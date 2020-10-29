Moody's affirms CSN's B2 ratings; changes outlook to stable

Sao Paulo, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's América Latina Ltda., ("Moody's") affirmed Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN)'s global scale ratings at B2 and the National Scale Ratings (NSR) at Ba1.br. The outlook for the ratings was changed to stable from negative.

Ratings affirmed:

- Issuer: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN)

Corporate Family Rating: B2 (global scale) and Ba1.br (national scale)

BRL 1.95 billion Senior Unsecured Debentures due 2023: B2 (global scale) and Ba1.br (national scale)

Outlook changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in CSN's ratings outlook to stable reflects the company's better than anticipated operating performance during 2020, resulted from a favorable price and exchange rate environments for iron ore exports coupled with a resilient performance of both the steel and cement business in Brazil during the pandemic. Accordingly, we expect CSN's annual EBITDA to increase to around BRL9 billion in 2020-21 and credit metrics to improve in the next 12-18 months, with adjusted leverage declining to around 4x from 5.3x in the twelve months ended September 2020. Cash generation will also remain robust, reducing the bridge gap for refinancing needs in the short-term and the risk of covenant breaches. CSN has successfully rolled over BRL2 billion in debt maturities with Brazilian banks during 2020 and the outlook for improved operating performance should facilitate future extension negotiations with creditors and foster additional liability management initiatives to address debt maturities in 2021-23, all of which will help reduce liquidity risks.

CSN's B2/Ba1.br ratings reflect the company's position as a leading manufacturer of flat-rolled steel in Brazil (Ba2 stable), with a favorable product mix that is focused on value-added products, and as a major producer of iron ore (second-largest exporter in Brazil). Historically, the company has reported a strong Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%-30% (26.4% in the LTM ended September 2020), supported by its solid domestic market position, wide range of products across different segments and globally competitive production costs for both steel and iron ore. The ratings also incorporate the improvement in the company's short-term liquidity because of several measures taken over the past two years and because of an improved cash position of BRL8.5 billion at the end of September 2020 (including BRL2.2 billion in Usiminas' shares), which is sufficient to cover debt maturities until 2021 year-end.

However, the ratings remain constrained by the company's highly leveraged capital structure and significant amount of debt maturing until 2023. Despite the company's debt refinancing efforts that addressed short-term maturities, gross debt remains high and the company still has BRL19.5 billion in debt maturing until the end of 2023. As such, CSN will continue to rely on external liquidity events or additional debt roll-overs to be able to reduce its debt levels and refinancing risk in a more structural and meaningful manner.

Brazil's steel demand will retreat in 2020, but not as steeply as initially thought. IABR, Brazil's steel institute, revised steel sales forecast for 2020 upward several times, and now expects only a 3.1% decline, up from an initial expectation of 20% drop. Steelmakers announced price increases of about 20-30% in the domestic market during the crisis, backed by an adjusted supply-demand balance, currency depreciation, rising prices in China and import-parity discounts. With that, profitability on steel operations will remain adequate even with a 40% foreign-exchange depreciation on US-denominated costs and higher average iron ore prices of about $100/ton so far in 2020.

In addition, CSN's iron ore operations will remain strong based on current high prices, relatively stable sales volumes and a favorable exchange rate for exports. To respond to the steep decline in steel demand in Brazil, CSN lowered its capital spending and dividends for 2020, temporarily shutdown a blast furnace and will focus on cost reduction, all of which will contribute to a strong free cash flow generation. The amount of free cash flow generation will not be sufficient to fully cover debt maturities in 2021-22, though, and CSN will need to pursue additional alternatives to reduce refinancing risk.

LIQUIDITY

Since the beginning of 2018, CSN has pursued several initiatives to address its short-term debt and improve liquidity. In January 2020, CSN concluded the issuance of $1 billion in new notes due 2028, and proceeds were used to fund a tender offer for the totality of the outstanding notes due in July 2020 and to pay down other existing debt maturing in the short term, thus lengthening the company's debt amortization schedule. In May 2020, CSN announced the refinancing of BRL1.4 billion in bank debt maturing in 2020 and 2021 and more recently in October 2020 concluded the roll-over of BRL600 million in bank debt, which eased liquidity risks for 2020 but did not resolved the refinancing needs for 2021-23.

CSN's debt maturities until 2022 comprises mainly bank debt, which are easier to be rolled over based on CSN's long-standing relationship with Brazil's local banks, namely Caixa, Banco do Brasil and Bradesco. In 2023, the company will also need to address a $925 million bond maturing in February. In our view, the concentration of debt maturing in the next three years remains an important rating constraint, as it exposes the company to the volatility of access to capital markets, risk aversion and banks' willingness to refinance debt, and raises liquidity risks for CSN.

In addition to continue pursuing an extension of its debt tenor, CSN is contemplating additional liquidity events such as the IPO of its mining subsidiary. If concluded, the IPO would materially increase the company's cash position, reducing refinancing risks and supporting future debt roll-overs with creditor banks. The immediate liquidity benefits CSN would get from the IPO would outweigh the loss in future cash flows and dividends from the mining subsidiary. Upon the conclusion of the transaction, we would assess CSN's resulting liquidity profile and capital structure, and its potential impact on the company's ratings. Evidences of a sustainably strengthened financial position after the transaction would put positive pressure on CSN's ratings.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's operations will continue to perform well in the next 12-18 months, allowing CSN to maintain an adequate liquidity profile and cash generation while it pursues additional liquidity events and liability management initiatives.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if CSN is able to improve its liquidity profile and eliminate refinancing risk in the next 12-18 months either through a material increase in cash position or relevant debt refinancing, while it maintains an adequate operating performance. An upgrade would also require total leverage below 4.0x total adjusted debt to EBITDA and interest coverage ratios (measured by EBIT to Interest expenses) above 2.5x (2.0x in the twelve months ended September 2020) on a sustainable basis.

The ratings would suffer negative pressure if the company is unable to roll over debt maturing in 2021-22 on a timely manner, thus increasing liquidity risks. The ratings could be downgraded if performance over the next 12 to 18 months deteriorates such that leverage remains above 5.0x and EBIT/interest below 1.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br for a copy of this methodology.

With an annual capacity of 5.9 million tons of crude steel, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) is a vertically integrated, low cost producer of flat-rolled steel, including slabs, hot and cold rolled steel, and a wide range of value-added steel products, such as galvanized sheet and tinplate. In addition, the company has downstream operations to produce customized products, pre-painted steel and steel packaging. CSN sells its products to a broad array of industries, including the automotive, capital goods, packaging, construction and home appliance sectors. CSN owns and operates cold rolling and galvanizing facilities in Portugal, along with long steel assets in Germany through its subsidiary Stahlwerk Thüringen GmbH (SWT). The company also has a long steel line (500,000 tons capacity) in the Volta Redonda plant. CSN is a major producer of iron ore (the second-largest exporter in Brazil), with a sales volume of 32.9 million tons in the twelve months ended September 2020. The company has operations in other segments, such as cement, logistics, port terminals and power generation. CSN reported revenues of BRL26.8 billion ($5.6 billion) in the twelve months ended September 2020.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

