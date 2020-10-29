Moody's affirms CSN's B2 ratings; changes outlook to stable

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms CSN's B2 ratings; changes outlook to stable

29 Oct 2020

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the B2 ratings assigned to the senior unsecured notes of CSN Islands XI Corporation, CSN Islands XII Corporation and CSN Resources S.A. that are guaranteed by Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN). At the same time, Moody's América Latina affirmed CSN's global scale ratings at B2 and the National Scale Ratings (NSR) at Ba1.br. The outlook for the ratings was changed to stable from negative.

Ratings affirmed:

- Issuer: CSN Islands XI Corporation

USD 1 billion 6.75% BACKED Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2028: B2

- Issuer: CSN Islands XII Corporation

USD 1 billion 7.0% BACKED Gtd Senior Unsecured Perpetual Notes: B2

- Issuer: CSN Resources S.A.

USD 600 million 7.625% BACKED Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026: B2

USD 925 million 7.625% BACKED Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2023: B2

Outlook Actions:

Issuers: CSN Islands XI Corporation, CSN Islands XII Corporation, & CSN Resources S.A.

Outlook, changed to stable from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in CSN's ratings outlook to stable reflects the company's better than anticipated operating performance during 2020, resulted from a favorable price and exchange rate environments for iron ore exports coupled with a resilient performance of both the steel and cement business in Brazil during the pandemic. Accordingly, we expect CSN's annual EBITDA to increase to around BRL9 billion in 2020-21 and credit metrics to improve in the next 12-18 months, with adjusted leverage declining to around 4x from 5.3x in the twelve months ended September 2020. Cash generation will also remain robust, reducing the bridge gap for refinancing needs in the short-term and the risk of covenant breaches. CSN has successfully rolled over BRL2 billion in debt maturities with Brazilian banks during 2020 and the outlook for improved operating performance should facilitate future extension negotiations with creditors and foster additional liability management initiatives to address debt maturities in 2021-23, all of which will help reduce liquidity risks.

CSN's B2/Ba1.br ratings reflect the company's position as a leading manufacturer of flat-rolled steel in Brazil (Ba2 stable), with a favorable product mix that is focused on value-added products, and as a major producer of iron ore (second-largest exporter in Brazil). Historically, the company has reported a strong Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%-30% (26.4% in the LTM ended September 2020), supported by its solid domestic market position, wide range of products across different segments and globally competitive production costs for both steel and iron ore. The ratings also incorporate the improvement in the company's short-term liquidity because of several measures taken over the past two years and because of an improved cash position of BRL8.5 billion at the end of September 2020 (including BRL2.2 billion in Usiminas' shares), which is sufficient to cover debt maturities until 2021 year-end.

However, the ratings remain constrained by the company's highly leveraged capital structure and significant amount of debt maturing until 2023. Despite the company's debt refinancing efforts that addressed short-term maturities, gross debt remains high and the company still has BRL19.5 billion in debt maturing until the end of 2023. As such, CSN will continue to rely on external liquidity events or additional debt roll-overs to be able to reduce its debt levels and refinancing risk in a more structural and meaningful manner.

Brazil's steel demand will retreat in 2020, but not as steeply as initially thought. IABR, Brazil's steel institute, revised steel sales forecast for 2020 upward several times, and now expects only a 3.1% decline, up from an initial expectation of 20% drop. Steelmakers announced price increases of about 20-30% in the domestic market during the crisis, backed by an adjusted supply-demand balance, currency depreciation, rising prices in China and import-parity discounts. With that, profitability on steel operations will remain adequate even with a 40% foreign-exchange depreciation on US-denominated costs and higher average iron ore prices of about $100/ton so far in 2020.

