Moody's affirms Carrier's Baa3 senior unsecured rating; outlook changed to positive from stable

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has changed the outlook for Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier") to positive from stable and affirmed all ratings for the company, including the company's Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating and Prime-3 short term commercial paper rating.

"Carrier has made meaningful strides towards improving both its profitability and financial leverage since its April 2020 spin-off" said Gigi Adamo, Moody's Senior Analyst. "The ratings affirmation reflects that Carrier will continue to benefit from favorable long-term secular trends in its core end markets."

The change in the outlook to positive reflects Moody's expectation that Carrier will maintain a well-balanced financial policy, underpinned by conservative financial leverage, an improving margin profile and continued strong cash generation. Operating margins will benefit from positive pricing actions and productivity initiatives. High backlog levels and commercial heating ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC") order activity are also supportive of the company's outlook despite macroeconomic risks.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Carrier Global Corporation

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Carrier Global Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Carrier's Baa3 senior unsecured debt ratings reflect the company's leadership in its HVAC, refrigeration and fire & safety end markets as well as significant scale and breadth of product offerings to a diverse customer base. Further, Carrier will continue to leverage its large installed base to grow its more profitable aftermarket revenue. Moody's expects that favorable secular tailwinds will support long-term mid-single digit revenue growth achieved through good demand in higher growth commercial end markets. The rating agency expects that this will be partially offset by normalizing demand off of pandemic-related record highs in the residential end market. Further margin improvement will emanate from productivity initiatives and cost saving actions.

The reduction in financial leverage the company has achieved over the last year provides it with a degree of financial flexibility. Strong free cash flow will enable the company to maintain its improved leverage profile while providing a degree of financial flexibility for any potential prospective acquisitions. Carrier has reduced financial leverage through both proactive debt repayment and earnings improvement. Moody's expects that, absent acquisitions, the company's debt-to-EBITDA will be under 3.0x by the end of 2023.

At the same time, the company is not immune to current and near term inflationary cost pressures, as well as supply chain challenges. The company is one of the leading players in the residential HVAC space which is expected to experience some moderation this year. However, Moody's expects demand for the company's products in certain end markets to remain resilient and margins to improve due to the realization of pricing actions and benefits from operating efficiencies.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Carrier will continue to maintain a well-balanced financial policy and strong free cash flow over the next 12-18 months such that the company's debt-to-EBITDA will decline below 3.0x range absent meaningful acquisitions.

ESG factors have a neutral to low effect on Carrier's ratings, as evidenced by the credit impact score of CIS-2. This reflects the company's strong governance practices, specifically financial strategy and risk management and management credibility and track record, offset in part by moderately negative exposures to environmental and social risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Carrier sustains its operating margin improvement through cost and pricing actions. Effective working capital management and operating earnings improvement that supports continued strong cash generation would be supportive of a prospective ratings upgrade. Further, ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a well-balanced financial policy and commitment to more conservative leverage with debt/EBITDA below 3.0x.

The ratings could be downgraded if earnings weaken and/or there is a shift in the company's financial policies towards debt-financed share repurchases or acquisitions that increase financial leverage. Sustaining Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA above 3.5x or free cash flow-to-debt below 7.5% could pressure the ratings. A significant deterioration in operating margin or a deterioration in liquidity could also prompt a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Carrier Global Corporation, based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is a leading manufacturer of HVAC, building security, fire suppression and refrigeration equipment. Revenue for 2022 was approximately $20.4 billion.

