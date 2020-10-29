Moody's affirms Callaway's B1 CFR following Topgolf acquisition; changes outlook to negative

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Callaway Golf Company's ("Callaway") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") at
B1 and Probability of Default Rating at B1-PD. Moody's additionally
affirmed the company's senior secured term loan B rating at B1.
The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity is unchanged at SGL-2.
The outlook was changed to negative from stable.
Callaway announced plans to acquire the remaining 86% of outstanding
equity of Topgolf International, Inc. ("Topgolf")
that it does not already own in an all-stock transaction valued
at $1.7 billion[1]. Callaway plans to issue
90 million of its common shares in exchange for all outstanding shares
of Topgolf, making Topgolf a 100% wholly owned subsidiary.
The transaction is subject to both Callaway and Topgolf shareholder approval
as well as regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
Callaway also plans to invest approximately $325 million over the
next few years to expand Topgolf locations both in the US and abroad.
The negative outlook reflects Callaway's diminishing ability to deleverage
to below 5.0x debt/EBITDA within the next 12 to 18 months as the
company plans to invest in the expansion of Topgolf venues rather than
reduce debt. Based on the company's initial investment plans,
Moody's expects Callaway's debt to EBITDA to remain elevated
at around 5.5x by the end of 2021 and only decline to below 5.0x
by 2022. Additionally there is increased operational risk as Callaway
seeks to enter into yet another business related to the capital intensive,
volatile and high risk casual dining and entertainment industry during
a global pandemic. This follows a previous divergence to its core
business model of golf equipment when it acquired several apparel brands
over the past few years which have not been performing as originally planned.
Although Topgolf is golf-related, its business focuses mostly
on the casual consumer seeking entertainment and it is unclear how many
of such consumers would convert to benefit Callaway's core business.
Topgolf has been materially and negatively impacted in 2020 due to the
coronavirus and Callaway expects this business not to be cash flow accretive
until 2024. The development of new venues elevates business risk
as the 61 existing Topgolf locations have thus far resulted in modest
same-store-sales growth pre-covid. The timing
of the resolution of the coronavirus outbreak and Callaway's success in
executing its plan will continue to inflict high risk in this business
investment. Additionally, the weak environment may limit
the amount of outside funding that Topgolf can receive from landlords,
potentially requiring additional upfront investment by Callaway to expand
by about 10 new locations per year.
Although Callaway will not be providing a guarantee for the debt at Topgolf,
Moody's believes there will be implied support from Callaway over
the near term given the significant investment Callaway will be making
in terms of equity purchase and additional future cash investment for
expansion.
However, the affirmation of Callaway's existing ratings reflects
Moody's view that Callaway will have the ability to curtail new
investment if operating conditions at Topgolf turn negative. Moody's
CFR factors in the assumption that the company will curtail expansion
if business conditions deteriorate at Topgolf.
Moody's also believes the combination of these two companies will
help to broaden the Callaway brand and further promote the sport of golf
to the casual customer. Callaway will have direct access to potential
first-time golfers and the ability to sell or promote at Topgolf
venues its equipment and apparel. Callaway will also be able to
provide Topgolf with the ability for international venue expansion and
promote its Toptracer Range expansion through Callaway's existing partnerships.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: Callaway Golf Company
.... Corporate Family Rating, affirmed
at B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
affirmed at B1-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
affirmed at B1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Callaway Golf Company
....Outlook, changed to negative from
stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Callaway's B1 CFR reflects the negative impact of the coronavirus on the
company's revenue and earnings resulting in elevated leverage, as
well as the company's concentration in a niche, highly discretionary
and cyclical consumer product segment. Callaway's credit profile
is also constrained by the risks associated with its non-golf-related
apparel products, an industry with very different and more challenging
competitive dynamics than its traditional golf business. The company
is expanding into the casual dining and entertainment sector, which
creates higher operational risk and requires significant investment outside
of Callaway's traditional golf equipment business. Callaway's
credit profile is supported by its leading market position and strong
brand name in the golf industry. The credit profile also reflects
Callaway's good liquidity and solid scale with revenue around $1.5
billion for the last-twelve-month period ending June 30,
2020, and the meaningful improvement in the golf equipment business
in the second half of 2020 driven by increased golfing rounds played as
a socially-distant activity. Moody's views Topgolf
as a wholly-owned investment with separate financing, and
not as a consolidated credit. Moody's nevertheless views
as potential credit strains the planned investment into Topgolf as well
as the potential support for a wholly-owned subsidiary in which
the company has acquired with a significant amount of equity. This
risk is partially mitigated by Callaway's flexibility to adjust
the level of investment in Topgolf.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the company's performance from the
current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our
forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens, liquidity
deteriorates, or investment in Topgolf detracts from reducing financial
leverage from current high levels. Leverage maintained above 5x
debt to EBITDA could result in a downgrade. A credit combination
between Callaway and Topgolf could also lead to a downgrade if there is
a negative effect on Callaway's credit metrics.
Ratings could be upgraded with continued recovery in the company's golf
equipment business and a return to pre-coronavirus levels for the
company's apparel business, including Jack Wolfskin. Successful
execution of the Topgolf investment would also be required for an upgrade.
Additionally, an upgrade would require Debt to EBITDA to be sustained
below 4x with good liquidity.
Callaway Golf Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, CA,
manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, and golf and
lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's portfolio of global
brands includes Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew
and Jack Wolfskin. Revenue for the publicly-traded company
for the last twelve-month period ended June 30, 2020 was
approximately $1.5 billion.
Topgolf International, Inc. currently owns and operates 61
golfing centers (58 in the US and 3 in the UK) as of September 2020 with
additional facilities under construction in the US. There are also
2 international franchise venues located in Australia and Mexico.
The company has a Swing Suites offering that provides a simulated golf
experience, its Toptracer golf tracking technology for traditional
driving ranges, courses and broadcasters as well as its Media division.
The company is privately owned by a group of investors including 14%
ownership by Callaway. Reported revenue the last twelve-month
period ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $800 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Callaway Golf Company Form 8-K dated October 27,
2020, https://callawaygolf.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details/callaway-and-topgolf-combine-creating-global-golf-and
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Maria Iarriccio
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653