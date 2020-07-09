Moody's affirms Cargill's A2 ratings, outlook stable

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the A2 senior unsecured ratings of Cargill Incorporated ("Cargill") and its subsidiaries. Moody's also affirmed Cargill's Prime-1 ratings for commercial paper. The outlook is stable.

"Cargill continues to perform well despite the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic," stated John Rogers, Senior Vice President at Moody's and lead analyst on Cargill. "We expect credit metrics to remain strongly supportive of its A2 rating despite some uncertainties over the impact of US -- China trade relations over the next four quarters."

Ratings affirmed:

..Issuer: Cargill, Incorporated

....Senior Unsecured Notes at A2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper Rating at Prime-1

...Euro MTN Program at (P)A2

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Cargill Global Funding PLC

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper Rating at Prime-1

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Cargill, Inc. Employee Stk Ownership Tr

...BACKED Senior Unsecured at A2

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Issuer: Ohio Water Development Authority

....Senior Unsecured PC Revenue Bond at A2

South Louisiana Port Commission

....Senior Unsecured Industrial Revenue Bond at A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cargill's A2 senior unsecured rating is supported by the size and scope of its global commodity-oriented businesses and strong liquidity. Cargill has a long history of operating and trading in volatile commodity markets and its global scale and extensive sourcing and logistics network are both key to its strategy. Cargill's vertical integration from key commodities to higher margin downstream products is viewed as a credit positive over the longer term. Moody's expects the company to continue to reduce costs and monetize underperforming businesses, and use the proceeds from divestitures and free cash flow generation to pursue small to mid-sized acquisitions to augment its global footprint or add complementary businesses to its operations.

In fiscal 2021, Moody's expects Cargill to experience pockets of weakness in its Origination & Processing business due to the coronavirus. However, strength in Animal Nutrition & Protein, and strong consumer end market demand in Food Ingredients & Applications should allow the company to generate EBITDA above $6 billion. Additionally, Moody's expects Cargill's primary end markets to rebound quicker as the global economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. However, despite the signing of the Phase I trade deal with China in January, Moody's remains cautious on the ultimate level of trade given more recent political statements by the US in an election year.

While Cargill is best known for its trading/merchandising businesses, Moody's expects that these operations will become a smaller proportion of the company's earnings and cash flow over time, reducing Cargill's exposure to unusually volatile commodity markets. Margins in this segment are expected to remain relatively thin, except during periods of volatile agricultural commodity prices. Moody's expects that any decline in fiscal 2021 performance relating to the coronavirus will be short-lived and will not materially affect Cargill's credit profile, as the company is strongly positioned in the rating category and maintains solid credit metrics.

The credit profile is constrained by earnings and cash flow volatility, exposure to potentially large changes in working capital needs based on changes in commodity prices, exposure to basis risk on many derivatives, and the confidence sensitive nature of the industry (counterparty access and trade credit). Nevertheless, credit metrics are strongly supportive of the A2 ratings with Net Debt/EBITDA of 1.6x, Funds From Operations/Debt of 45% and Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt of 45% for the twelve months ended February 28, 2020.

Cargill's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that financial performance and credit metrics will continue to strongly support its A2 rating despite economic and industry headwinds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Cargill's ratings could be upgraded if management shifts to a more conservative financial policy, ensuring that Net Debt/EBITDA remains below 1.25x and Retained Cash Flow/Debt is sustained above 45% the majority of the time. However, for now, Cargill's business risk profile and management's financial priorities make an upgrade unlikely. Cargill's rating could be downgraded if Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt is sustained below 30% and Net Debt/EBITDA rises above 2.0x on a sustained basis. Moody's provides commodity merchandising companies with a reasonable amount of flexibility in their metrics when commodity prices are elevated but expects that metrics will strongly support the rating when they are low.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental concerns are modest for Cargill and other agricultural commodity trading companies. Cargill has minimal environmental liabilities. Future regulations could increase transportation and logistics costs, but will impact Cargill and its competitors equally. While other regulatory changes could impact trading or processing operations, Moody's doesn't expect these costs to have a material effect on its businesses.

Social risks are rising for trading companies, but are still modest relative to most other industries. Sustainable sourcing and traceability of crops are becoming bigger issues for agricultural trading companies as non-governmental organizations ("NGOs") become more vocal and these issues become a higher profile consideration for consumers in developed countries. Furthermore, potential negative publicity caused by product liability, food safety, and occupational health and safety problems could potentially hurt the company's reputation. Cargill is subject to scrutiny related to food safety and sustainability, which may adversely affect its businesses.

As one of the largest private companies, Cargill has below average governance risk due to its independent board and a small percentage of insiders on the board.

Cargill is based in Wayzata, MN, and is engaged in the marketing and processing of agricultural and industrial commodities and financial services. It operates in 70 countries, markets its products globally, and is the largest privately held company in the US. It has four business segments: Animal Nutrition & Protein, Origination & Processing, Food Ingredients & Applications, and Industrial & Financial Services. Cargill is diversified by operational and marketing geography, commodity markets, and services. Cargill has revenues of over $100 billion per year, one of the largest companies by revenues in the US.

