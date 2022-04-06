Moody's affirms Camden's senior unsecured rating at A3; stable outlook

New York, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Camden Property Trust's ("Camden") senior unsecured rating at A3. The outlook is stable.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Camden will continue to maintain its strong operating profile while maintaining a conservative balance sheet.

The following ratings were affirmed:

Camden Property Trust -- A3 senior unsecured; (P)A3 senior unsecured shelf; (P)Baa1 preferred shelf

Outlook Action:

Issuer: Camden Property Trust

Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating reflects the REIT's geographically diverse multifamily portfolio in high-growth markets focused in the Sunbelt region and prudent capital structure earmarked by low leverage and solid fixed charge coverage. Moody's believes Camden's history of consistently strong performance is a reflection of a highly experienced management team, excellent property management capabilities and operating strategies. The REIT's robust development program also continues to create significant organic growth, a credit positive.

Camden's balance sheet is among the best in the REIT sector with total debt to gross assets at 28% and net debt to EBITDA at 3.9x at YE21. Almost all of the REIT's debt is long-term fixed rate debt which protects against possible financial market volatility. Camden also maintains strong liquidity supported by a $900 million unsecured credit facility which matures in March 2023 with two 6-month extension options. The REIT's debt maturities are manageable with $390 million of debt maturing in the latter half of 2022 and $250 million of unsecured maturities in 2023.

Multifamily fundamentals remain strong as the pandemic accelerated the ongoing trend of population migration from gateway markets to the Sunbelt. Camden continues to benefit from this steady migration with occupancy at 97.1% for 4Q21, up from 95.5% the same period a year ago. The REIT experienced positive revenue growth in all 15 of its markets with same-property revenue growth of 4.3% for 2021. Growth in new leases and renewals were also in the double-digits. While Moody's expects growth to slow following a stellar 2021, NOI growth is still expected to remain healthy given Camden's strategically located apartment portfolio.

Credit challenges that remain include the REIT's modest geographic concentrations in Houston, TX and DC Metro and the company's large, albeit disciplined, development growth strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings movement would be predicated upon Camden Property Trust increasing its asset base significantly, closer to $20 billion, in addition to maintaining net debt to EBITDA closer to 3.5x, effective leverage at 30% or lower, secured debt levels below 5%, and maintenance of fixed charge coverage above 5.0x.

Downward rating pressure would be likely should there be a shift in the REIT's credit metrics such that fixed charge coverage falls below 4x, effective leverage at 40% or above, secured debt levels above 15%, or net debt to EBITDA closer to 6.0x. Any material weakness in operating results would also result in ratings pressure.

Camden Property Trust [NYSE: CPT] is a multifamily real estate investment trust headquartered in Houston, TX and is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management and disposition of multifamily apartment communities. As of December 31, 2021, the REIT owned interests in, operated, or were developing 176 multifamily properties comprised of 60,073 apartment homes across the United States.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

