high business integration with CREGC, accounting for over 98% of CREGC's revenue, gross profit, and total assets as of the end of 2021; and (4) the Chinese government's strong ability to provide support.

CRG's standalone credit strength is underpinned by the company's (1) large scale, strong market position and a long operating track record of over 70 years; (2) good revenue visibility backed by strong new contract wins and ample backlogs; and (3) diversified business portfolio, which results in stable margins.

However, CRG's standalone credit strength is constrained by (1) high and rising debts driven by investments in build, operate and transfer (BOT) and public-private partnership (PPP) projects, and to a lesser extent by property development; and (2) the execution risks associated with its involvement in large and complex projects and overseas expansion.

CRG is evolving over the years from a traditional engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) company, into an integrated infrastructure constructor, investor and operator. CRG's exposure to PPP and BOT projects such as urban rails, toll roads and municipal infrastructure projects meaningfully increased over the years. Such PPP and BOT projects, which are normally 70% funded by debt, have acceptable counterparty risks backed by government fiscal budgets and decent demand risk due to continual urbanization.

CRG's leverage peaked at 7.4x over the last 12 months of June 2022 from 6.6x as of the end of 2021, partly due to seasonal spikes in working capital needs. Moody's expects CRG's debt leverage to remain elevated at around 7.0x over the coming 12 to 18 months because of high investments in BOT and PPP projects.

As CRG consolidates long-dated PPP and BOT project assets and debts, its leverage has trended higher than traditional EPC construction companies'. Moody's estimates CRG's leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA, would be around 5.6x, excluding consolidated PPP project debts, which are secured by the underlying project assets and are not guaranteed by CRG. And the rating agency expects this leverage ratio to gradually trend down as CRG intends to swap some of its corporate loans and bonds with project financing for its PPP and BOT projects as the projects enter more mature phases. This leverage level positions CRG at its current standalone credit strength, albeit at the weaker end, compared with rated regional peers'.

CRG's cash balance as of the end of September 2022 and projected operating cash flow over the next 12 months are insufficient to cover its short-term debt and expected capital spending for the same period. However, as a state-owned enterprise, CRG has a very strong access to domestic bank facilities and funding from capital markets, as indicated by its sizable unutilized bank facilities and frequent issuances of domestic bonds with low coupons.

In terms of environmental, social and governance considerations, CRG is exposed to inherently high human capital risks because it requires a large labor force that includes specialized talent and subcontractors. CRG also faces potentially high health and safety risks that require continuing investment to monitor, mitigate and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

Governance consideration for CRG is moderately negative. This reflects the company's financial policy that tolerates moderately high leverage, its relatively complex organizational structure that includes a large number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, as well as its board structure that features concentrated ownership.

The stable outlook on CRG's issuer rating reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months, CRG's standalone credit profile will remain stable and that support from the Chinese government and its parent will remain intact.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if CRG's standalone credit profile improves, without any material changes in the support assessment.

CRG's standalone profile could improve if the company (1) successfully expands its infrastructure construction and overseas businesses while minimizing execution risks; (2) maintains a prudent investment strategy when investing in BOT and PPP projects, and property development; and (3) lowers its debt leverage, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 4.5x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also upgrade CRG's rating without upgrading its standalone credit strength if the rating agency assesses that the company's importance to its parent and, ultimately, the Chinese government has increased.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade CRG's ratings if the company's standalone credit profile weakens because of a deterioration in its business or financial profile, without any material changes in the support assessment.

The deterioration in the company's standalone credit profile could be caused by (1) its aggressive investments in BOT and PPP projects, and property development; (2) a substantial decline in revenue from its new contracts while its order backlog falls below 2.0x of its revenue; (3) large cost overruns and delays in its projects, or (4) increasing debt leverage such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA rises above 6.5x-7.0x for a prolonged time.

Moody's could also downgrade CRG's rating without lowering the company's standalone credit strength if the rating agency assesses that the Chinese government's ability to provide support or CRG's importance to CREGC and the government has weakened.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Railway Group Limited is the second largest construction company in China and globally, by revenue. The company is one of the largest railway construction companies globally, one of the largest urban rail construction companies in China, and one of the largest road, bridge and tunnel construction companies in China. CRG is also a major manufacturer of turnouts and shields globally. As of the end of September 2022, the company was 46.98%-owned by China Railway Engineering Group Co Ltd (CREGC), a central state-owned enterprise. CRECG in turn is 90% owned by the State Council of China and supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and 10% owned by National Social Security Fund of China.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Sue Su, +86 (10) 6319-6505.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

