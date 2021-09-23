Moody's affirms Calgary Airport Authority's BCA of a2 and assigns A2 ratings to proposed revenue bonds; outlook changed to stable

Toronto, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed The Calgary Airport Authority's (CAA or Issuer) a2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and assigned A2 ratings to the proposed issuance of C$1.2 billion of new senior secured revenue bonds. The rating outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The Calgary Airport Authority is currently in the process of refinancing its debt obligations through its first bond issuance in the debt capital markets. The refinancing will be completed via two transactions, with this first transaction consisting of the issuance of C$1.2 billion through four bond tranches. The proceeds will be used to redeem C$1.1 billion of existing Province of Alberta debentures, pay the corresponding stop loss prepayments and fund the bond issuance costs. Concurrent with this issuance, CAA will also separately issue an additional C$165 million of unrated new Obligation Bonds, with which the proceeds will be used to repay the deferred interest payments accrued from June 2020 to date to the province of Alberta, and which will rank on parity with the new senior secured revenue bonds. The remaining debentures that are held by the province of Alberta will also be converted to Obligation Bonds upon closing, at which time Moody's intends to withdraw the A2 rating on the existing Senior Credit Facility.

Assignments:

Calgary Airport Authority (The)

Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Assigned A2

Outlook Actions:

Calgary Airport Authority (The)

Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the positive impact that the refinancing transaction will have on CAA's credit profile through the improvement of CAA's funding sources through the successful issuance of bonds in the capital markets. Additionally, CAA intends to upsize its general corporate purpose credit facility from $200 million to $350 million and establish an additional $70 million letter of credit facility which will be used to back the debt service reserve requirements for the senior secured revenue bonds. At the time of closing, approximately $300 million of the credit facilities will be available and CAA will have around $35 million in cash, which will provide CAA with adequate liquidity to manage its cash flows through the recovery period and face any unexpected events should they arise. The credit facilities will have maturity dates of October 2026.

The affirmation of CAA's a2 BCA reflects Moody's expectation that CAA's passenger traffic losses will likely continue to be substantial at least through 2023 when compared to 2019 and recognizes the significant economic contraction that has occurred in the Province of Alberta (Aa3 stable) during the last year as a result of the pandemic. While a recovery is beginning to take hold and Alberta's economy is expected to rebound in 2022, the magnitude of the economic deterioration in 2020, combined with an increased pressure to achieve carbon transition in a province that is materially exposed to the oil and gas industry, will likely continue to weigh heavily on the strength of the service area for CAA for years to come. CAA had entered the pandemic still highly indebted from its material capital expenditure program that ended in 2016 and needed traffic growth to be able to pay down the debt. Instead, it is potentially facing several years of passenger traffic being materially lower than the levels achieved in 2019. In addition, CAA is also materially exposed to the weakest of the two Canadian airlines, WestJet Airlines Ltd. (B3 negative) and the absence of a specific government support package for the air transportation industry until now is raising the risk of some airlines disappearing or, at a minimum, being hampered in their ability to ramp up capacity when traffic recovery takes hold. The extensive travel restrictions that were in effect throughout the first half of 2021, the recurring lockdowns, and the lack of specific air transportation sector government support has caused passenger traffic to remain flat relative to 2020 fourth quarter depressed traffic levels. While passenger traffic in July and August have shown significant improvements, the recovery trajectory remains unclear as Alberta continues to be impacted by high infection rates which could potentially lead to a reinstatement of travel restrictions and lengthen the recovery period for CAA's credit profile.

That said, CAA continues to demonstrate an ability to mitigate partially the negative impact of lower than expected traffic volumes. For one, it has already taken a number of substantial cost-cutting measures, and has increased its Airport Improvement Fees (AIF) to $35 from $30 effective March 1, 2021 concurrently with a 3% hike of aeronautical fees effective February 1, 2021.

While there is not yet any air transportation specific support from the federal government, the Canadian government has, over the last year, taken a number of measures designed to alleviate the Canadian airports' liquidity needs through waivers or deferrals of the ground lease payments (so far for CAA, waiving the majority of the 2020 payment and deferring the full 2021 payment) and general programs such as the wage subsidy program that was extended to September 2021. We believe the federal government will be amenable to reconducting some of these measures if 2021 shows very little recovery. As well, the government of Alberta has been supportive to CAA.

More generally, once passenger traffic recovers, CAA's senior secured rating and BCA will reflect (1) CAA's role operating the fourth largest airport in Canada serving the needs of Calgary, the fourth largest metropolitan area in the country; (2) the essential role the Canadian airports such as CAA play in Canada given the country's very large size and low population density; (3) the general lack of competition between Canadian airports and from other types of transportation; and (4) the airport authorities' unfettered right to set fees, charges and rates with only minimal notice periods for changes.

CAA is considered a Government Related Issuer (GRI) of the Government of Canada (Aaa stable) with a BCA of a2 and an assumption of low dependence and low likelihood of extraordinary support from the Canadian government.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CAA, after the refinancing transaction and the upsizing of its revolving credit facility, should have adequate liquidity to operate through the traffic recovery period under our base case scenario with capital market access if traffic recovery is delayed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Because of the material weakening of revenues and metrics until the recovery from the pandemic is well under way, upward rating pressure on CAA's ratings is unlikely in the near future.

Upward pressure on CAA's ratings could develop if, following the return to normal traffic performance there is:

- Reassessment of the Government Related Issuers (GRI) support level

- Increased diversity of air carriers with the largest one representing less than 35% of traffic

Downward pressure on CAA's ratings could develop if:

- It appears likely that an increase in infection rates of variants of the coronavirus will result in additional lockdown measures, causing a sustained detrimental impact on traffic levels, either because of sustained travel restrictions or potential airline failures;

- Any legislative or other development(s) which would limit CAA's ability or willingness to set rates and charges as necessary to fully cover its costs will cause a downgrade;

- Deterioration of CAA's liquidity position that would not leave enough room to face unexpected events during the recovery period;

- Undertaking of a major expansion not justified by expected demand;

- Once passenger traffic has normalized, a DSCR of less than 1.30x on a sustained basis;

- Once passenger traffic has normalized, debt per O&D enplaned passenger above CAD1,000 on a sustained basis

PROFILE

The Calgary Airport Authority was incorporated in 1990 under the Regional Airports Authorities Act of Alberta. The Authority operates as a non-share capital corporation and retains and reinvests all earnings in the management, operations and development of the airports for which it is responsible. The Authority has operated the Calgary International Airport since July 1, 1992 under a Ground Lease with the Government of Canada. The Ground Lease will terminate in 2072. In October 1997, the Authority entered into a lease with the Government of Canada for the operation of Springbank Airport for a term concurrent with the Ground Lease term. The Calgary International Airport was Canada's fourth busiest airport in 2019.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

