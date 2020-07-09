Moody's affirms Cargill's A2 ratings, outlook stable

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
the A2 senior unsecured ratings of Cargill Incorporated ("Cargill")
and its subsidiaries. Moody's also affirmed Cargill's
Prime-1 ratings for commercial paper. The outlook is stable.
"Cargill continues to perform well despite the economic fallout from the
coronavirus pandemic," stated John Rogers, Senior Vice President
at Moody's and lead analyst on Cargill. "We expect credit metrics
to remain strongly supportive of its A2 rating despite some uncertainties
over the impact of US -- China trade relations over the next four
quarters."
Ratings affirmed:
..Issuer: Cargill, Incorporated
....Senior Unsecured Notes at A2
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper Rating
at Prime-1
...Euro MTN Program at (P)A2
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Cargill Global Funding PLC
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper Rating
at Prime-1
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Cargill, Inc. Employee Stk
Ownership Tr
...BACKED Senior Unsecured at A2
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Issuer: Ohio Water Development Authority
....Senior Unsecured PC Revenue Bond at A2
South Louisiana Port Commission
....Senior Unsecured Industrial Revenue Bond
at A2
RATINGS RATIONALE
Cargill's A2 senior unsecured rating is supported by the size and scope
of its global commodity-oriented businesses and strong liquidity.
Cargill has a long history of operating and trading in volatile commodity
markets and its global scale and extensive sourcing and logistics network
are both key to its strategy. Cargill's vertical integration from
key commodities to higher margin downstream products is viewed as a credit
positive over the longer term. Moody's expects the company to continue
to reduce costs and monetize underperforming businesses, and use
the proceeds from divestitures and free cash flow generation to pursue
small to mid-sized acquisitions to augment its global footprint
or add complementary businesses to its operations.
In fiscal 2021, Moody's expects Cargill to experience pockets of
weakness in its Origination & Processing business due to the coronavirus.
However, strength in Animal Nutrition & Protein, and strong
consumer end market demand in Food Ingredients & Applications should
allow the company to generate EBITDA above $6 billion. Additionally,
Moody's expects Cargill's primary end markets to rebound quicker
as the global economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. However,
despite the signing of the Phase I trade deal with China in January,
Moody's remains cautious on the ultimate level of trade given more
recent political statements by the US in an election year.
While Cargill is best known for its trading/merchandising businesses,
Moody's expects that these operations will become a smaller proportion
of the company's earnings and cash flow over time, reducing Cargill's
exposure to unusually volatile commodity markets. Margins in this
segment are expected to remain relatively thin, except during periods
of volatile agricultural commodity prices. Moody's expects that
any decline in fiscal 2021 performance relating to the coronavirus will
be short-lived and will not materially affect Cargill's credit
profile, as the company is strongly positioned in the rating category
and maintains solid credit metrics.
The credit profile is constrained by earnings and cash flow volatility,
exposure to potentially large changes in working capital needs based on
changes in commodity prices, exposure to basis risk on many derivatives,
and the confidence sensitive nature of the industry (counterparty access
and trade credit). Nevertheless, credit metrics are strongly
supportive of the A2 ratings with Net Debt/EBITDA of 1.6x,
Funds From Operations/Debt of 45% and Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt
of 45% for the twelve months ended February 28, 2020.
Cargill's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that financial
performance and credit metrics will continue to strongly support its A2
rating despite economic and industry headwinds.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Cargill's ratings could be upgraded if management shifts to a more conservative
financial policy, ensuring that Net Debt/EBITDA remains below 1.25x
and Retained Cash Flow/Debt is sustained above 45% the majority
of the time. However, for now, Cargill's business risk
profile and management's financial priorities make an upgrade unlikely.
Cargill's rating could be downgraded if Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt is
sustained below 30% and Net Debt/EBITDA rises above 2.0x
on a sustained basis. Moody's provides commodity merchandising
companies with a reasonable amount of flexibility in their metrics when
commodity prices are elevated but expects that metrics will strongly support
the rating when they are low.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental concerns are modest for Cargill and other agricultural commodity
trading companies. Cargill has minimal environmental liabilities.
Future regulations could increase transportation and logistics costs,
but will impact Cargill and its competitors equally. While other
regulatory changes could impact trading or processing operations,
Moody's doesn't expect these costs to have a material effect on its businesses.
Social risks are rising for trading companies, but are still modest
relative to most other industries. Sustainable sourcing and traceability
of crops are becoming bigger issues for agricultural trading companies
as non-governmental organizations ("NGOs") become more
vocal and these issues become a higher profile consideration for consumers
in developed countries. Furthermore, potential negative publicity
caused by product liability, food safety, and occupational
health and safety problems could potentially hurt the company's reputation.
Cargill is subject to scrutiny related to food safety and sustainability,
which may adversely affect its businesses.
As one of the largest private companies, Cargill has below average
governance risk due to its independent board and a small percentage of
insiders on the board.
Cargill is based in Wayzata, MN, and is engaged in the marketing
and processing of agricultural and industrial commodities and financial
services. It operates in 70 countries, markets its products
globally, and is the largest privately held company in the US.
It has four business segments: Animal Nutrition & Protein,
Origination & Processing, Food Ingredients & Applications,
and Industrial & Financial Services. Cargill is diversified
by operational and marketing geography, commodity markets,
and services. Cargill has revenues of over $100 billion
per year, one of the largest companies by revenues in the US.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Trading Companies published
in June 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_190422.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
John Rogers
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
