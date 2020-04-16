Moody's affirms CTOS, LLC's (Custom Truck One Source) ratings, including B2 CFR; Outlook to stable

Approximately $725 million of rated bank debt affected
New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of CTOS,
LLC (Custom Truck One Source or CTOS), including the B2 corporate
family rating (CFR), B2 senior secured rating, and B2-PD
probability of default rating (PDR). The rating outlook has been
changed to stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Custom Truck's outlook change to stable from positive reflects our view
of the anticipated headwinds resulting from the coronavirus-driven
economic slowdown, which will weaken the company's topline
growth, fleet utilization, and credit metrics relative to
our earlier expectations", said Brian Silver, a Moody's
Vice-President and lead analyst for CTOS.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The Equipment and Transportation
Rental Industry sector has been one of the sectors most significantly
affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the weaknesses in CTOS's credit profile,
including its exposure to cyclical end-markets as it has expanded
beyond the traditional business of serving the utilities sector,
has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and CTOS remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
CTOS of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
CTOS's ratings, including the B2 CFR, reflect our expectation
for somewhat lower equipment utilization rates in the rental fleet and
declines in unit sales from the coronavirus-driven economic slowdown,
which will weaken the company's topline and profitability.
Free cash flow is likely to be about flat for this year (which including
proceeds from used equipment sales) as the company slows capital spending
on rental fleet expansion. It also incorporates the company's
exposure to cyclical end markets, as well as its private equity
ownership and the associated potential for an increasingly aggressive
financial policy.
However, CTOS benefits from good market demand for their rental
equipment, in large part from utilities contractors, that
will help drive topline growth and increase the company's scale over time.
CTOS also has a young fleet with an average age of roughly 2.5
years and achieved 2019 equipment utilization rates in excess of 80%.
The company's "one-stop shop" format for equipment
and service needs enables them to attract and retain customers through
varying economic conditions. CTOS also benefits from significant
collateral value from its diversified fleet of rental equipment,
and has adequate liquidity, largely supported by cash of about $20
million and revolving credit facility availability of about $116
million.
Moody's affirmed the B2 rating on the company's $725
million senior secured bank credit facility, which consists of a
$125 million revolver expiring 2023 and a $600 million term
loan due 2025, which is the same level as the CFR because the secured
debt is the substantial portion of the company's liabilities.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that funds from
operations-to-debt will be sustained above 5% in
2020 and improve thereafter, as CTOS pulls back aggressively on
its investment in fleet expansion.
Moody's believes CTOS has low environmental risk or social risk associated
with its operations. The company has a governance risk, as
the company is owned by private equity sponsor Blackstone, which
could lead to an increasingly aggressive financial policy over time.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if EBITDA-to-interest is sustained
above 3.5 times, debt-to-EBITDA is sustained
below 4 times, funds flow from operations-to-debt
is sustained above 25%, demonstrates sound returns on the
incremental investment in its fleet and the company maintains at least
good liquidity owing to the cyclical nature of its end markets.
The ratings could be downgraded if leverage increases and is sustained
above 4.75 times, funds flow from operations-to-debt
falls below 15%, or EBITDA-to-interest is sustained
below 3 times. In addition, if there is a material weakening
of liquidity or the company makes a large debt-financed acquisition
or dividend payment to its sponsor, the ratings could be downgraded.
The following rating actions were taken:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: CTOS, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: CTOS, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation
Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CTOS, LLC (dba Custom Truck One Source) was created in 2015 by merging
various companies to build scale and gain market share in the vocational
truck market. The company offers many types of vocational trucks,
including but not limited to bucket trucks, digger derricks,
boom trucks, dump trucks, roofing conveyors and heavy haul
trailers serving multiple end markets. The company also emphasizes
sales, parts, and service of its equipment and is a leader
in upfitting/modifications of vocational trucks. The company was
renamed to CTOS from UOS, LLC in 2018 and is majority owned by private
equity firm Blackstone. The company is also private and does not
publicly disclose its financials. CTOS generated 2019 revenue of
approximately $1.03 billion.
