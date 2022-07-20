Moody's affirms CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive's Baa1 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, July 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 issuer rating of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. (CRRC ZELC).

The rating outlook remains stable.

The affirmation of CRRC's rating with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that continued demand for CRRC ZELC's products and services given the Chinese government's ongoing railway and urban rail investment plans will support the company's credit profile over the next 12-18 months.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CRRC ZELC's Baa1 issuer rating incorporates the company's standalone credit profile and a two-notch uplift, reflecting Moody's expectation that the company will receive a strong level of support from its parent, CRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC, A1 stable), in times of need.

CRRC ZELC's standalone credit profile is supported by the company's (1) leadership role in the domestic electric locomotive and mass transit vehicle markets; (2) good sales visibility given its solid order backlog, continued railway investments in China and growing overseas businesses; and (3) strong credit metrics, as reflected by its profitable business operations, net cash position and strong capital base.

In addition, the company has strong liquidity and good access to debt markets, given its background as a key subsidiary of CRRC, which is ultimately owned by the Government of China (A1 stable).

However, the company's standalone credit profile is constrained by geographic and customer concentration risks, as well as execution risks related to its overseas expansion.

Moody's forecasts CRRC ZELC's debt leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, will remain stable at around 1.4x in 2022 and that the company will continue to maintain a net cash position.

Moody's also expects that CRRC ZELC's revenue and EBITDA will increase in 2023, which is supported by its strong order backlog and the government's continued investment in railway and urban transit systems. The company's leverage will likely decline to around 1.2x by the end of 2023.

The two-notch uplift is underpinned by the integral and important role that CRRC ZELC plays in CRRC's operations. The company is responsible for some of CRRC's core product offerings, including electric locomotives and mass transit vehicles, which support China's strategy on developing a nationwide transportation infrastructure. The support assumption also factors in CRRC's strong ability to provide support to CRRC ZELC, as reflected by its A1 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade CRRC ZELC's rating if its standalone credit profile improves through increased business scale as well as broadened geographic coverage and customer base, or the likelihood of parental support to the company improves because of an increase in CRRC ZELC's importance to its parent.

Credit metrics indicative of upward pressure include adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining below 1.0x, while the company generates positive free cash flow and maintains a net cash position on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade CRRC ZELC's rating if there is a significant deterioration in its standalone credit profile, without any significant change in the support assessment. The deterioration in the company's business profile could be the result of a significant loss in its market share in the electric locomotive and mass transit vehicle segments.

Credit metrics indicative of downgrade pressure include adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining above 2.5x on a sustained basis.

The rating could also come under downgrade pressure if Moody's expects lower parental support because of a weakening in CRRC ZELC's importance to the parent.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. (CRRC ZELC) is the main electric locomotive manufacturing unit under CRRC, a listed subsidiary under CRRC Group Corporation. As of the end of 2021, CRRC ZELC was 100% owned by CRRC. CRRC is the leading producer of locomotives, passenger carriages, freight wagons, electric multiple units (EMUs) and rapid transit vehicles (RTVs) in China. The company also provides rolling-stock-related services and manufactures wind power equipment, new materials and construction machinery.

The local market analyst for this rating is Mike Zhu, +86 (010) 6319-6506.

