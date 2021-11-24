Moody's affirms Castillon's B2 ratings

Paris, November 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Castillon SAS's ("Castillon" or "the company") B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 rating on Castillon's €370 million (€300 million drawn, the instrument cannot be drawn above that amount anymore and the remaining €70m have been cancelled) senior secured term loan B, €265 million proposed term loan B add-on facility, and €100 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

The affirmation of the company's ratings follows the announcement[1] on 25 October 2021 that Castillon had crossed the threshold of 90% of the share capital of Devoteam SA on October 21, 2021. The additional shares were acquired at a price of €168.5 per share, a premium of 28%. At the end of the tender offer Castillon aims to launch a final squeeze-out of the remaining shares. The tender offer will be fully financed by a fungible Term Loan B add-on of up to €265 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's considers the company's leverage to be high for its B2 rating. Following achievement of the final squeeze-out process and completion of the proposed €265 million add-on facility, Moody's estimates the company's fully consolidated (Moody's adjusted) gross leverage will be around 6.3x for 2021 - above the downward trigger of 6x - reducing to a range of 5.5x - 6.1x in the 12-18 month forward view depending on different revenue growth scenarios. The 2021 pro forma projected Moody's gross leverage ratio represents a significant increase in leverage compared with the rating agency's previous estimates of trending below 5x in the 12-18 month forward view. However, Moody's positively notes the company's cash generative nature, with free cash flow (FCF)/gross debt estimated at 4.7% - 6% in the 12-18 month forward view.

The company's B2 rating also reflects: (1) the high fixed costs and limited scalability, as billable headcount must be increased to grow revenue; (2) an undersupplied and highly competitive market for skilled labor; (3) the fragmented technology consulting market that is cyclically sensitive and fiercely competitive, which strains billing rates, and; (4) the likelihood that the company will make acquisitions, which present execution risks and could pressure credit metrics depending on how they are financed and how much and how quickly they are accretive to earnings.

The B2 CFR is supported by: (1) the company's specialization in fast-growing digital transformation technologies; (2) its strategic partnerships with leading providers of such technologies; (3) a longstanding blue-chip client base that is reasonably well diversified across industries; (4) its good cash flow generation, supported by limited capital spending needs, and (5) management's track record of successfully achieving growth and navigating economic cycles and technological disruptions (as recently evidenced by the company's performance during the Covid pandemic).

The B2 rating assumes that at the conclusion of the squeeze-out of minorities, Castillon will own 100% of Devoteam SA, which is management and KKR's objective. Once the tender process concludes, Moody's will as usual assess any impact the executed documentation and final transaction terms will have on Castillon's credit profile.

LIQUIDITY

Castillon has good liquidity supported by around €90 million of estimated cash to be available at closing of the transaction in December 2021 and access to the €100 million RCF, which will be undrawn at closing. The RCF includes a springing maintenance covenant, tested quarterly if the net drawn amount is 40% of the commitment and limiting net senior secured leverage to 7.0x LTM EBITDA.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The term loan and RCF are rated B2 in line with the CFR, reflecting a 50% recovery rate and financial collateral customary in European leveraged buy-out transactions (shares, bank accounts and intercompany claims). Moody's views collateral mainly composed of share pledges as a weak security package. The term loan will not benefit from operating subsidiary guarantees due to legal limitations, but ranks pari passu with the RCF with respect to collateral enforcement proceeds under the intercreditor agreement (ICA).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, over the next 12-18 months, Castillon will continue to generate a solid cash flow and maintain good liquidity. It also reflects Moody's assumption that Castillon will own 100% of Devoteam SA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading Castillon's rating if:

- revenue growth or operating margins recover faster than expected;

- the company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA declines sustainably below 4.5x;

- the company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted free cash flow to gross debt sustainably reaches the high single digits; and

- the company has at least adequate liquidity.

Moody's would consider downgrading the company's rating if:

- the recovery in revenue growth and operating margins is materially below expectations;

- the company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA will remain above 6.0x;

- the company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted free cash flow to gross debt will remain below 5%;

- the company's ratio of Moody's-adjusted EBITA to interest expense will remain below 1.5x;

- or the company does not have adequate liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Devoteam SA is a French technology consulting firm based near Paris and operating in 20 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It advises corporate clients on the capabilities, selection and customized uses and implementation of digital transformation technologies, including social, mobile, analytical, cloud and cybersecurity technologies. Stanislas and Godefroy de Bentzmann founded Devoteam SA in 1995 and Devoteam SA has been listed since 1999 (Euronext: DVT). For the year 2020, Devoteam SA had revenue of €770 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of €104 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

