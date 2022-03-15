Moody's affirms Cardinal Health's Baa2 senior unsecured rating, outlook revised to stable from negative

New York, March 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Cardinal Health, Inc.'s ("Cardinal") senior unsecured rating at Baa2 and its commercial paper rating at P-2. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

Today's rating actions follow the determination by Cardinal, and two other large pharmaceutical distribution companies (collectively the Â‘Distributors') that there was sufficient participation by State and subdivisions to proceed with a settlement agreement. This agreement will settle the substantial majority of opioid-related lawsuits filed against the Distributors by U.S. states, territories, and local government entities.

The settlement will become effective on April 2, 2022 subject to certain conditions which Moody's believes will likely occur. Under the terms of the settlement the Distributors would pay approximately $19.5 billion over 18 years. Cardinal would pay up to approximately $6 billion.

The settlement is a credit negative as it will result in payments of substantial cash outflows for an extended period though the exposure has now been largely quantified. Moody's views the obligations of Cardinal and the other distributors to be a debt-like obligation and analytically will treat the payments as debt. Moody's estimates the net present value of Cardinal's liability is approximately $3.7 billion and will reduce over time as payments are made. Moody's estimates debt/EBITDA for Cardinal will rise to approximately 3.75x from 2.4x for the LTM period ended December 31, 2021.

The affirmation of Cardinal's ratings reflects Moody's expectations that the company will continue to deleverage, primarily through continued debt repayment and earnings recovery such that debt/EBITDA will fall below 3 times over the next 12-24 months. Moody's also expects Cardinal will continue to generate strong free cash flow, even after the settlement payments, relative to its debt.

The revision in outlook to stable from negative reflects the crystallization of the opioid liability at current levels and the 2021 sale of the company's Cordis medical segment which Moody's believes de-risked the company's business.

Governance considerations are material to the rating actions. Moody's expects that Cardinal will continue to reduce debt. The company has repaid approximately $2.5 billion of debt over the past 2.5 years as it continues to deleverage from past acquisitions.

The following actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Allegiance Corporation

....Grd Senior Unsecured Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Cardinal Health, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Senior Notes, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Allegiance Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Cardinal Health, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cardinal's Baa2 rating reflects the company's sizable revenue base (LTM 12/31/2021 revenues were approximately $171 Billion) as well as its position as both one of the largest drug and medical supply distributors in the United States. It also reflects Moody's view that despite industry-wide pressures for drug companies, the industry is vital to the US drug supply chain. Cardinal's rating is further supported by Moody's expectations that leverage (including the opioid settlement liability) will trend below 3 times over the next 12 to 24 months while also sustaining high levels of free cash flow relative to debt. While the Medical segment provides Cardinal with incremental diversification outside its pharmaceutical business, earnings will decline in this segment during the current fiscal year due to higher supply chain costs. Moody's expects earnings in this segment will improve over time through cost and pricing actions, though these may take some time to benefit earnings. Cardinal's ratings are constrained by high customer concentration as two customers – CVS Health (Baa2 stable) and OptumRx (part of UnitedHealth Group Inc A3 stable) account for 41% of revenues.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects Cardinal will continue to reduce leverage such that debt/EBITDA (including opioid related liabilities) will trend below 3 times over the next 12 to 24 months.

ESG considerations are material to Cardinal's credit profile. Cardinal faces high social risk due to its significant liability relating to its settlement of claims related to its distribution of opioids. The liabilities arise from allegations that Cardinal did not properly monitor and flag suspicious orders placed by its pharmacy customers. While the agreement to pay out billions of dollars in a settlement is credit negative, reaching a settlement resolved a significant overhang for Cardinal. From a governance standpoint, Cardinal does not provide a public leverage target, though it has prioritized debt repayment the last few years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company's Medical segment sees a sustained recovery to at least pre-pandemic levels of profitability. The company would need to sustain absolute earnings levels despite headwinds such as ongoing pricing pressure for generic drugs. Quantitatively ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained below 2.5x (including opioid related liabilities).

Ratings could be downgraded if the company were to adopt more aggressive financial policies or if any residual opioid matters have a significantly greater than expected impact on financial performance. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained above 3 times (including opioid related liabilities) for an extended period.

Cardinal Health, Inc., headquartered in Dublin, Ohio is a drug distributor and a distributor of medical surgical products. Revenues for the LTM period ended December 2021 exceed $171 bilion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

