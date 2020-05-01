info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Carroll County's Ba2 rating; outlook remains stable

01 May 2020

Approximately $503 million of debt affected

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the Ba2 rating on Carroll County Energy LLC's (Carroll County or Project) senior secured credit facilities consisting of a $456.5 million (about $433 million outstanding as of 12/31/19) senior secured term loan B due 2026, and a $70 million senior secured revolving credit facility also due 2026. The rating outlook remains stable.

The Project owns a 700 MW natural gas-fired, combined-cycle generation plant called Carroll County Energy, which reached commercial operation in December 2017, and is based in Carroll County, OH. The Project is in turn indirectly owned by an affiliate of Advanced Power Services (NA) Inc. (Advanced Power), the North American arm of a privately-held company that develops, owns and manages power plants in Europe and North America, as well as a group of co-investors (Sponsor).

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Carroll County Energy, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Carroll County Energy, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Carroll County's Ba2 rating reflects the cash flow stability provided by known capacity revenues through May 2022 as well as cash flow benefits from an active rolling hedging strategy that is mitigating the spark spread compression occurring for several wholesale power generators in PJM. Specifically, the Project hedges its energy margin and spark spread exposure by selling power forward contracts and buying gas forward contracts. Through the first part of 2020, this strategy has already provided Carroll County with positive hedge settlement payments, which meaningfully offset the decline in net energy margin during a period of lower power prices. In an extreme low price environment, Carroll County also has downside protection of its energy margin via a Revenue Put (RP) that provides an energy margin floor of $34 million per year through March 2023. In addition, Carroll County benefits from revenues from ancillary services provided to PJM (black start and reactive power/voltage support). We calculate that these sources of contracted revenues provide over 70% of gross margin.

An additional consideration supporting the rating affirmation is the ownership make-up of the Sponsor group, which includes affiliates of financial and industrial groups who we believe have a longer-term investment horizon than the typical private equity group. In that regard, we believe that the Project's corporate governance includes several elements of financial conservatism, including the degree of financial leverage, the implementation of an active rolling hedging strategy, the existence of the RP to provide downside protection and an adequately sized revolving credit facility with an expiry date that matches the maturity of the term loan.

Notwithstanding these credit positive considerations, the Project is exposed to cash flow volatility as a merchant generator in an environment that has been impacted by weak power market fundamentals resulting from lower natural gas and power prices and mild weather conditions this past winter. These conditions are now exacerbated by reduced electric demand across the region owing to regional lock-down measures taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

That said, from a financial perspective, Carroll County performed in 2019 in line with expectations and is expected to do so in 2020 based on the Project's latest budget for 2020, which incorporates known performance through Q1 2020 and current forward curves for the rest of 2020. According to our calculations, the Project's EBITDA in 2019 was $80.6 million, which was slightly better than Moody's base case forecast of $76.1 million. Carroll County's financial performance was largely in line with our expectations despite the incurrence of somewhat higher major maintenance/capex in 2019 to complete the Project's black start capability. For example, the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) in 2019 measured 2.31x as compared to our forecast of 2.37x; the ratio of Project CFO to Debt measured 10.4% versus 11.5% in the forecast; and Debt to EBITDA was 5.38x relative to our forecast of 5.48x.

The latest budget for 2020 shows a decline in EBITDA to $66.4 million owing the anticipated decrease in the PJM capacity price to $100.00/MW-day for capacity year 2019/2020 from $164.77/MW-day for capacity year 2018/19 and a decline in the energy margin because of lower power prices. However, the decline in the energy margin is partially offset by the above-referenced positive settlement payout expected under the hedges, which together with lower major maintenance/capex in 2020 and lower debt service result in expected financial metrics in 2020 that are in line with our base line case. Specifically, the DSCR for 2020 is budgeted to be 2.19x, which is identical to our Moody's base case forecast; Project CFO to Debt is expected to measure 10.0% as compared to 10.4% in our case; and 2020 Debt/EBITDA is budgeted to be 6.0x version 5.8x in our forecast.

Looking ahead, and also supporting the Ba2 rating affirmation, is our belief that 2021 financial performance will show improvement over 2020 owing in large part to the higher capacity revenues anticipated from the increase in the PJM capacity price auction to $140/MW-day for the 2021/22 capacity year from $76.53/MW-day in the 2020/21 capacity year. In addition, we note forward prices for 2021 are holding up relative to recent wholesale power prices, indicating the possibility of some improvement in the PJM merchant wholesale power market over the medium term. Once the stay at home orders are lifted, electricity demand during 2021 is expected to gradually increase to higher levels relative to 2020.

Carroll County has adequate liquidity currently totaling $29.5 million. This is made up of $10 million available under the revolving credit facility, plus $15 million in a 6-month debt service reserve LOC issued under the revolver and about $4.5 million in unrestricted cash. Moody's notes that the revolving credit facility matures in 2026, the same year as the maturity of the term loan.

The stable outlook reflects Carroll County's on target 2019 financial performance and a belief that the Project will produce financial results during 2020 that remain in line with our base case expectations owing to an active hedging strategy, which mitigates the decline in capacity revenues and the downward pressure on energy margins from lower demand. The stable rating outlook also recognizes Carroll County's competitive advantage as a new efficient plant, the Project's location in the Utica and Marcellus shale region and its position on the Tennessee Gas Pipeline with its access to low cost natural gas. The stable outlook also reflects the expectation of continued solid operating performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating is currently well-placed and has limited prospects for a rating upgrade in the near term. Over the longer term, positive trends that could lead to an upgrade include greater than expected cash flows that lead to stronger and more resilient financial metrics and a faster pay down of debt.

The rating or the outlook could face downward pressure should the Project face credit deterioration in the way of materially weaker credit metrics, and/or poor operating performance. Specifically, the Project will face downward rating pressure if its sustained financial performance is not able to achieve minimum Ba metrics of Project CFO/Debt of 10.0%, DSCR of 2.00x and Debt/EBITDA of 6.0x.

The Project owns a 700 MW natural gas-fired, combined-cycle generation plant called Carroll County Energy, which reached commercial operation in December 2017, and is based in Carroll County, OH. The Project is in turn indirectly owned by an affiliate of Advanced Power, the North American arm of a privately-held company that develops, owns and manages power plants in Europe and North America, as well as a group of co-investors (together, the Sponsor).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1106413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Richard E. Donner
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Project Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

A.J. Sabatelle
Associate Managing Director
Project Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

