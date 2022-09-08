Moody's affirms Caja Los Andes's Baa3 ratings, changes outlook to negative

New York, September 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Caja de Compensación de Asignación Familiar de Los Andes's (Caja Los Andes) long- and short-term issuer ratings of Baa3 and Prime-3. The ratings outlook was changed to negative, from stable.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Caja de Comp. de Asig Familiar de Los Andes

.Affirmations:

...Long-term Local Currency Issuer Ratings, affirmed at Baa3

...Short-term Local Currency Issuer Ratings, affirmed at Prime-3

...Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Ratings, affirmed at Baa3

...Short-term Foreign Currency Issuer Ratings, affirmed at Prime-3

.Outlook Action:

...Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS

The affirmation of Caja Los Andes's Baa3 issuer ratings reflects the company's well-established and focused operation in the unsecured consumer lending segment in Chile, supported by a track record of disciplined risk management practices and high predictability of loan collections through the cycle. Despite its small size relative to retail lending in Chile, Caja Los Andes is a payroll-linked lender to employees in the private sector which benefits from the government's policies to foster financial inclusion through private law, not-for-profit corporations with a social mission of serving low-income individuals. Its business model provides it with strong loan collection capabilities, at about 1.1 times its monthly loan originations, which consistently support the company's liquidity profile.

Capitalization is the main credit strength of Caja Los Andes, historically remaining well above industry levels, which mitigates the company's asset risk vulnerability resulting from its monoline operation focused on lending to lower income individuals. In June 2022, Caja Los Andes reported tangible common equity at 38.6% of tangible assets. In addition, the company continues to invest on improving its collections and origination capabilities, and its 90+ days past due loans (NPLs) fell to 6.2% of gross loans as of June 2022, from 8.8% at year-end 2021, though, still well above the system-average NPL ratio in Chile for consumer loans of 1.8% in June 2022.

While the company continues to seek funding alternatives to enhance its liquidity profile beyond bank lines in Chile and the local capital markets, the tighter liquidity scenario abroad has challenged its funding diversification plans, and in June 2022, short-term maturities represented 52% of total liabilities, with cost of funding escalated quickly over the past six months.

Under these market conditions, Caja Los Andes's plans to temporarily enhance its liquidity with long-term domestic instruments with tenors between three to five years support its current liquidity profile. Liquid assets to short-term debt maturities increased to 38% as of August 2022, from 21% as of June 2022, and stands to further increase to about 50% by end-September 2022.

OUTLOOK CHANGE TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

The negative outlook on Caja Los Andes's ratings incorporates the recent contraction in profitability reported in June 2022, which could still extend over the medium term because of higher funding costs and an interest by the company to limit increases in interest rates to customers. This earnings' dynamic shows the high sensitivity of Caja Los Andes' operations to interest rate and inflation pressures.

In the first half of 2022, Caja Los Andes reported a sharp 51% year-over-year increase in its funding costs, which resulted in an almost nil net income, from 1.2% net income to total assets in 2021, well below Moody's expectations. The delay in its international issuance resulted in a heavier-than-expected reliance on short-term bank credit lines which has exposed Caja Los Andes to higher refinancing costs. Moreover, Caja Los Andes' lending rates did not increase along with the increase in funding costs, a decision that protected customers' repayment capacity, and that partially reflects its social purpose. This led to a sharp decline in Caja Los Andes's net interest margin to 10.7% (as per Moody's calculation) as of June 2022, below the 13% as of December 2021 and well below the average of 15% between 2018-2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings pressure is more limited at this moment given the negative outlook. However, a higher profitability resulting from a recovery in its net interest margin, which can absorb the company's high operating and credit costs, would lend support to the stabilization of Caja Los Andes's outlook. Moreover, an improved liquidity profile resulting from a more diversified and longer-term funding mix that frees up cash flow and limits the company's exposure to rate increases would also support a ratings stabilization.

In line with the negative outlook, if Caja Los Andes does not reinforce its internal capital generation and is not able to increases lending rates in line with higher funding costs, the ratings would be downgraded. Also, a deterioration in asset quality that could lead to a lower collection of loans would also result in downward ratings pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Felipe Carvallo

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ceres Lisboa

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

