Moody's affirms Caixa's ratings; outlook stable

New York, April 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed all ratings and assessments assigned to Caixa Economica Federal (Caixa), including the long- and short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Ba2 and Not-Prime, respectively, as well as its standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of ba3. Moody's also affirmed Caixa's foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating of Ba2, its long- and short-term local and foreign currency counterparty risk ratings of Ba2 and Not Prime and its long- and short-term counterparty risk assessment of Ba2(cr) and Not Prime(cr). The outlook on Caixa's ratings is stable.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In affirming Caixa's standalone BCA of ba3, Moody's acknowledges the bank's consistent financial performance, particularly its strong capitalization and good asset quality, reported in the past 18 months. Caixa's capital position has benefited from a steady policy of dividend distribution that has remained at about 25% of net earnings since 2016, which has enabled the bank to improve core capital in the past five years. In addition, the bank's strategy to divest of its non-core activities and the constant growth in the origination of less risky loans, which was supported by a favorable economic environment in 2021, increased net income by 31.1%. We expect Caixa's focus on core activities will continue to benefit its financial and operating efficiency, reflecting a leaner conglomerate structure and a clear strategic focus towards social lending and financial inclusion. Despite that, the bank's profitability will likely grow less in the next 12 months compared with 2021 as a result of the negative pressure stemming from the abrupt rise of the basic policy rate SELIC that affects margins, given the predominance of short-term floating rate funding in the bank's balance sheet, and an inherently long-term loan book that will likely take more time to be repriced.

In December 2021, Caixa's capitalization, measured by Moody's preferred ratio of tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted assets (RWAs), was 10.13%, up from 9.33% one year prior, and stood above that of its Brazilian peers. As such, the improvement in Caixa's capital ratio, which has been more consistent since 2019, is positive for its financial profile. In addition, in 2021, the bank had its second highest annual net income in history, which helped capitalization to support a 10.2% annual expansion in gross loan volume. In 2022, we expect TCE will be pressured by a continuation in the payment anticipation of outstanding hybrid debts to the federal government that amounted to BRL33.5 billion at the end of 2021. Between 2019 and 2020, the bank already anticipated to the government a total of BRL11.35 billion. This strategy has helped Caixa to enhance capital and earnings as it reduces the debt portion in its equity structure and also lowers the interest payment component on earnings. Caixa's capitalization has been supporting the bank's plans to increase lending origination, particularly to attend low income households and small and mid-sized companies, by focusing on offering payroll loans, mortgages and collateralized loans to smaller companies. We expect this strategy to increase capital consumption in the coming 12 months.

The affirmation of Caixa's BCA at ba3 also incorporates the good performance of asset quality in the past two years. In December 2021, Caixa's problem loans accounted for 1.95% of gross loans, compared with 1.73% one year before and 2.17% in year-end 2019. The low level of loan delinquency stems partly from the bank's accelerated loan origination since 2020 and its continued focus on origination of collateralized assets, including mortgage loans, which grew 9.2% annually and represented 64.3% of gross loans in 2021, and payroll deductible loans, which went up 18.9% and were 9.6% of the total loan book. In addition, the bank's asset quality metrics also benefited from programs that postponed borrowers' payments, which has been intensively used at the mortgage portfolio, and by other emergency government measures that supported families' income during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a measure to mitigate future negative pressure on asset quality, Caixa has kept a comfortable buffer of loan loss reserves, at 4.5% of gross loans and 229.2% of problem loans in December 2021. Despite that, in the next 12 to 18 months, Caixa's problem loan ratios will likely increase because of a combination of high household indebtedness, inflation and unemployment, drivers that affect primarily low income individuals, a large share of Caixa's customer base. In addition, the weaker operating environment anticipated for Brazil in 2022 will likely increase the volume of restructured loans, with potential lagging effect on asset quality in 2023.

Caixa's BCA of ba3 is also supported by the bank's liquidity and funding position, including a steadily high market share of savings deposits in Brazil, at 35.4% in December 2021, also positive for the bank's margins. In 2021, these low-cost resources accounted for 33.2% of total funding. In the past two years, Caixa has continued to improve risk controls and practices, as well as the quality and transparency of its financial information. Despite recent improvements, we continue to monitor Caixa's corporate governance practices because its status as a wholly-owned government bank makes it susceptible to political interference, especially upon changes in government administration, as the bank's CEO is appointed by the President of Brazil.

As a government-controlled bank with a policy mandate, Moody's assesses Caixa as government-backed and therefore, the bank's deposit and senior debt ratings are at the same level of the Government of Brazil's Ba2 sovereign bond rating. These ratings carry the stable outlook of the sovereign rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Caixa's BCA could be upgraded if the bank improves its profitability in the next 12 to 18 months, while still maintain good metrics for asset quality. The global scale deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings, which benefit from government support, could be upgraded if the sovereign rating is upgraded.

Downward pressure on Caixa's BCA could arise if the bank's financial performance deteriorates as a result of an increase in loan losses and aggressive loan growth, which could drain capital. A downgrade of the sovereign rating could affect Caixa's standalone BCA, as well as its deposit and debt ratings.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Caixa Economica Federal (Caixa)

Affirmed ratings and assessments:

.. Long-term local currency bank deposit rating of Ba2, outlook stable

.. Short-term local currency bank deposit rating of Not Prime

.. Long-term foreign currency bank deposit rating of Ba2, outlook stable

.. Short-term foreign currency bank deposit rating of Not Prime

.. Foreign currency senior unsecured MTN of (P)Ba2

.. Foreign currency senior unsecured of Ba2, outlook stable

.. Long-term local currency counterparty risk rating of Ba2

.. Short-term local currency counterparty risk rating of Not Prime

.. Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Ba2

.. Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Not Prime

.. Baseline credit assessment of ba3

.. Adjusted baseline credit assessment of ba3

.. Long-term counterparty risk assessment of Ba2(cr)

.. Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Not Prime(cr)

Issuer level outlook action

.. Outlook remains stable

