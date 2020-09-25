Moody's affirms Cambium Learning Group's B3 CFR following Rosetta Stone acquisition; outlook stable

New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Cambium Learning Group, Inc.'s ("Cambium") B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating following the company's proposed acquisition of Rosetta Stone. Moody's also affirmed the B2 rating for the company's first lien senior credit facilities including the upsize of the revolver and term loan B, affirmed the Caa2 rating for the existing second lien term loan and assigned a Caa2 rating to the proposed $150 million second lien term loan. The outlook remains stable.

The $728 million Rosetta Stone acquisition along with related fees and expenses will be financed with a $425 million first lien term loan add-on, $150 million second line term loan add-on along with cash from balance sheet and an equity contribution from Cambium's equity sponsor, Veritas Capital. Although the high acquisition multiple and increase in leverage is credit negative, Moody's considers the acquisition as strategically sound as it will further increase Cambium's scale as well as product offerings with the addition of Rosetta Stone's Lexia literacy intervention and the Rosetta Stone-branded language learning products.

Pro forma for the Rosetta Stone acquisition, Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA will be in excess of 10x (after deducting cash outlays for software and content development costs) from about 7.3x for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020. This is the second significant debt funded acquisition since the leveraged buyout by Veritas Capital in November 2018, which Moody's views as aggressive, especially given the high multiple Cambium is paying to acquire Rosetta Stone. The pro forma leverage is higher than the low 9.0x at the close of the LBO transaction almost two years ago, although Cambium's scale has favorably more than tripled since then.

Moody's affirmed the ratings based on the rating agency's expectation that Cambium will be able to de-lever with strong earnings growth over the next year including from mid-single digit organic revenue growth and realization of synergies from Rosetta Stone. The affirmation also reflects the company's track record of successfully integrating acquisitions in the past. Pro forma for the transaction, Cambium will have good liquidity with $75 million cash on balance sheet and is expected to generate solid positive free cash flow of more than $40 million over the next year, which also supports the affirmation of the B3 CFR.

Moody's took the following ratings actions:

Issuer: Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Ratings Affirmed:

.... Corporate Family Rating, affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, affirmed B3-PD

.... Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility (including proposed upsize), affirmed B2 (LGD3)

.... Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan (including proposed upsize), affirmed B2 (LGD3)

.... Gtd Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Ratings Assigned

.... New $150 million Gtd Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Ratings Rationale

Cambium's B3 CFR broadly reflects its very high leverage as the result of aggressive growth strategy with debt funded acquisitions. Pro forma Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA exceeds 10.0x (after deducting cash outlays for software and content development costs). Debt-to-EBITDA leverage would be in the high 8.0x if change in deferred revenue is included in the calculation of EBITDA. Although Moody's expect leverage will decline due to strong earnings growth over the next year including through the realization of synergies, Cambium's leverage will remain high over the longer term given its private equity ownership and a growth strategy that incorporates strategic debt funded acquisitions. The rating is also constrained by the competitive nature of the industry with other participants in the relatively fragmented K-12 digital learning and assessment market. High reinvestment is necessary to enhance content and product features and maintain competitiveness, leading to high cash outlays and the need to attract and retain a skilled workforce. However, the rating is supported by Cambium's established brand name with a portfolio of well-recognized product offerings in the digital education services market, long term relationships with core K-12 school customers, and solid growth prospects driven by favorable industry fundamentals such as the transition of educational services to more digital-oriented delivery. The rating also benefits from Cambium's stable cash generating capability due to a high level of recurring revenue and solid margins.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be able to de-lever with strong earnings growth over the next 12 to 18 months as well as maintain good liquidity with solid free cash flow generation exceeding $40 million annually. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that over the longer term, Cambium will continue to utilize debt and leveraging transactions to fund its aggressive growth strategy including acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if there is deterioration in operating performance, market share declines, EBITA-to-interest expense is less than 1.0x, or if free cash flow is weak or negative, or liquidity otherwise deteriorates.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company delivers sustained organic revenue and earnings growth, with Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA maintained well below 6.5x and free cash flow as a percentage of debt sustained above 5%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Cambium is a provider of predominantly subscription-based digital online educational curriculum content and assessments to the pre-K to 12 grade school market. Pro forma for its pending Rosetta Stone acquisition, LTM (as of July 31, 2020) bookings approximated $719 million. The company has been owned by the private equity firm Veritas Capital since a 2018 leveraged buyout.

