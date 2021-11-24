Moody's affirms Castillon's B2 ratings

Paris, November 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed Castillon SAS's ("Castillon" or "the company")
B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default
rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 rating
on Castillon's €370 million (€300 million drawn, the instrument
cannot be drawn above that amount anymore and the remaining €70m
have been cancelled) senior secured term loan B, €265 million
proposed term loan B add-on facility, and €100 million
senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). The outlook on
all ratings remains stable.
The affirmation of the company's ratings follows the announcement[1]
on 25 October 2021 that Castillon had crossed the threshold of 90%
of the share capital of Devoteam SA on October 21, 2021.
The additional shares were acquired at a price of €168.5 per
share, a premium of 28%. At the end of the tender
offer Castillon aims to launch a final squeeze-out of the remaining
shares. The tender offer will be fully financed by a fungible Term
Loan B add-on of up to €265 million.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's considers the company's leverage to be high for its
B2 rating. Following achievement of the final squeeze-out
process and completion of the proposed €265 million add-on
facility, Moody's estimates the company's fully consolidated
(Moody's adjusted) gross leverage will be around 6.3x for
2021 - above the downward trigger of 6x - reducing to a
range of 5.5x - 6.1x in the 12-18 month forward
view depending on different revenue growth scenarios. The 2021
pro forma projected Moody's gross leverage ratio represents a significant
increase in leverage compared with the rating agency's previous
estimates of trending below 5x in the 12-18 month forward view.
However, Moody's positively notes the company's cash
generative nature, with free cash flow (FCF)/gross debt estimated
at 4.7% - 6% in the 12-18 month forward
view.
The company's B2 rating also reflects: (1) the high fixed
costs and limited scalability, as billable headcount must be increased
to grow revenue; (2) an undersupplied and highly competitive market
for skilled labor; (3) the fragmented technology consulting market
that is cyclically sensitive and fiercely competitive, which strains
billing rates, and; (4) the likelihood that the company will
make acquisitions, which present execution risks and could pressure
credit metrics depending on how they are financed and how much and how
quickly they are accretive to earnings.
The B2 CFR is supported by: (1) the company's specialization in
fast-growing digital transformation technologies; (2) its
strategic partnerships with leading providers of such technologies;
(3) a longstanding blue-chip client base that is reasonably well
diversified across industries; (4) its good cash flow generation,
supported by limited capital spending needs, and (5) management's
track record of successfully achieving growth and navigating economic
cycles and technological disruptions (as recently evidenced by the company's
performance during the Covid pandemic).
The B2 rating assumes that at the conclusion of the squeeze-out
of minorities, Castillon will own 100% of Devoteam SA,
which is management and KKR's objective. Once the tender process
concludes, Moody's will as usual assess any impact the executed
documentation and final transaction terms will have on Castillon's credit
profile.
LIQUIDITY
Castillon has good liquidity supported by around €90 million of estimated
cash to be available at closing of the transaction in December 2021 and
access to the €100 million RCF, which will be undrawn at closing.
The RCF includes a springing maintenance covenant, tested quarterly
if the net drawn amount is 40% of the commitment and limiting net
senior secured leverage to 7.0x LTM EBITDA.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The term loan and RCF are rated B2 in line with the CFR, reflecting
a 50% recovery rate and financial collateral customary in European
leveraged buy-out transactions (shares, bank accounts and
intercompany claims). Moody's views collateral mainly composed
of share pledges as a weak security package. The term loan will
not benefit from operating subsidiary guarantees due to legal limitations,
but ranks pari passu with the RCF with respect to collateral enforcement
proceeds under the intercreditor agreement (ICA).
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, over
the next 12-18 months, Castillon will continue to generate
a solid cash flow and maintain good liquidity. It also reflects
Moody's assumption that Castillon will own 100% of Devoteam SA.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider upgrading Castillon's rating if:
- revenue growth or operating margins recover faster than expected;
- the company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted gross debt to
EBITDA declines sustainably below 4.5x;
- the company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted free cash flow
to gross debt sustainably reaches the high single digits; and
- the company has at least adequate liquidity.
Moody's would consider downgrading the company's rating if:
- the recovery in revenue growth and operating margins is materially
below expectations;
- the company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted gross debt to
EBITDA will remain above 6.0x;
- the company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted free cash flow
to gross debt will remain below 5%;
- the company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted EBITA to interest
expense will remain below 1.5x;
- or the company does not have adequate liquidity.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PROFILE
Devoteam SA is a French technology consulting firm based near Paris and
operating in 20 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
It advises corporate clients on the capabilities, selection and
customized uses and implementation of digital transformation technologies,
including social, mobile, analytical, cloud and cybersecurity
technologies. Stanislas and Godefroy de Bentzmann founded Devoteam
SA in 1995 and Devoteam SA has been listed since 1999 (Euronext:
DVT). For the year 2020, Devoteam SA had revenue of €770
million and company-adjusted EBITDA of €104 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Company Announcement 25-Oct-2021
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kristin Yeatman
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454