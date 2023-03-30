Moody's affirms Campo Palomas' rating, outlook stable

New York, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa3 senior secured rating of Campo Palomas Finance Limited (Campo Palomas). The outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Campo Palomas Finance Limited

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Campo Palomas Finance Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Campo Palomas's senior secured rating at Baa3 reflects the project's highly predictable cash flow derived from fixed monthly lease payments under a 20-year lease agreement with the Administración Nacional de Usinas y Trasmisiones Eléctricas (UTE), Uruguay's government owned electricity company. The Government of Uruguay (Baa2 stable) acts as a guarantor of UTE's obligations. It also considers the proven technology and the long-term, fixed-price operations and maintenance (O&M) agreement with Vestas, a well-known turbine provider.

Campo Palomas' notes also benefit from typical project finance structural protections, including collateral in all of the project's assets and contracts, restrictions to additional debt and distributions, and a six-month debt service reserve account. Campo Palomas' lease agreement contains well-defined termination rights that are notably stronger than that of its peers. Nevertheless, Campo Palomas' credit profile is constrained by its relatively high leverage, which results in an average DSCR of around 1.24x for the remaining life of the contract.

The stable rating outlook takes into consideration our expectation of stable and predictable cash flow from a long-term lease agreement with UTE that is insulated from volume risk or any potential discounts in the event of the plant's underperformance. Given the fixed nature of the payments under the lease agreement, the ratings base case considers the average DSCR to remain in the range of 1.2x-1.3x over the remaining life of the debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The strengthening of debt coverage metrics leading to a DSCR of 1.4x could exert upward pressure on the rating. In addition, the credit profile of the Uruguayan government — the owner of UTE, the lessor responsible for making payments under the lease agreement — would be an important consideration for a rating upgrade .

Given the project's strengths and likely cash flow stability, a rating downgrade is unlikely. However, a significant reduction in expected cash flow because of, for example, lower-than-expected US inflation, could strain the rating. Quantitatively, a DSCR consistently below 1.2x could lead to a rating downgrade. In addition, given the linkages with the credit quality of the Government of Uruguay, a downgrade of the sovereign rating could also lead to a downgrade of the project's rating.

COMPANY PROFILE

Campo Palomas Finance Limited, the issuer of the notes, is a special-purpose exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands. Campo Palomas used the proceeds from the notes to fund the participation in a $135.8-million senior secured A/B loan provided by the Inter-American Development Bank (Aaa stable) to Nicefield SRL. Nicefield SRL is a limited corporation organized and existing under the laws of Uruguay, and it owns the project. Nicefield SRL and the sponsor (Invenergy Renewables Global LLC) are entities indirectly owned, operated and controlled by Invenergy Investment Company LLC. As of December 2022, monthly lease payments amounted to $1.5 million, which yielded to a DSCR of 1.31x.

The principal methodology used in this ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022