In addition, CSN's iron ore operations will remain strong based on current high prices, relatively stable sales volumes and a favorable exchange rate for exports. To respond to the steep decline in steel demand in Brazil, CSN lowered its capital spending and dividends for 2020, temporarily shutdown a blast furnace and will focus on cost reduction, all of which will contribute to a strong free cash flow generation. The amount of free cash flow generation will not be sufficient to fully cover debt maturities in 2021-22, though, and CSN will need to pursue additional alternatives to reduce refinancing risk.

LIQUIDITY

Since the beginning of 2018, CSN has pursued several initiatives to address its short-term debt and improve liquidity. In January 2020, CSN concluded the issuance of $1 billion in new notes due 2028, and proceeds were used to fund a tender offer for the totality of the outstanding notes due in July 2020 and to pay down other existing debt maturing in the short term, thus lengthening the company's debt amortization schedule. In May 2020, CSN announced the refinancing of BRL1.4 billion in bank debt maturing in 2020 and 2021 and more recently in October 2020 concluded the roll-over of BRL600 million in bank debt, which eased liquidity risks for 2020 but did not resolved the refinancing needs for 2021-23.

CSN's debt maturities until 2022 comprises mainly bank debt, which are easier to be rolled over based on CSN's long-standing relationship with Brazil's local banks, namely Caixa, Banco do Brasil and Bradesco. In 2023, the company will also need to address a $925 million bond maturing in February. In our view, the concentration of debt maturing in the next three years remains an important rating constraint, as it exposes the company to the volatility of access to capital markets, risk aversion and banks' willingness to refinance debt, and raises liquidity risks for CSN.

In addition to continue pursuing an extension of its debt tenor, CSN is contemplating additional liquidity events such as the IPO of its mining subsidiary. If concluded, the IPO would materially increase the company's cash position, reducing refinancing risks and supporting future debt roll-overs with creditor banks. The immediate liquidity benefits CSN would get from the IPO would outweigh the loss in future cash flows and dividends from the mining subsidiary. Upon the conclusion of the transaction, we would assess CSN's resulting liquidity profile and capital structure, and its potential impact on the company's ratings. Evidences of a sustainably strengthened financial position after the transaction would put positive pressure on CSN's ratings.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's operations will continue to perform well in the next 12-18 months, allowing CSN to maintain an adequate liquidity profile and cash generation while it pursues additional liquidity events and liability management initiatives.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if CSN is able to improve its liquidity profile and eliminate refinancing risk in the next 12-18 months either through a material increase in cash position or relevant debt refinancing, while it maintains an adequate operating performance. An upgrade would also require total leverage below 4.0x total adjusted debt to EBITDA and interest coverage ratios (measured by EBIT to Interest expenses) above 2.5x (2.0x in the twelve months ended September 2020) on a sustainable basis.

The ratings would suffer negative pressure if the company is unable to roll over debt maturing in 2021-22 on a timely manner, thus increasing liquidity risks. The ratings could be downgraded if performance over the next 12 to 18 months deteriorates such that leverage remains above 5.0x and EBIT/interest below 1.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

With an annual capacity of 5.9 million tons of crude steel, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) is a vertically integrated, low cost producer of flat-rolled steel, including slabs, hot and cold rolled steel, and a wide range of value-added steel products, such as galvanized sheet and tinplate. In addition, the company has downstream operations to produce customized products, pre-painted steel and steel packaging. CSN sells its products to a broad array of industries, including the automotive, capital goods, packaging, construction and home appliance sectors. CSN owns and operates cold rolling and galvanizing facilities in Portugal, along with long steel assets in Germany through its subsidiary Stahlwerk Thüringen GmbH (SWT). The company also has a long steel line (500,000 tons capacity) in the Volta Redonda plant. CSN is a major producer of iron ore (the second-largest exporter in Brazil), with a sales volume of 32.9 million tons in the twelve months ended September 2020. The company has operations in other segments, such as cement, logistics, port terminals and power generation. CSN reported revenues of BRL26.8 billion ($5.6 billion) in the twelve months ended September 2020.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Carolina Chimenti
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Marianna Waltz, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
Moodys.com