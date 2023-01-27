Moody's affirms Campbell Soup's Baa2, P-2 ratings; outlook changed to positive

New York, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Campbell Soup Company's ("Campbell") Baa2 senior unsecured debt ratings and Prime-2 commercial paper ratings. Moody's also changed the outlook to positive from stable.

The outlook revision to positive reflects the company's solid performance in the years since its acquisition of Snyder's-Lance in 2018, achievement of deal synergies and successful deleveraging. The company has transformed through the Snyder's-Lance acquisition as well as various divestitures into a North American focused food company with nearly half of its revenues now coming from faster growing snack categories. While Campbell's geographic profile is more limited following the divestiture of its international businesses, the company has reduced its concentration on slower growing, though profitable categories such as meals and beverages. Moody's had previously said that successful integration of Snyder's Lance along with improved credit metrics, including retained cash flow/net debt (RCF/Net Debt) above 16% could lead to an upgrade. Moody's expects RCF/Net Debt to remain at or above 18% over the next 12-18 months while debt to EBITDA leverage will approach 3.0x. Campbell has performed well relative to peers despite the inflationary pressure that has squeezed margins for all food companies, and its free cash flow has remained healthy, in the neighborhood of $325-$400 million annually. Continuation of this performance, together with a conservative shareholder return policy that maintains solid leverage metrics could lead to an upgrade.

Moody's affirmed the existing ratings at this time because the economic environment remains uncertain and margins have been under pressure. Continued cost increases and significant competition in the snacking business could reduce profitability or prevent the company from improving the EBITA margin. Consumers trading down could also weaken volumes for branded food producer's products although Moody's believes that certain products in Campbell's portfolio such as spaghetti sauce, frozen foods and soups could see increased demand in an economic slowdown because they provide low-priced meal options, while snacks generally perform well even in recessions.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Campbell Soup Company

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Campbell Soup Company

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Campbell Soup's Baa2 ratings reflect its strong brand equities, leading market share in the declining, but highly profitable U.S. soup category and stable market share in the attractive snacks category led by Pepperidge Farms. The 2018 acquisition of Snyder's-Lance nearly doubled Campbell's snacks portfolio. The acquisition also shifted the company's overall margin and growth profile because soup, once a more dominant part of the business, now accounts for only about 30% of total net sales. While margins in snacks are not as strong as prepared meals and especially soups, the growth prospects are superior. Operating performance has been stable despite inflation- driven margin pressure over the last year and a half because successful pricing actions and cost initiatives have helped to partly mitigate the pressures. Moody's expects that pricing and certain cost savings initiatives will improve margins over the next few years, though not to the pre-2018 levels when snacks was a smaller portion of the business. Management raised its full year fiscal 2023 sales and EBIT guidance after the first quarter ended October 30, 2022, reflecting Campbell's positive view of brand momentum and improving supply chain performance. Campbell's credit profile is further supported by its stated commitment to maintain an investment grade financial profile including targeting a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3x or lower (based on the company's calculation; 2.9x as of October 30, 2022).

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE RISK

Campbell's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2) with little impact from ESG on the ratings. The company's exposure to environmental risks is considered moderately negative because of risks around sourcing natural capital and the use of packaging materials. Social risks are also moderately negative and have a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact. Neutral to low governance risk tempers these risks given the company's moderate financial policies and consistent strategy.

Campbell has moderately negative environmental risk (E-3). The company has neutral to low exposure to physical climate risk, carbon transition and water management. The company is moderately negatively exposed to some other environmental risks. Waste and pollution is moderately negative reflecting the waste created from consumer food packaging materials that often are not or cannot be recycled. The moderately negative exposure to natural capital reflects the reliance on agricultural products for food including grains, proteins, sugar, and vegetables.

Campbell's social risk exposure is moderately negative (S-3) with risks aligned with the rest of the packaged food sector related to responsible production, health and safety standards and evolving consumer lifestyle changes. Campbell has moderately negative exposure to responsible production reflecting the risks around the environmentally sustainable procurement of protein and agriculture raw materials. In addition, the company has moderately negative exposure to health and safety and customer relations, like other food companies that produce ingestibles and face the risk of product recalls. Campbell's has moderate exposure to demographic and societal trends reflecting the maturity of its markets for certain of its products including a long-term shift away from canned products such as soup. Human capital has neutral to low risk given the company's readily available workforce.

Campbell's governance risk is neutral to low (G-2). Campbell's financial policies are likely to be relatively conservative for the foreseeable future following its deleveraging from the Snyder's Lance acquisition. The company targets a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.0x or below. Campbell's is publicly traded but members/ descendants of the Dorrance Family have a bit over 35% economic ownership of the company and 3 seats on the 13-member board. The influence of the family and past dissension among family members regarding the company's strategies create moderately negative governance risks. Moody's believes that Campbell's moderate financial policies help to mitigate the risk of concentrated ownership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Campbell's ratings could be downgraded if core operating performance deteriorates significantly, or the company encounters significant margin compression thereby weakening key metrics. Ratings could also be lowered if it were to pursue large debt funded acquisitions. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 4.0x or retained cash flow to net debt sustained below 13% could result in a downgrade. A deterioration in liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

Conversely, Campbell's rating could be upgraded If it maintains strong liquidity, stable operating performance, and a conservative financial policy. Retained cash flow to net debt sustained above 16%, a stable dividend policy and Debt to EBITDA around 3x or lower (including Moody's adjustments) would be necessary for an upgrade. In addition, given recent margins pressures, the company would need to restore the EBITA margin to the mid-teens or above.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Campbell Soup Company, headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, is the world's leading producer of retail packaged soups, and a major producer and marketer in North America of a portfolio of simple meals, biscuits and snacks. The company's core brands includes Campbell's, Swanson, Prego, V8, pepperidge Farm, Goldfish and Pacific Foods. Through its Snyder's-Lance operation, Campbell also manufactures and markets pretzels, sandwich crackers, potato chips, popcorn, nuts and other snacks under brands including Snyder's of Hanover, Lance, KETTLE, Cape Cod, Pop Secret and Emerald. The company is publicly traded (NYSE: "CPB") with sales totaling approximately $9.0 billion.

