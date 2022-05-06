Moody's affirms Capitron Bank's B3 ratings; changes outlook to negative

Hong Kong, May 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Capitron Bank LLC's B3 local- and foreign-currency long-term deposit ratings.

Moody's has also affirmed all of the bank's other ratings and assessments.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on Capitron Bank's deposit and issuer ratings to negative from stable, to reflect the uncertainty over the bank's capital-raising plan to maintain a sufficient capital buffer, without which Moody's expects the bank's capitalization to weaken against its very strong asset growth.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects possible pressure on the bank's capitalization if its capital injection plan is not executed as intended. While Moody's expects the bank's internal capital generation to improve, it will require capital injection to maintain a sufficient capital buffer, considering its aggressive loan growth planned for 2022-23 and its volatile asset performance because of its small scale, exposure to cyclical sectors and concentrated borrower base. At the same time, Mongolian banking law requires a single related party's ownership of the bank to be reduced to below 20% by December 2023, which will limit the bank's capacity to raise additional capital from its existing shareholders, given its concentrated ownership structure.

Moody's regards the expected pressure on Capitron Bank's capitalization as a governance risk under the rating agency's environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the implications for the bank's financial strategy and organizational structure.

The affirmation of Capitron Bank's long-term ratings and Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) reflects the bank's modest capitalization; its modest funding structure that relies heavily on its concentrated depositor base; its weak asset quality with high concentration in the cyclical mining and construction sectors; and its good liquidity, with liquid banking assets accounting for 40.5% of its tangible banking assets as of the end of 2021.

Capitron Bank's modest funding structure reflects its weaker-than-peers' deposit franchise and heavy reliance on its top 20 depositors and related parties, which leave the bank's funding vulnerable to any credit event of major depositors. The bank is nevertheless making efforts to expand and diversify its depositor base.

Moody's expects weak but largely stable asset quality and improving profitability for Capitron Bank over the next 12-18 months, supported by a continued recovery in domestic economic activities and a stabilization of the country's mining sector as Mongolia reopens its border with China, which will offset the impact of widening inflation amid heightened geopolitical risks. Moody's also expects an increase in Capitron Bank's net interest margin, driven by the Bank of Mongolia's policy rate hikes to 9% from 6% over the first three months of 2022. In addition, the bank's higher loan-loss coverage at the end of 2021 compared with the levels in 2019-20 provides a better buffer against a rise in credit costs.

Moody's has not incorporated affiliate support for Capitron Bank. Therefore, the bank's Adjusted BCA is in line with its BCA of b3.

No government support uplift is reflected in Capitron Bank's long-term ratings because Moody's assumes a low level of government support for the bank, given its limited importance to the Mongolian banking system with a market share of around 3.1% as of the end of 2021. Furthermore, the bank's Adjusted BCA is already at the same level as the Mongolian government's issuer rating of B3.

Mongolia does not have an operational bank resolution regime. Moody's therefore applies a basic Loss Given Failure (LGF) approach in rating Mongolian banks. Capitron Bank's long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) of B2/B3 and long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of B2(cr) incorporate the bank's b3 Adjusted BCA and Moody's basic LGF analysis, which positions the preliminary CRRs and CR Assessment one notch above the bank's Adjusted BCA. Moody's then adds the same uplift of government support as applied to the bank's long-term issuer rating, subject to country ceiling by currency.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Capitron Bank's ratings is unlikely, given the negative outlook.

Moody's could revise the outlook back to stable if the bank strengthens its capitalization by successfully securing timely capital injections and meets the requirements of the Mongolian banking law, and lowers its depositor concentration to a level comparable to other domestic commercial banks.

Moody's could downgrade the bank's ratings if its BCA is downgraded or the sovereign rating is downgraded, or both.

The bank's BCA could be downgraded if the bank fails to receive new capital injection and does not maintain its capitalization at the current level; its deposit concentration worsens; its problem loans rise significantly; or there are signs of asset quality deterioration in its mining and construction loan book without a strengthening of its capitalization. A significant deterioration in the bank's liquidity could also result in a downgrade of the bank's BCA.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Capitron Bank LLC is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, and reported total assets of MNT1.29 trillion (USD449 million) at the end of 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), Affirmed b3

- Adjusted BCA, Affirmed b3

- Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B2(cr)

- Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

- Local currency long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed B2

- Foreign currency long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed B3

- Local currency and foreign currency short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

- Local currency and foreign currency long-term deposit ratings, Affirmed B3, Outlook changed to negative from stable

- Local currency and foreign currency short-term deposit ratings, Affirmed NP

- Local currency and foreign currency long-term issuer ratings, Affirmed B3, Outlook changed to negative from stable

- Local currency and foreign currency short-term issuer ratings, Affirmed NP

- Outlook, Changed to negative from stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

