Moody's affirms CVR Energy's CFR at Ba3; changes outlook to negative

New York, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed CVR Energy Inc.'s (CVI) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Ba3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at Ba3-PD and senior unsecured notes ratings at B1. Moody's downgraded CVI's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

"The change in outlook at CVR Energy to negative reflects risks to the company achieving sustainable reduction in leverage to continue to support the current rating and risks and uncertainties related to RINs costs," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CVR Energy Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: CVR Energy Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CVR Energy Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

CVI's Ba3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation for moderate leverage at CVR Refining in 2022 and the company's high sensitivity to volatile crack spreads offset by a solid operating track record, strong regional market position and good liquidity. CVI's debt capacity is largely supported by the refining business. The company benefits from diversification attributed to CVR Partners, LP's (CVRP, B2 stable) nitrogen fertilizer operations but CVRP's earnings and distributions to CVI and other unitholders are volatile. Given the volatile nature of both the refining and nitrogen fertilizer businesses, CVI's EBITDA and cash flow are volatile, leading to swings in leverage. Decreased demand for refined products caused by the pandemic caused a sharp decline in refining margins and a spike in CVI's leverage in 2020. While demand has increased and leverage improved in 2021, there are risks to the company reaching and maintaining earnings and leverage at levels supportive of its rating.

A primary risk to CVI's earnings is its cost to comply going forward with Renewable Fuel Standards related to renewable identification numbers (RINs) and uncertainty around small refinery exemptions. This risk is a key environmental consideration related to carbon transition risk and social consideration related to demographic and societal trends, particularly the push by regulators for cleaner fuels. CVI is exposed to uncertainties around federal regulatory requirements for refiners and costs that can be substantial to settle obligations associated with Renewable Fuel Standards. CVI is increasing its focus on the production of renewable biofuels which will reduce the company's net exposure to fluctuations in costs to comply with regulatory requirements. There are uncertainties around the net impact on the company of these costs going forward.

CVI's SGL-2 rating reflects Moody's expectation for the company to maintain good liquidity. As of September 30, 2021, the company had $465 million of cash (which excludes the $101 million at CVRP). CVR Refining had $371 million available under its undrawn $400 million ABL revolving credit facility due November 2022 ($29 million in letters of credit were outstanding). Moody's expects that CVI will extend the facility's maturity in the near term. The borrowing base includes $160 million of cash. The revolver has a springing minimum fixed charge coverage ratio covenant based on excess availability. Moody's does not expect this covenant to spring during 2022. CVR Refining has significant reliance on a crude oil supply agreement with Vitol Inc. for working capital which is important to support liquidity.

CVI's $600 million of senior unsecured notes due 2025 and $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2028 are rated B1, one notch below the Ba3 CFR, reflecting the seniority of the revolver's secured claims. The notes are guaranteed on an unsecured basis by the wholly-owned subsidiaries of CVI with the exception of CVRP and its subsidiaries and certain immaterial wholly-owned subsidiaries of CVI.

The negative outlook reflects risks to achieving sufficient and sustainable earnings to reduce financial leverage, including the uncertainties regarding future regulatory costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include leverage relating to the refining business remaining above 3x; debt-funded acquisitions or dividends; or weakening liquidity.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include increased scale and diversification of refining assets and cash flow while reducing leverage relating to the refining business.

CVI, headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, is a publicly traded holding company focused on refining at its CVR Refining subsidiaries and nitrogen fertilizer through its ownership interest of the general partner and 36% of the common units for CVRP, a master limited partnership which is 36% owned by CVI. Icahn Enterprises L.P. and its affiliates own 71% of CVI's outstanding common stock.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277301. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

