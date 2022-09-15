Moody's affirms Carroll County, GA's Aa2 GOULT rating and Aa2 rating on county-guaranteed certificates issued by Carroll City-County Hospital Authority, GA

New York, September 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Carroll County, GA's Aa2 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aa2 rating on Carroll City-County Hospital Authority, GA's (the hospital authority) revenue anticipation certificates (Tanner Medical Center, Inc. Project) (the certificates). The certificates are issued by the hospital authority and guaranteed by Carroll County, GA (the "county"). There is approximately $161 million of authority-issued, county-guaranteed certificates outstanding and $34 million of county general obligation debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating on Carroll County's GOULT bonds reflects the county's large and growing tax base, very healthy financial position, and moderate-long term liabilities. The rating also incorporates an above average debt burden that is primarily due to county-guaranteed debt that is paid for from net revenues of Tanner Medical Center (TMC). TMC maintains healthy financial operations and net revenues provide strong coverage of county-guaranteed debt service, but the debt is ultimately backed by the county's absolute and unconditional pledge to levy up to 7 mills of ad valorem taxes for repayment of the bonds. The county has also contractually agreed to utilize this 7-mill levy to help subsidize TMC's operations, if needed. This contingent liability risk is reflected in the Aa2 GOULT rating.

The Aa2 rating on the certificates issued by the hospital authority reflects the pass through of Carroll County's general obligation limited tax pledge according to the provisions of the intergovernmental contract between Carroll County and Carroll City-County Hospital Authority (Georgia). The contract does not clearly obligate the county to make payments in the event of a full principal acceleration; however, other provisions of the contract demonstrate the county's latent support of the hospital authority. Under the contract, the hospital authority has agreed to provide indigent medical care to the county in exchange for the county agreeing to subsidize hospital operations and debt payments on the certificates, should hospital revenues be insufficient for either purpose. The county's obligation is to levy an ad valorem property tax, pursuant to the Georgia Hospital Authorities Law, up to seven mills. A seven mill levy would generate approximately $24.4 million annually, an amount equal to 2.2x maximum annual debt service on the certificates. Any county support beyond this seven mill levy is not contractual, and would accordingly be subject to appropriation. In the unexpected event of a full principal acceleration, the county could refinance the principal and utilize this dedicated seven mill levy as the primary source of certificate repayment. Given the details of the intergovernmental contract supporting the certificates, Moody's has applied the Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology as the primary methodology for rating the certificates, rather than the US Local Government General Obligation Debt methodology. The primary methodology for the county's GOULT rating remains the US Local Government General Obligation Debt methodology.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Upgrade of the county's GOULT rating (revenue anticipation certificate rating)

- Sustained economic growth that increases the tax base and bolsters resident income and wealth levels (county's GOULT rating) - Moderation of long-term liabilities (county's GOULT rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the county's underlying rating (revenue anticipation certificate rating)

- Material deterioration in the financial health of TMC that results in financial pressures for the county (county's GOULT rating) - Trend of imbalanced county financial operations and/or material draws on reserves (county's GOULT rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The certificates are ultimately backed by Carroll County's general obligation limited tax pledge via an intergovernmental contract between Carroll County and the Carroll City-County Hospital Authority. Under the contract, the county is obligated to levy an ad valorem tax for the repayment of debt service, up to seven mills, in the event that hospital revenues are insufficient.

The county's GOULT bonds are direct general obligations of Carroll County. The county intends to pay debt service from proceeds of county wide Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) revenue.

PROFILE

Carroll County is located in northwestern Georgia, bounded on the west by the Alabama state line. The county seat of Carrollton is approximately 40 miles west of Atlanta. The county has a population of 118,121.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the revenue anticipation certificate ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. The principal methodology used in the general obligation rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

