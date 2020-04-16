Moody's affirms CTOS, LLC's (Custom Truck One Source) ratings, including B2 CFR; Outlook to stable

Approximately $725 million of rated bank debt affected

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of CTOS, LLC (Custom Truck One Source or CTOS), including the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2 senior secured rating, and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). The rating outlook has been changed to stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Custom Truck's outlook change to stable from positive reflects our view of the anticipated headwinds resulting from the coronavirus-driven economic slowdown, which will weaken the company's topline growth, fleet utilization, and credit metrics relative to our earlier expectations", said Brian Silver, a Moody's Vice-President and lead analyst for CTOS.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The Equipment and Transportation Rental Industry sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in CTOS's credit profile, including its exposure to cyclical end-markets as it has expanded beyond the traditional business of serving the utilities sector, has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and CTOS remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on CTOS of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

CTOS's ratings, including the B2 CFR, reflect our expectation for somewhat lower equipment utilization rates in the rental fleet and declines in unit sales from the coronavirus-driven economic slowdown, which will weaken the company's topline and profitability. Free cash flow is likely to be about flat for this year (which including proceeds from used equipment sales) as the company slows capital spending on rental fleet expansion. It also incorporates the company's exposure to cyclical end markets, as well as its private equity ownership and the associated potential for an increasingly aggressive financial policy.

However, CTOS benefits from good market demand for their rental equipment, in large part from utilities contractors, that will help drive topline growth and increase the company's scale over time. CTOS also has a young fleet with an average age of roughly 2.5 years and achieved 2019 equipment utilization rates in excess of 80%. The company's "one-stop shop" format for equipment and service needs enables them to attract and retain customers through varying economic conditions. CTOS also benefits from significant collateral value from its diversified fleet of rental equipment, and has adequate liquidity, largely supported by cash of about $20 million and revolving credit facility availability of about $116 million.

Moody's affirmed the B2 rating on the company's $725 million senior secured bank credit facility, which consists of a $125 million revolver expiring 2023 and a $600 million term loan due 2025, which is the same level as the CFR because the secured debt is the substantial portion of the company's liabilities.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that funds from operations-to-debt will be sustained above 5% in 2020 and improve thereafter, as CTOS pulls back aggressively on its investment in fleet expansion.

Moody's believes CTOS has low environmental risk or social risk associated with its operations. The company has a governance risk, as the company is owned by private equity sponsor Blackstone, which could lead to an increasingly aggressive financial policy over time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if EBITDA-to-interest is sustained above 3.5 times, debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 4 times, funds flow from operations-to-debt is sustained above 25%, demonstrates sound returns on the incremental investment in its fleet and the company maintains at least good liquidity owing to the cyclical nature of its end markets.

The ratings could be downgraded if leverage increases and is sustained above 4.75 times, funds flow from operations-to-debt falls below 15%, or EBITDA-to-interest is sustained below 3 times. In addition, if there is a material weakening of liquidity or the company makes a large debt-financed acquisition or dividend payment to its sponsor, the ratings could be downgraded.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CTOS, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CTOS, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CTOS, LLC (dba Custom Truck One Source) was created in 2015 by merging various companies to build scale and gain market share in the vocational truck market. The company offers many types of vocational trucks, including but not limited to bucket trucks, digger derricks, boom trucks, dump trucks, roofing conveyors and heavy haul trailers serving multiple end markets. The company also emphasizes sales, parts, and service of its equipment and is a leader in upfitting/modifications of vocational trucks. The company was renamed to CTOS from UOS, LLC in 2018 and is majority owned by private equity firm Blackstone. The company is also private and does not publicly disclose its financials. CTOS generated 2019 revenue of approximately $1.03 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brian Silver, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert Jankowitz

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

