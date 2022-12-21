Moody's affirms Caja Rural de Navarra's ratings; outlook stable

Madrid, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Caja Rural de Navarra's (CRN) deposit ratings at Baa1/Prime-2. At the same time, the rating agency has affirmed (1) the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA at baa1; (2) the Counterparty Risk Ratings at A3/Prime-2; and (3) its Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments) at A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr). The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings remains stable.

Today's rating action reflects CRN's sound financial fundamentals and Moody's expectation that the weakening operating conditions in Spain will have a bearing on the bank's activity and asset quality, but they will not materially weaken the bank's credit profile.

A full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE BCA

The affirmation of CRN's BCA at baa1 reflects the bank's sound financial fundamentals, namely, its strong asset-quality performance, sound capitalisation, stable retail deposit base and low reliance on wholesale funding. The bank's BCA also reflects its improving profitability levels.

CRN's asset-quality indicators have historically performed better than the Spanish banking system average because of the bank's more prudent risk management, with a relatively low exposure to the real estate sector and its activities being limited to its home territories. As of end-June 2022, the bank reported an NPL ratio of 2.0%, broadly in line with the 1.9% reported by year-end 2021, while the ratio for the banking system was 3.6% as of the same date. The bank's conservative risk management has also translated into higher-than-average coverage levels. As such, its NPL coverage ratio (loan loss reserves as a proportion of NPLs) stood at a high 119% at end-December 2021 (latest available data), well above the 42% average for the banking system as of the same date. Moody's expects the bank's asset quality metrics will moderately deteriorate as a result of the rising interest rate environment and inflationary pressures on households' purchasing power and corporate margins, but CRN's strong coverage levels will allow the bank to cope with this deterioration without a significant impact on its credit profile.

The rating action also reflects CRN's high capital levels. As of year-end 2021, Moody's calculated tangible common equity/risk-weighted assets was 15.1%, up from 15.0% a year earlier (latest available data). CRN's capital is mainly composed of retained earnings and contributions from cooperative members on which it pays dividends. In line with the Spanish legislation, CRN allocates a part of its net profit to a welfare fund, although it retains most of the profit to support capital generation and fund future growth, which translates into the bank's higher-than-average capital ratios.

The rating affirmation is also underpinned by Moody's expectation that the improvement of CRN's recurrent earnings will continue over the outlook period as the repricing of floating-rate loans, which represent the bulk of CRN's loan portfolio, gradually takes place. However, Moody's expects some profitability headwinds over the outlook period, mainly stemming from lower activity levels and increased operating costs, that will partially offset the benefits of rising interest rates.

CRN's funding profile is adequate. The bank has a large and stable deposit base, with customer resources representing 70% of its total funding as of year-end 2021 and a loan to customer deposit ratio of 94% as of the same date. The bank's dependence on market funding is thus low, and it is mainly composed of covered bonds and European Central Bank Funding, which the bank uses to take advantage of the favourable terms offered, rather than for lending purposes.

-- RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS

The affirmation of CRN's long-term deposit ratings at Baa1 reflects: (1) the affirmation of the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA at baa1; (2) the result from the rating agency's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis which leads to no uplift for the deposit ratings; and (3) Moody's assessment of a low probability of government support for CRN, which results in no further rating uplift for deposits.

-- RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on CRN's long-term deposit ratings reflects our view that the expected performance of the bank's financial fundamentals over the next 12-18 months is already captured in the bank's current ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CRN's BCA could be upgraded if the bank's asset quality indicators improve further, along with a sustainable improvement in the bank's recurring earnings. However, any upward pressure on CRN's BCA is unlikely to materialise as long as the Government of Spain bond rating remains at Baa1. A bank's BCA will not typically exceed the sovereign rating under our methodology without any factor that reduces the dependency between the creditworthiness of the bank and the sovereign. Upward pressure on CRN's BCA and Adjusted BCA is also dependent on a strengthening of the creditworthiness of the Institutional Protection Scheme (IPS) group.

The bank's BCA could be downgraded if the bank's asset quality and profitability worsen beyond our current expectations. Negative pressure on the bank's BCA could also result from a downgrade of the Spanish sovereign rating.

Any change in the BCA would also likely affect the deposit ratings because they are linked to the standalone BCA. CRN's deposit ratings could also change as a result of alterations to the bank's liability structure, which would indicate a higher or lower loss given failure to be faced by deposits.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Caja Rural de Navarra

Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed A3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed P-2

.... Short-term Bank Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-2

.... Long-term Bank Deposit Rating, Affirmed Baa1, Outlook Remains Stable

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Vinuela

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Maria Cabanyes

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

