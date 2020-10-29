Moody's affirms Callaway's B1 CFR following Topgolf acquisition; changes outlook to negative

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Callaway Golf Company's ("Callaway") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") at B1 and Probability of Default Rating at B1-PD. Moody's additionally affirmed the company's senior secured term loan B rating at B1. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity is unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

Callaway announced plans to acquire the remaining 86% of outstanding equity of Topgolf International, Inc. ("Topgolf") that it does not already own in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.7 billion[1]. Callaway plans to issue 90 million of its common shares in exchange for all outstanding shares of Topgolf, making Topgolf a 100% wholly owned subsidiary. The transaction is subject to both Callaway and Topgolf shareholder approval as well as regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Callaway also plans to invest approximately $325 million over the next few years to expand Topgolf locations both in the US and abroad.

The negative outlook reflects Callaway's diminishing ability to deleverage to below 5.0x debt/EBITDA within the next 12 to 18 months as the company plans to invest in the expansion of Topgolf venues rather than reduce debt. Based on the company's initial investment plans, Moody's expects Callaway's debt to EBITDA to remain elevated at around 5.5x by the end of 2021 and only decline to below 5.0x by 2022. Additionally there is increased operational risk as Callaway seeks to enter into yet another business related to the capital intensive, volatile and high risk casual dining and entertainment industry during a global pandemic. This follows a previous divergence to its core business model of golf equipment when it acquired several apparel brands over the past few years which have not been performing as originally planned.

Although Topgolf is golf-related, its business focuses mostly on the casual consumer seeking entertainment and it is unclear how many of such consumers would convert to benefit Callaway's core business. Topgolf has been materially and negatively impacted in 2020 due to the coronavirus and Callaway expects this business not to be cash flow accretive until 2024. The development of new venues elevates business risk as the 61 existing Topgolf locations have thus far resulted in modest same-store-sales growth pre-covid. The timing of the resolution of the coronavirus outbreak and Callaway's success in executing its plan will continue to inflict high risk in this business investment. Additionally, the weak environment may limit the amount of outside funding that Topgolf can receive from landlords, potentially requiring additional upfront investment by Callaway to expand by about 10 new locations per year.

Although Callaway will not be providing a guarantee for the debt at Topgolf, Moody's believes there will be implied support from Callaway over the near term given the significant investment Callaway will be making in terms of equity purchase and additional future cash investment for expansion.

However, the affirmation of Callaway's existing ratings reflects Moody's view that Callaway will have the ability to curtail new investment if operating conditions at Topgolf turn negative. Moody's CFR factors in the assumption that the company will curtail expansion if business conditions deteriorate at Topgolf.

Moody's also believes the combination of these two companies will help to broaden the Callaway brand and further promote the sport of golf to the casual customer. Callaway will have direct access to potential first-time golfers and the ability to sell or promote at Topgolf venues its equipment and apparel. Callaway will also be able to provide Topgolf with the ability for international venue expansion and promote its Toptracer Range expansion through Callaway's existing partnerships.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Callaway Golf Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, affirmed at B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, affirmed at B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, affirmed at B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Callaway Golf Company

....Outlook, changed to negative from stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Callaway's B1 CFR reflects the negative impact of the coronavirus on the company's revenue and earnings resulting in elevated leverage, as well as the company's concentration in a niche, highly discretionary and cyclical consumer product segment. Callaway's credit profile is also constrained by the risks associated with its non-golf-related apparel products, an industry with very different and more challenging competitive dynamics than its traditional golf business. The company is expanding into the casual dining and entertainment sector, which creates higher operational risk and requires significant investment outside of Callaway's traditional golf equipment business. Callaway's credit profile is supported by its leading market position and strong brand name in the golf industry. The credit profile also reflects Callaway's good liquidity and solid scale with revenue around $1.5 billion for the last-twelve-month period ending June 30, 2020, and the meaningful improvement in the golf equipment business in the second half of 2020 driven by increased golfing rounds played as a socially-distant activity. Moody's views Topgolf as a wholly-owned investment with separate financing, and not as a consolidated credit. Moody's nevertheless views as potential credit strains the planned investment into Topgolf as well as the potential support for a wholly-owned subsidiary in which the company has acquired with a significant amount of equity. This risk is partially mitigated by Callaway's flexibility to adjust the level of investment in Topgolf.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the company's performance from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens, liquidity deteriorates, or investment in Topgolf detracts from reducing financial leverage from current high levels. Leverage maintained above 5x debt to EBITDA could result in a downgrade. A credit combination between Callaway and Topgolf could also lead to a downgrade if there is a negative effect on Callaway's credit metrics.

Ratings could be upgraded with continued recovery in the company's golf equipment business and a return to pre-coronavirus levels for the company's apparel business, including Jack Wolfskin. Successful execution of the Topgolf investment would also be required for an upgrade. Additionally, an upgrade would require Debt to EBITDA to be sustained below 4x with good liquidity.

Callaway Golf Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, and golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's portfolio of global brands includes Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Revenue for the publicly-traded company for the last twelve-month period ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $1.5 billion.

Topgolf International, Inc. currently owns and operates 61 golfing centers (58 in the US and 3 in the UK) as of September 2020 with additional facilities under construction in the US. There are also 2 international franchise venues located in Australia and Mexico. The company has a Swing Suites offering that provides a simulated golf experience, its Toptracer golf tracking technology for traditional driving ranges, courses and broadcasters as well as its Media division. The company is privately owned by a group of investors including 14% ownership by Callaway. Reported revenue the last twelve-month period ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $800 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Callaway Golf Company Form 8-K dated October 27, 2020, https://callawaygolf.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details/callaway-and-topgolf-combine-creating-global-golf-and

