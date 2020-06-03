Moody's affirms CaroMont Health's (NC) A1; stable outlook

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 rating assigned to CaroMont Health, NC's (CaroMont) approximately $118 million of rated debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Affirmation of the A1 will reflect CaroMont's fundamental credit strengths including expectation of strong operating performance and robust liquidity metrics. The rating will also reflect a favorable market position supported by good demand trends, a full service array, certificate of need regulation and good population growth in the service area. Margins will remain solid over the long-term despite expected moderation due to COVID-19. Strong liquidity metrics will be maintained overall, although some decline over the intermediate term is anticipated given the new hospital project to be funded with cash and cash flow. Additionally, a new critical care tower at the main campus will be funded with debt, which will moderate favorable debt service coverage and a low debt burden. High exposure to government payors and self-pay reimbursement, which is a social risk under Moody's ESG taxonomy because of heightened exposure to government policy changes and bad debt, will continue to be a credit challenge. Other credit challenges include CaroMont's close proximity to the highly competitive Charlotte market, its modest scale compared to similarly rated peers, and above average exposure to basis risk given swaps and variable rate bank held debt.
The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which will significantly impact system operations and likely result in short term operating losses. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the extent and length of the impact as well as the magnitude and timing of federal and other relief. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects an expectation that operating performance will remain sound despite COVID-19 impacts. The outlook also assumes maintenance of strong liquidity and adequate leverage metrics throughout the construction of the new hospital and critical care tower which will increase capital spending for the next four years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Enterprise growth, clinical distinctiveness and geographic expansion
-Maintenance of double digit cash flow margins
-Maintenance of balance sheet measures and leverage ratios
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-A sustained decline in operating performance
-Material decline in liquidity
-Considerable increase in debt without a commensurate increase in cash flow
-A significant shift in market dynamics
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are a joint and several general obligation of the Obligated Group, comprised of CaroMont Health, Inc., Gaston Memorial Hospital, Incorporated (d/b/a CaroMont Regional Medical Center), CaroMont Health Services, Inc. and CaroMont Ambulatory Services, LLC, representing 92% of assets and 80% of revenues. A substitution of notes provision permits the obligor to substitute a new obligor on the bonds, subject to, among other things, Moody's confirming the then existing rating on the bonds.
PROFILE
CaroMont Health is a 435-licensed bed provider located in Gastonia (Gaston County), North Carolina. The system serves residents in the surrounding five county service area spanning North Carolina and South Carolina. In addition to services provided at the flagship hospital, CaroMont provides an array of outpatient care in its urgent care centers, imaging clinics, same day surgery centers, free standing emergency department, health and wellness centers, physician office practices, skilled nursing facility, an inpatient hospice facility, and outpatient hospice.
