Moody's affirms CSG's Ba2 CFR on stable operating performance, downgrades secured rating to Ba2 following repayment of unsecured notes; outlook remains stable

New York, August 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed CSG Systems International, Inc.'s ("CSG", "the company") corporate family rating ("CFR") at Ba2, and its probability of default rating ("PDR") at Ba2-PD. Moody's downgraded the company's rating on the senior secured credit facilities, which consist of a $150 million term loan due 2026 and a $450 million revolver maturing 2026. Moody's maintained CSG's speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating unchanged at SGL-1. The outlook remains stable.

The rating actions are driven by Moody's expectation for stable operating performance and a continuation of CSG's modest financial policies. The downgrade of the senior secured instrument rating follows the repayment of CSG's senior unsecured convertible notes earlier in 2022, which eliminated the loss absorbance benefits from subordinated debt. ESG considerations were not a key driver of the rating action.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: CSG Systems International, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD3) from Ba1 (LGD2)

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: CSG Systems International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CSG Systems International, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

CSG benefits from a stable business profile and strong position in the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite (DBS) billing and customer management services market. CSG has steadily grown its annual revenue base to roughly $1.1 billion, which is mostly generated from SaaS subscriptions and related services. Most of the revenue is recurring, with contracts typically spanning 4-5 years and high renewal rates. Historically, the company has reported organic growth in the in the low single-digit percentage range. A stronger focus on growth from new CEO Brian Shepherd (appointed January 2021) seeks to increase the rate towards a $1.5-$2.0 billion total revenue target by 2025. Larger scale and diversification are credit positive, but event risk has increased given the ambitious revenue goal, which Moody's expects will require inorganic contributions that could lead to a higher appetite for financial leverage. The current ratings reflect Moody's assumption for balanced financial strategies with long-term debt/EBITDA sustained under 3.0x (Moody's adjusted) in the event of a large strategic transaction.

CSG's credit profile is constrained by its relatively small scale within the rating category. High client and market concentration also weigh on the credit. CSG's top 2 customers, Comcast Corporation (A3 stable) and Charter Communications, Inc. (Ba2 stable), comprise approximately 40% of total revenue. About 75% of revenue is derived from a relatively small number of communications service providers. CSG also has low geographic diversity with roughly 84% of revenue generated in the US, a mature market. Large customers have negotiating leverage and typically demand pricing discounts upon renewal negotiations, pressuring growth, and profits. International markets are maturing and CSG faces heightened competition over the intermediate term as participants chase fewer deals. Growth and profitability are constrained by a consolidating client base, the negotiating leverage of CSG's large customers and a competitive international market landscape.

The ongoing conversion of Charter users in the US to CSG's ACP platform, recently announced new wins in international markets, and the lack of large contract renewals over the next 12 months will support organic growth above historical rates. The outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CSG will experience revenue growth in the 3%-4% range over the next 12 months (higher in the event of further inorganic M&A). Moody's anticipates higher labor costs will offset the benefit of larger scale, keeping EBITA margin in the 16.5%-17.5% range and debt/EBITDA around 2.0x, in the absence of leveraging transactions.

CSG's SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects a very good liquidity profile based on a cash and short-term investments balance of $135 million as of June 2022. Moody's expects annual cash from operations around $125 - 135 million (Moody's adjusted, excluding capitalized operating leases) will be more than sufficient to cover capital expenditures in the $55 - 65 million range (Moody's adjusted), about $35 million of dividend payments and mandatory term loan amortization. CSG also has $205 million of available capacity as of June 2022 within its $450 million revolving credit facility, which matures in September 2026. Per the Credit Agreement, the interest coverage ratio, defined as the ratio of consolidated EBITDA to consolidated interest expense, cannot be less than 2.0x. In addition, the company's total leverage, as defined by its total debt/EBITDA ratio cannot be greater than 4.5x and the first-lien leverage ratio cannot exceed 2.75x (all covenant metrics per the Credit Agreement definition). Moody's expects CSG will be well in compliance with its covenants for at least the next twelve months.

The ratings for CSG's first-lien credit facilities reflect both the overall probability of default rating (PDR), to which Moody's has assigned a Ba2-PD, and an average family loss given default assessment. Because there is no other meaningful debt in the capital structure to absorb potential losses (after the repayment of CSG's unsecured convertible notes in 2022), the senior secured first-lien credit facilities are rated in line with the Ba2 corporate family rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects 1) organic revenue growth above mid-single digits, evidencing market share gains or successful expansion into new markets; 2) increased scale and market diversification result in materially lower customer concentration; 3) conservative financial policies that keep debt/EBITDA around historical levels; 4) sustained improvements in profitability and free cash flow, with operating margins (Moody's adjusted) stabilizing in the upper 10s percent and free cash flow to debt above 20%; and 5) very good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects 1) organic revenue declines due to client losses or large contract renewals at unfavorable terms, signaling a weakening competitive position; 2) debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) sustained above 3.0x; 3) profitability declines with operating margin (Moody's adjusted) trending towards 10% or free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted including dividends) sustained below 15%; or 4) liquidity deteriorates materially.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CSG Systems International, Inc., based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, is a leader in revenue management, digital monetization and customer experience software and managed services for North American communications service providers, with an international presence in telecom, media, and entertainment companies around the globe. The company generated roughly $1.1 billion in revenue as of the twelve months ending June 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ignacio Rasero

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Andrea Usai

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

