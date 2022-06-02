Moody's affirms Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat's senior secured rating at Aaa

Paris, June 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat (CRH)'s senior secured rating at Aaa. The outlook on these ratings remains Stable. It also affirmed its senior secured medium-term note programme at (P)Aaa.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmation of the Aaa rating of CRH's senior secured bonds is based on (1) the weighted-average Counterparty Risk Assessments of the borrowing banks, which is currently Aa3(cr); and (2) Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis which factors in the over-collateralisation embedded into CRH's loans to banks. Moody's considers that this protection benefits CRH's senior secured bonds and results in three notches of uplift. The weighted-average Counterparty Risk Assessments of banks retained as the anchor point in this approach reflects the very remote probability of default associated with CRH's bonds owing to the high creditworthiness of participating banks, the high quality of housing loans eligible as collateral, and CRH's own restrictive bylaws. The risk that one or more banks default on their loans and that CRH is unable to draw on its other resources to pay the amount due on the bonds is very low. The incorporation of the over-collateralisation in the LGF analysis reflects the fact that if one of its shareholder banks were to default, CRH has an indisputable and immediate right of property over the housing loans securing the loan extended to this institution. Hence the over-collateralisation would create additional equity protecting CRH's creditors.

CRH is a credit institution created in 1985 by the French government which provides cost-efficient funding to French financial institutions engaged in residential housing lending. CRH's bonds are collateralised by discountable bills issued by the financial institutions receiving funding from CRH. These bills represent claims on pools of eligible French residential housing loans. These financial institutions are also CRH's shareholders. As of the end December 2021, CRH reported outstanding bills worth €20.5 billion (corresponding to 1.9% of the stock of total French housing loans to households).

In December 2021, the European Banking Authority confirmed the European Central Bank's reading of the Capital Requirement Regulation (CRR) that, contrary to CRH's own interpretation, CRH's loans should not be excluded from the denominator of the leverage ratio. Under this new calculation, CRH's leverage ratio was 2.58% at year-end 2021. On 11 January 2022, the leverage ratio increased to 3.07%, thanks to a €40 million capital increase and the contractual redemption of €2.1 billion of notes. The €4.4 billion redemptions that will occur in 2022 alongside the capacity to call on shareholders for further capital provide sufficient flexibility for CRH to continue its lending activities going forward.

STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on CRH's senior secured rating reflects (1) Moody's expectation of a continued low risk profile, underpinned by the institution's very strong asset quality, (2) the significant over-collateralisation benefiting CRH's bonds and (3) its recourse to the support of its shareholders/borrower banks, in case of need.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CRH's senior secured rating is at the highest level of Aaa.

The principal factors that can potentially lead to a downgrade are as follows: (1) a deterioration in the shareholders' credit strength; (2) a weakening of the shareholder support mechanism enshrined in CRH's bylaws; (3) a weakening of the institution's underwriting criteria and weaker collateralisation mechanisms; and (4) a deterioration of its underlying asset quality, that is, French housing loans.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat

..Affirmations:

....Senior Secured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Aaa

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Aaa, outlook remains Stable

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Guillaume Lucien-Baugas

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Alain Laurin

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

