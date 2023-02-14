Moody's affirms Castellum's Baa3 issuer rating, outlook stable

Stockholm, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Castellum AB's (Castellum) long-term issuer rating of Baa3, its backed senior unsecured MTN ratings of Baa3, and its subordinate debt rating Ba2. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Castellum AB

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Castellum Helsinki Finance Holding ABP

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Castellum AB

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation reflects today's announcement of Castellum of a guaranteed SEK 10 billion equity raise in addition to several other credit protection measures to safeguard its credit profile in a much weaker operating environment following the significant rise in interest rates. We understand that the targeted proceeds from the equity raise are earmarked for debt reduction and will hence strengthen key credit metrics, including its debt/assets ratio falling towards 40% and its EBITDA/interest cover stabilizing around 3x. Also, the additional liquidity supports meeting material debt maturities during 2023-2024.

In addition to the equity raise, Castellum has suspended dividends, reduced capex, and implemented a more conservative financial. We also believe that Castellum will be a net seller of assets through 2023.

As a further positive, we note that corporate governance risk has reduced with the former CEO and board member having resigned at the same time as his shareholding is sold down to below 5%.

Operating performance has remained strong during 2022. Like-for-like rental income rose by 7.2%, showing the group's ability to raise its rents on the back of inflation-linked clauses in its rental contract. Occupancy stood at a strong 93.4% with positive net lettings of SEK 161 million and its average property valuation yield with 5.0%.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that value and earnings-based leverage metrics will hover around 42-43% and 10-11x and it reflects that we expect Castellum to conservatively maneuver in a deteriorating financial market environment on the back of higher interest rates and expected yield widening. EBITDA/interest expense is expected to hover around 3x. The stable outlook also incorporates the expectation that Castellum's business strategy, development and other investment activities remain commensurate with a conservative financial policy supporting its investment grade rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

» Effective leverage towards 40%, as measured by Moody's-adjusted gross debt/assets, together with a declining trend from net debt to EBITDA to 10x and financial policies that support the lower leverage

» Fixed charge coverage is above 3.5x on a sustained basis

» Increasing senior unsecured borrowing led to an increase of the pool of unencumbered assets to above 55% whilst at the same time further improves liquidity and the average length of its debt maturity profile

» reduce reliance on short-term funding and extend debt maturities

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A rating downgrade could occur if:

» there is a deterioration in operating performance or if property market fundamentals weaken sharply

» effective leverage not maintained well below 50% or if EBITDA fixed-charge coverage is sustainably below 3x.

» Net debt/EBITDA above 13x

» Decreasing senior unsecured borrowing leading to a decrease of the pool of unencumbered assets to significantly below 45%

» liquidity and access to capital remains sustainably weaken or if large debt maturities in 2024-2025 are not addressed proactively schedule is shortened

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Maria Gillholm

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

